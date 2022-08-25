ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

102.7 KORD

Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home

The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YPD investigating shooting on 1st street

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of N. 1st Street. According to Sergeant Dustin Soptich with the YPD Gang Unit, a 25 year old male arrived at Mel's Diner with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police investigate deadly stabbing

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a second-degree murder case after family found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home on August 30. Just before 10:30 a.m., the family called emergency personnel to the home on W 7th Avenue, reporting stab wounds. A 73-year-old male has...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO warns of phone scam

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community to a phone scam where the caller is posing as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson. The caller tries to get people to discuss important court documents over the phone. The YCSO isn't sure what the goals of the scam are, but that it probably comes down to the caller trying to get money from whoever answers.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick husband, 73, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives brought a 73-year-old Tri-Cities man into custody on Tuesday morning for allegedly stabbing his wife to death. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3900-block of W 7th Ave to help out with a medical issue. While en route, they learned that family members told dispatchers they found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home with what appeared to be stab wounds.
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

SIU Releases More Information About Kennewick Chase, Shooter

The Special Investigation Unit will continue the investigation into last week's chase and gunfire in Kennewick. The city of Pasco Police release new information in case. Pasco Police will be a part of the SIU investigation, Kennewick and Benton County will not be involved because they were a part of the incident.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Four car crash on Nob Hill due to reckless driving

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8/31/22. According to the Yakima Police Department, yesterday's four-car crash on Nob Hill Boulevard was due to reckless driving. YPD responded to reports of a suspected reckless driver moving westbound on Nob Hill Blvd around 12:50 p.m. The suspect reportedly sped through a red light at...
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

Slow Down Tri-Cities, Kids Are Back In School Today

I know it has been months but kids are back in school today running all over the place so... Local police have given a warning that they will be patrolling specifically for speeders in school zones. The Kennewick Police posted this on their Facebook page. "School is back in session.
KENNEWICK, WA
msn.com

Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

New details released into officer-involved shooting investigation

KENNEWICK – The Special Investigation Unit released new details Monday into the Aug. 22 incident at the Circle K at the corner of West Deschutes Avenue and North Columbia Center Drive involving the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. The incident began at 10:25 a.m. when...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

