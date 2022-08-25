ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KICK AM 1530

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford gets muddy for some weekend fun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Participants in a Rockford event spent their Saturday getting dirty in the mud. The Tough Mudder Chicago was in Rockford on the grounds of the Chicago Rockford International Airport. The two main events included a giant wall climb and electric shock mud obstacle course. Participants showed off their skills while sharing […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?

As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
JANESVILLE, WI
Q985

Popular Rockford Restaurant Hits 1-Year Mark, Plans Big Party

The coronavirus took over the world more than two years ago causing a significant blow to businesses. Story and story, it seems like restaurant after restaurant after restaurant announced a closing or simply shut its doors with little to no explanation. Restaurants In Northern Ilinois That Have Closed Over Past...
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Machine#Food Drink#Restaurants#Indian#Rockford Il#Mcdonalds
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford middle school throws back-to-school night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools will open their doors on a new school year later this week. One middle school welcomed families back a little early for a back-to-school night Tuesday. There were hundreds of Families at Flinn Middle School, and one teacher said that this type of community buy-in is a huge […]
ROCKFORD, IL
959theriver.com

Success in Kane County

Hi, it’s Leslie, and the Kane County Health Department in Aurora had a gun buy back event over this past weekend. The event was supposed to take place Saturday and Sunday, but Saturday was so successful that they had to cancel Sunday’s portion because they ran out of gift cards.
KANE COUNTY, IL
103GBF

See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
SOMONAUK, IL
msn.com

A Girlfriends' Getaway to Milton, WI

Milton, Wisconsin is a small town that neighbors Janesville. At one time, it was a booming town with the highway running right through it, until the bypass came along. Years later, Milton is a charming destination that is off-the-beaten-path with several neat things to see and do. I found it just perfect for a road trip with my frequent travel companion and friend, Sara of Travel with Sara. Here is your guide to a girlfriends’ getaway to Milton, WI, including what to see and do while you are there.
MILTON, WI
WIFR

$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major developer in the Rockford region is creating an opportunity for local, family-owned businesses. Once home to the Rockford Products Company, a leader in the fastener industry that at its peak employed over 2,000 people, the property at 711 Harrison Ave. is getting a whole new look.
ROCKFORD, IL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Man shot to death in car in DeKalb

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday evening, according to DeKalb Police. Officers were called to the 400 …
DEKALB, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Machesney Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy