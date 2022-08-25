Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
‘On The Come Up’ Trailer: Sanaa Lathan’s Directorial Debut Chronicles A Teen’s Rise In Her Local Battle Rap Scene
After starring in dozens of films and TV series, it appears Sanaa Lathan is ready to try her hand at filmmaking. And she is going to make her directorial debut in the highly-anticipated YA drama, “On the Come Up.”. As seen in the trailer for “On the Come Up,”...
theplaylist.net
Neil Gaiman & Guillermo Del Toro Pitched A ‘Doctor Strange’ Movie To Marvel That Would Have Taken Place In The 1920s
Author and comic book writer Neil Gaiman has been making quite an impact on television in recent years with his series “American Gods,” “Good Omens,” “Lucifer,” and the newly released “The Sandman” on Netflix. However, the famed genre writer almost got involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the early days and confirmed a longstanding rumor about wanting to make a “Doctor Strange” film.
theplaylist.net
‘Ash’: Tessa Thompson & Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Star In New Sci-Fi Film From Flying Lotus
When you see two prominent, A-list actors sign up for a film from a fairly young, up-and-coming filmmaker, it always makes you take notice. What do these folks see that encouraged them to sign up? Is it the story? Well, in the case of Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who both signed up to star in the upcoming film, “Ash,” it’s clearly due to the chance to work with the filmmaker, Steven Ellison, aka Flying Lotus.
theplaylist.net
Quentin Tarantino Calls François Truffaut A “Bumbling Amateur” & Compares The Filmmaker To Ed Wood
Quentin Tarantino is, above all, a film nerd. Sure, he’s made award-winning features himself, but even decades after he broke out in Hollywood, the filmmaker is still an opinionated film fan who isn’t afraid to share his hot takes. This is evident in a recent interview where he decided to target none other than iconic French filmmaker, François Truffaut.
theplaylist.net
Ellen Burstyn Reveals She’s Starring In Blumhouse’s ‘Exorcist’ Reboot To Help Fund An Acting Scholarship
We are just a little more than a month away from the release of Blumhouse’s upcoming trilogy-ending horror film, “Halloween Ends.” This is the third film in the studio’s attempt to revitalize a horror franchise that was fairly dormant for years. And Blumhouse has made a lot of money off of this gamble. Now, the studio is hoping to strike gold again with a new series of films based on “The Exorcist.” The studio has even gone so far as to get Ellen Burstyn to return to the franchise, which begs the question— why now?
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
theplaylist.net
Taylour Paige & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joining Eddie Murphy In New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel
After years of talking about it and fans wondering if it’ll ever get made, it appears that Netflix’s long-in-development “Beverly Hills Cop” sequel is moving ahead. To help gain a bit of momentum, it appears that Eddie Murphy is no longer the only cast member to sign on, as we have two more stars joining the sequel.
theplaylist.net
Danny DeVito Believes His Penguin Is “Better Than Colin Farrell’s” From ‘The Batman’
Fans often attempt to compare different versions of comic book characters on the big screen as portrayed by different actors. Recently, Danny Devito weighed in on who played the superior version of Batman villain, The Penguin. DeVito was hooked up to a lie detector for Vanity Fair with his daughter Lucy DeVito asking him various questions to seek truthful answers.
theplaylist.net
William Friedkin To Direct Kiefer Sutherland In A Remake Of ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’
It’s been more than a decade since William Friedkin directed a narrative feature. That was 2011’s “Killer Joe.” But that doesn’t mean the filmmaker behind “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection” is retired. Far from it. In fact, he just lined up his next feature.
