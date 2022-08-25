ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

jack1065.com

Parker Hannifin Corporation donates bike repair station to Portage

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo area bikers will soon have a new resource at their fingertips. As of Tuesday, August 30, they’ll have a bike repair station at Portage’s Celery Flats Pavilion thanks to a significant donation from the Parker Hannifin Corporation. Portage city officials are...
PORTAGE, MI
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
jack1065.com

Portage police identify Kalamazoo woman killed in shooting incident on I-94 Friday

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage police have now identified the 22-year-old fatal victim of a Friday evening shooting as Naya Reynolds of Kalamazoo. As of Monday morning, a second female victim, who is pregnant, is in stable condition at Bronson Hospital along with the infant who had also been shot. The unborn baby was not injured.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

I-94 bridge to be demolished

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major road between Kalamazoo and Portage closed Friday at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain closed until Monday morning. Road crews are expected to demolish the westbound I-94 bridge at Portage Road starting Saturday at 6 a.m. Portage Road will be closed between Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
PORTAGE, MI
jack1065.com

AUDIO: School is back in session Kalamazoo County: Are you ready?

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Today, Monday, August 29, is the first day of school in Kalamazoo County, and for the first time in a few years, classes will begin in it’s largest school district without any mandatory covid requirements in place. But that doesn’t mean Kalamazoo Public Schools have put the pandemic behind them.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash

A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
WAKARUSA, IN
MLive

I-94 bridge removal work to shut down Portage Road

PORTAGE, MI -- Work to remove a portion of the Interstate 94 bridge will cause a closure of Portage Road starting Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation reports. The construction work will close Portage Road from Milham Avenue to Kilgore Road from Friday, Aug. 26 through Monday, Aug. 29, MDOT said.
PORTAGE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
jack1065.com

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, August 27 where a pedestrian was critically injured. Authorities say it happened in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue where officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
22 WSBT

Dowagiac man arraigned after 106 animals found in home

Robert Archer II was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and is facing a felony for abandonment and cruelty towards 25 or more animals. He had a similar felony conviction in 2020. He had 77 animals at that time, although he agreed to plead guilty to abandonment of more than...
DOWAGIAC, MI
22 WSBT

Car hits motorcycle in Elkhart, seriously injures two

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people from Elkhart remain in critical condition after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car last night. The driver, 35-year-old Christopher Estel and passenger 32-year-old Brandy La Cotrel were knocked from the motorcycle just after 6 last night at County Road 6 and Decio Drive.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Driver identified in head-on crash with semi truck in Elkhart

Elkhart police have now identified the driver who crashed head-on into a semi on Monday. Police state 23-year-old Jacob Earl of Elkhart crossed over the center line in the 2300 block of South Main Street near Carlton Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say a semi truck was traveling...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

24-year-old man killed when vehicle strikes tree

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was killed in a crash after his vehicle struck a tree in Lawrence township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 58000 block of 55th Street at 5:20 p.m. Saturday for reports of a crash. When they...

