Voice of America
India Denies Entry to Emmy-Nominated US Journalist
New Delhi — An American journalist and documentary-maker of Indian origin was sent back to the United States after he landed at New Delhi airport last week, his family reported. Angad Singh, who produces video documentaries for Vice News, had arrived to visit his relatives, including his mother and...
Voice of America
UN: Devastating Floods 'Biggest Challenge' for Pakistan in Decades
Islamabad — Authorities and humanitarian groups are responding to the worst floods Pakistan has experienced in decades, as the devastation has impacted some 33 million people and led to the deaths of almost 1,200 others over the past two months. Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said Monday that one-third...
Voice of America
Pakistan Floods Force Tens of Thousands From Homes Overnight
PESHAWAR/KABUL — Tens of thousands of people fled their homes in northern Pakistan on Saturday after a fast-rising river destroyed a major bridge, as deadly floods cause devastation across the country. Powerful flash floods in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused the Kabul River to swell, sweeping away...
Voice of America
Malaysia Flexes New Graft-Busting Muscle with Jailing of Ex-PM
Bangkok — It was a moment few Malaysians could have imagined a few short years ago in a country, and a region, where the political elite are seen to exist beyond the law. On August 23, the Southeast Asian country’s Federal Court upheld a 2020 conviction for corruption against Najib Razak, sending a man who stood at the peak of Malaysia’s political power pyramid only four years ago as prime minister to jail with a 12-year sentence.
Voice of America
Aid Moving in Pakistan as Seasonal Floods Affect Tens of Millions
International aid is flowing to Pakistan as the military and volunteers there struggle to rescue many thousands of people trapped in flooding. More than 1,100 have already died as a result of extreme seasonal rains this summer. The Associated Press estimates that nearly one half million people are in camps...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
Voice of America
Taliban Claim US Drones Use Pakistan Airspace to Invade Afghanistan
Islamabad — The Taliban defense minister Sunday directly accused neighboring Pakistan of allowing the United States to use its airspace for drone attacks against Afghanistan. Mohammad Yaqoob leveled the allegations nearly a month after Washington said it killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone...
Voice of America
Al-Shabab Militants Issue New Threats Against Kenya
Mogadishu — Somali-based, al-Qaida-affiliated Islamist militant group al-Shabab has issued a new threat against neighboring Kenya. The group said it will continue its attacks in that country as long as Kenyan troops are in Somalia. Al-Shabab said in an English-language statement Saturday it will continue to target Kenyan towns...
Iran closes its borders with Iraq, halts flights amid violence - State TV
DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Iran has closed its borders with Iraq and urged its citizens to avoid travelling there, a senior official said on Tuesday, amid an eruption of violence after powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics.
Voice of America
Five Killed in Iraq Clashes After Powerful Cleric Quits Politics
Five people were killed in Iraq's capital Monday after a powerful Shiite Muslim cleric announced he would resign from politics, leading to clashes between his followers and those of rival political groups. Police and medical workers say at least 19 others were injured in the violence following the announcement by...
Pakistan floods - live: Disaster ‘to cost $10bn’ as one third of country under water
Pakistan’s deadly floods may have cost the cash-strapped nation over $10bn as around one third of the country is feared to be underwater.The early estimates of the cost of the deluge came from the country’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal on Monday, who said the world has an obligation to help the South Asian nation cope with the effects of the man-made climate crisis.“I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10bn,” Mr Iqbal told Reuters in an interview.The minister said it might take...
Voice of America
Angolans Gather for Funeral Of Ex-leader Dos Santos Amid Vote Dispute
LUANDA, ANGOLA — Angolans and foreign dignitaries gathered Sunday for the funeral of long-serving ex-leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who died in Spain in July but whose burial was delayed by a family request for an autopsy. The funeral of Dos Santos, who died in a clinic in Barcelona...
Voice of America
Argentina Vice President Asks Demonstrators to Go Home After Unrest
BUENOS AIRES — Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner asked her supporters to halt a protest on Saturday, while defending their right to demonstrate, after prosecutors requested a 12-year prison sentence for alleged corruption. After a tense day in which thousands took to the streets to defend her...
Voice of America
Tigrayan Forces Deny Taking Town in Amhara Region
ADDIS ABABA — A spokesman for forces in Ethiopia’s Tigray region is denying a report that Tigrayan forces have captured a town in the neighboring Amhara region. Renewed clashes broke out last week between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Ethiopian government after a five-month lull.
Heavy gunfire rocks Iraq’s Green Zone amid violent protests
BAGHDAD (AP) — Supporters of a prominent Iraqi Shiite cleric fired rocket-propelled grenades into Iraq’s Green Zone as machine gun fire crackled overhead Tuesday, deepening the political chaos gripping the Mideast nation. Those backing influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr fired into the Green Zone, where it appeared Iraqi security...
Voice of America
Greek PM Admits to Tapping Political Rival’s Phone, Refuses to Say Why
Athens — Greece’s main opposition leader has called on the country’s prime minister to resign after he admitted that the nation's spy chief bugged the phone of a senior political leader. The scandal is being dubbed Greece's Watergate. Speaking before Greece’s Parliament, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took...
Sri Lanka president, presenting first budget, says IMF talks making progress
COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a bailout package for the crisis-hit country had reached a “successful level”.