Director of Venice-Bound ‘Ordinary Failures’ on Creating its Dark, Eerie World, Trailer Launches (EXCLUSIVE)
Spontaneous flames, dysfunctional warning alerts and a sense of impending catastrophe feature in Hungarian-Romanian director Cristina Grosan’s sophomore feature “Ordinary Failures,” premiering in Venice Days, a sidebar to the Venice Film Festival. Variety is launching the trailer for the film (below), which is being sold by Totem Films. The Czech-Hungarian-Italian-Slovak co-production, filmed entirely in the Czech Republic, mainly in Prague but also featuring Pilsen, is based on a screenplay by Klára Vlasáková, which Grosan says evolved for three years and continued morphing right up through the shoot. The ominous tale revolves around the lives of three strangers: a teenager, a young mother,...
theplaylist.net
‘See’: Apple TV+ Follows Jason Momoa’s Post-Apocalyptic Series Through To An Applause-Worthy End
Watching pop culture bicker with itself is a rare hoot. Last Sunday, HBO premiered “House of the Dragon,” the network’s first “Game of Thrones” spin-off; tacitly acknowledging the medieval fantasy misery fest’s brand, the pilot episode builds to a birth scene shot with grisly excess and ending with mother and child wrapped in funeral shrouds. This week, Apple TV+ kicks off the third and final season of its own “Thrones” spin-off, “See,” with a birth scene that cares about such antediluvian details as tension, stakes, and basic empathy. Dethroned tyrant queen Sibeth (Sylvia Hoeks) is in labor. The outlook is bleak. Then, Maghra (Hera Hilmar), Sibeth’s sister and the reigning queen, tenderly frees the babe from the amniotic sac, thumps him on the back, and gets a cry in return for her trouble.
theplaylist.net
‘Lost Ollie’ Review: Clever Family Series Challenges Expectations
Netflix’s “Lost Ollie” is a good TV series that could have been a great film. In this era of changing expectations in the movie industry where it seems harder and harder to get an original project financed, it feels like more and more creatives are turning to the wide-open landscape of television production, expanding their feature ideas into limited series that don’t always support the format. That very much feels like the case with this 4-episode mini-series that employs almost no episodic structure at all, basically breaking up a 180-minute movie into four 45-minute episodes. A tighter film version could have been an all-time children’s classic, an unpacking of how grief and memory intertwine, especially in the heart of a child. As is, it’s a show that never quite feels big enough for multiple episodes, even if it succeeds overall because of its massive heart and incredible visual effects. It’s likable and sweet, an easy watch on a weekend for a family, especially one who may be looking for a way into conversations with children about difficult issues like loss.
theplaylist.net
Fall 2022 TV Preview: Over 45 Series To Watch
The 2022 television year has already produced acclaimed new series like “Severance” and “The Staircase,” alongside the return of critical darlings like “Better Call Saul” and “Barry.” With four months left in the calendar year, what do the streaming giants and cable networks have yet to debut? We collected the 40 most exciting shows that either have release dates scheduled between now and New Year’s Eve or could theoretically drop into the holiday season instead of waiting for 2023. There are a few returning favorites, including “The White Lotus” and another season of “Atlanta” (yes, already), but it’s mostly a list filled with potential, dominated by new series with high-profile pedigrees. Get your calendars out.
theplaylist.net
‘She-Hulk’: Jessica Gao Says Hulk’s New Adventure Was To Underline It’s Jennifer Walters Show, Plus Save On VFX Costs
*Be warned there are minor spoilers ahead for “She-Hulk”*. While Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner is indeed part of Marvel’s new “She-Hulk” series, he’s not the focus of the Disney+ show. And the creators of “She-Hulk: Attorney Of Law” want you to know that. So, if you’ve watched all the most recent episodes of the series, you know that the Hulk has been recently written out of the show. Why? Well, for two reasons.
theplaylist.net
‘Red Sonja’: Sacha Baron Cohen Reportedly Turned Down $7M To Play Villainous Sorcerer Kulan Gath In Fantasy Film
Earlier in the week, it was announced that Millennium Media’s reboot of the 1985 fantasy action flick “Red Sonja” had started shooting. However, the big reveal in that update was that the studio had quietly switched out director Joey Soloway (“Transparent”) and lead actress Hannah John-Kamen (“Ant-Man & The Wasp”) for director M.J. Bassett (“Rogue”) and a new lead Matilda Lutz (“Revenge”). And additionally, it looks like the project almost landed a big-name actor for a key role before that shakeup.
