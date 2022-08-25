ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Montana Talks

UM Move-In Day is a Fun Experience of ‘Controlled Chaos’

Imagine nearly 2,000 undergraduate students all moving into their residence halls in just one day. You don't have to imagine it, because that’s what the University of Montana's ‘Move In Day’ is all about; getting between 1,500 and 2,000 students moved into their residence halls by the end of the day on Monday.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Montana Talks

WOW: 9 of Montana’s Most Extraordinary Glamping Sites

When you want to get out into nature and camp, but need your accommodations to be on the glamourous side, we've compiled some of Montana's most unique places for Glamping. In the back of a 1920's wagon, up in a treehouse, or inside a yurt. Here are some extraordinary places to get close to the wilderness, while having all the amenities to keep you comfortable:
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Missoula Actor is Best at Cannes International Cinema Festival

At any level of an international film competition, being name best actor is a pretty sensational accolade. And Missoula, Montana happens to be home to this year's recipient. In his usual, low-key humble manner, the response to my congratulatory phone call was, "Isn't that cool?" Uh, yeah, we're with you on that one, pal.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth

On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Trucker Miraculously Survives Being Crushed by His Load

Just loading a normal haul of posts. As a career self-employed trucker, it's as routine as it gets. And then it's not. We received word from the community of Plains, Montana, about the life-changing ordeal that truck driver Steve Blanchard is currently facing. And as small-town communities do, the people of Plains are answering the bell with Steve in his fight to survive.
PLAINS, MT
Montana Talks

Childhood Vaccinations are Down, COVID Pandemic to Blame?

With the past two years being consumed by the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, normal and necessary childhood vaccinations have dropped ‘significantly’, according to local health officials. We spoke with Brian Chaszar, Immunizations Manager with the Missoula City-County Health Department about the need for parents to resume normal...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

