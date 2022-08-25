Read full article on original website
Watch YouTuber Smash the ‘Murphy’s Burger Challenge’ in Rockford, Illinois
@Katina Eats Kilos is no joke when it comes to eating, and eating a lot! Pro eater Randy Santel brought his massive appetite to Murphy's in Rockford and did some damage...whoa!. This burger challenge over at Murphy's is no joke, Boz and the crew don't mess around. What do you...
Rockford gets muddy for some weekend fun
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Participants in a Rockford event spent their Saturday getting dirty in the mud. The Tough Mudder Chicago was in Rockford on the grounds of the Chicago Rockford International Airport. The two main events included a giant wall climb and electric shock mud obstacle course. Participants showed off their skills while sharing […]
What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?
As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
Popular Rockford Restaurant Hits 1-Year Mark, Plans Big Party
The coronavirus took over the world more than two years ago causing a significant blow to businesses. Story and story, it seems like restaurant after restaurant after restaurant announced a closing or simply shut its doors with little to no explanation. Restaurants In Northern Ilinois That Have Closed Over Past...
2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Shivery & Snowy’ Illinois Winter Forecast
Buckle up, we've got a tragically cold winter on the way. Usually I'm all about bringing good news, but this time, I can't promise that. As we get ready for fall, we're also not too far away from the cold, wet, blustery winter that apparently we're getting this year. Which...
Rockford middle school throws back-to-school night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools will open their doors on a new school year later this week. One middle school welcomed families back a little early for a back-to-school night Tuesday. There were hundreds of Families at Flinn Middle School, and one teacher said that this type of community buy-in is a huge […]
Snag ‘Good Stuff Cheap’ At New Ollie’s Store Opening in Rockford, Illinois
Please don't judge me poorly for what I am about to tell you, but it wasn't until the last few years or so that I truly began to jump on board the name-brand, discount shopping experience. Why? Honestly, I have no idea. Do I love paying full price for high-quality,...
WIFR
Local artists get ready to showcase their talents at first of it’s kind event in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit residents, get ready to check out unique artwork and move those feet to some catchy beats. Deviate Beloit is a first-of-its-kind high-energy interactive night set for October 15 at the Ironworks Campus Spine in downtown Beloit. This one-night, 21 and over event will showcase locals in an eclectic and electric atmosphere.
959theriver.com
Success in Kane County
Hi, it’s Leslie, and the Kane County Health Department in Aurora had a gun buy back event over this past weekend. The event was supposed to take place Saturday and Sunday, but Saturday was so successful that they had to cancel Sunday’s portion because they ran out of gift cards.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th
Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend. Drone shot of the Three SistersImage courtesy of Raging Waves. (CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.
The One App That Helps Put the Brakes On Rising Car Thefts in Illinois
Vehicle technology has come so far that we no longer have to use a key to start our car or open it, but it still can't find a way to make car thefts a thing of the past. In fact, cars are being stolen in the Rockford area at an alarming rate.
msn.com
A Girlfriends' Getaway to Milton, WI
Milton, Wisconsin is a small town that neighbors Janesville. At one time, it was a booming town with the highway running right through it, until the bypass came along. Years later, Milton is a charming destination that is off-the-beaten-path with several neat things to see and do. I found it just perfect for a road trip with my frequent travel companion and friend, Sara of Travel with Sara. Here is your guide to a girlfriends’ getaway to Milton, WI, including what to see and do while you are there.
WIFR
$4M redevelopment brings promise to Rockford’s south side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major developer in the Rockford region is creating an opportunity for local, family-owned businesses. Once home to the Rockford Products Company, a leader in the fastener industry that at its peak employed over 2,000 people, the property at 711 Harrison Ave. is getting a whole new look.
Floyd Brown’s criminal past comes out at sentencing hearing
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the good part of 20 years, 43-year-old Floyd Brown committed violent crimes. That was the message Assistant U.S. Attorney Talia Bucci sent at the Stanley J. Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse Monday before Judge Mathew F. Kennelly sentenced Brown to 55 years in prison for fatally shooting McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner three […]
Teen robbers hit Rockford man in the face with a handgun
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was sent to the hospital by four teens who robbed him in the 1700 block of S. Main Street on Saturday. Police said the crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers were called to a local emergency room to meet with the victim, who said he […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Man shot to death in car in DeKalb
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A man was found dead in a vehicle in a parking lot Sunday evening, according to DeKalb Police. Officers were called to the 400 …
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Machesney Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
As Illinois opioid overdoses rise, Winnebago County offers free training to save lives
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Opioid overdoses are on the rise in Illinois, killing more than twice the number of people who die in car crashes and homicides. Opioid overdoses went up 33% from 2019 to 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, with nearly 3,000 deaths in 2020. IDPH blames most of those […]
Illinois family of 6, killed in car crash, laid to rest Monday
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) — A funeral was held Monday for six members of the same family who were killed in a fiery crash in McHenry County last month. The Dobosz family was on their way to Minnesota when they were hit by a wrong-way driver on I-90, near Hampshire. Lauren Dobosz and her four […]
