Bell’s Brewery’s ‘Go Where The Trail Leads You’ campaign returns for 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bell’s Brewery is teaming up with Partnership for the National Trails System (PNTS) for the second year in a row to encourage people to enjoy trails across America, and in turn, raise money to protect them. From Thursday, September 1 to Monday, October...
Parker Hannifin Corporation donates bike repair station to Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo area bikers will soon have a new resource at their fingertips. As of Tuesday, August 30, they’ll have a bike repair station at Portage’s Celery Flats Pavilion thanks to a significant donation from the Parker Hannifin Corporation. Portage city officials are...
Storms cause power outages, damage to trees, and downed power lines across multiple counties
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Severe thunderstorms ripping through West Michigan Monday afternoon, August 29, following warm and muggy air that was prevalent earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issuing a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:40 p.m. for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kent, Kalamazoo, Ottawa,...
Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely
It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
Portage police identify Kalamazoo woman killed in shooting incident on I-94 Friday
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage police have now identified the 22-year-old fatal victim of a Friday evening shooting as Naya Reynolds of Kalamazoo. As of Monday morning, a second female victim, who is pregnant, is in stable condition at Bronson Hospital along with the infant who had also been shot. The unborn baby was not injured.
WWMTCw
I-94 bridge to be demolished
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
AUDIO: School is back in session Kalamazoo County: Are you ready?
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Today, Monday, August 29, is the first day of school in Kalamazoo County, and for the first time in a few years, classes will begin in it’s largest school district without any mandatory covid requirements in place. But that doesn’t mean Kalamazoo Public Schools have put the pandemic behind them.
1 charged after 4 shot behind Paw Paw bar
A Vicksburg man has been charged after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw bar on Aug. 16.
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing gas station near Holland
Police are searching for a man who they say stole money from a gas station near Holland early Sunday morning
Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash
A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Battle Creek
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Battle Creek Monday morning.
I-94 bridge removal work to shut down Portage Road
PORTAGE, MI -- Work to remove a portion of the Interstate 94 bridge will cause a closure of Portage Road starting Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports. The construction work will close Portage Road from Milham Avenue to Kilgore Road from Friday, Aug. 26 through Monday, Aug. 29, MDOT said.
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, August 27 where a pedestrian was critically injured. Authorities say it happened in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue where officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian...
Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
Dowagiac man arraigned after 106 animals found in home
Robert Archer II was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and is facing a felony for abandonment and cruelty towards 25 or more animals. He had a similar felony conviction in 2020. He had 77 animals at that time, although he agreed to plead guilty to abandonment of more than...
Car hits motorcycle in Elkhart, seriously injures two
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people from Elkhart remain in critical condition after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car last night. The driver, 35-year-old Christopher Estel and passenger 32-year-old Brandy La Cotrel were knocked from the motorcycle just after 6 last night at County Road 6 and Decio Drive.
UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart
Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
24-year-old man killed when vehicle strikes tree
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was killed in a crash after his vehicle struck a tree in Lawrence township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 58000 block of 55th Street at 5:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of a crash. When they...
