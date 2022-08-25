Read full article on original website
Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home
The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
YPD investigating shooting on 1st street
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of N. 1st Street. According to Sergeant Dustin Soptich with the YPD Gang Unit, a 25 year old male arrived at Mel's Diner with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported to...
Kennewick police investigate deadly stabbing
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a second-degree murder case after family found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home on August 30. Just before 10:30 a.m., the family called emergency personnel to the home on W 7th Avenue, reporting stab wounds. A 73-year-old male has...
YCSO warns of phone scam
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is alerting the community to a phone scam where the caller is posing as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson. The caller tries to get people to discuss important court documents over the phone. The YCSO isn't sure what the goals of the scam are, but that it probably comes down to the caller trying to get money from whoever answers.
Yakima Police Need Your Help to Find Missing Woman, Where is Heather?
Yakima Police are asking for your help to locate a missing woman. The family of 36-year-old Heather Sears has reported her missing. If you see or have any information on the whereabouts of Heather Sears, please contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200. There are currently many missing children from...
Kennewick husband, 73, arrested for allegedly stabbing wife to death
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Detectives brought a 73-year-old Tri-Cities man into custody on Tuesday morning for allegedly stabbing his wife to death. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3900-block of W 7th Ave to help out with a medical issue. While en route, they learned that family members told dispatchers they found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home with what appeared to be stab wounds.
Minor from Moses Lake arrested for possession of stolen car, gun in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — Two days after allegedly ditching a stolen car and fleeing from an Adams County deputy on foot, a juvenile suspect from Moses Lake was arrested on a plethora of charges. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy spotted the suspect while patrolling near S...
Kennewick police need help identifying man linked to a theft
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Can you recognize this man? If so, the Kennewick Police Department wants to hear from you as it moves into the next phase of a theft investigation. According to a social media notice from the Kennewick Police Department, the man pictured was allegedly involved in a theft that occurred at a business on the 1100-block of Columbia Center Blvd.
Fleeing suspect dodged a bullet during police chase at Kennewick apartment complex
Police believe the man was on fentanyl when he ran.
SIU Releases More Information About Kennewick Chase, Shooter
The Special Investigation Unit will continue the investigation into last week's chase and gunfire in Kennewick. The city of Pasco Police release new information in case. Pasco Police will be a part of the SIU investigation, Kennewick and Benton County will not be involved because they were a part of the incident.
Walla Walla detectives launch investigation as body is found in Jefferson Park
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Detectives from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office rushed to Jefferson Park on Monday afternoon following reports that a body was found just beyond the tree line. According to an alert from the Sheriff’s Office, an initial report was answered by the County’s 911...
UPDATE: Four car crash on Nob Hill due to reckless driving
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 8/31/22. According to the Yakima Police Department, yesterday's four-car crash on Nob Hill Boulevard was due to reckless driving. YPD responded to reports of a suspected reckless driver moving westbound on Nob Hill Blvd around 12:50 p.m. The suspect reportedly sped through a red light at...
Don’t Rubberneck in Middle of Highway at Brushfire says BCSO
The fire is out, some crews have stopped by just to make sure. But it was interesting for Benton County Deputies. Drivers near Saturday brush fire stopped in the middle of the road to take pictures. Brushfires are not unusual around here, we live with the threat during summer. But...
‘Big deal’: Longview bust yields 28K fentanyl pills, heroin
The search warrant was being served in the 600 block of East Pine Way when the suspect, David Newton, allegedly fled and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby home.
Slow Down Tri-Cities, Kids Are Back In School Today
I know it has been months but kids are back in school today running all over the place so... Local police have given a warning that they will be patrolling specifically for speeders in school zones. The Kennewick Police posted this on their Facebook page. "School is back in session.
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.
Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
New details released into officer-involved shooting investigation
KENNEWICK – The Special Investigation Unit released new details Monday into the Aug. 22 incident at the Circle K at the corner of West Deschutes Avenue and North Columbia Center Drive involving the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. The incident began at 10:25 a.m. when...
