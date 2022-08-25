ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

Shipley Do-Nuts opens third shop in BR near LSU, open 24 hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge just got a little bit sweeter! 🍩. Shipley Do-Nuts is opening the doors of its third shop in the Capital City on Monday, Aug. 29 near LSU’s campus. The Houston-based shop will be located at 4075 Nicholson Drive. There are also locations...
brproud.com

LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
225batonrouge.com

Where to eat when the Tigers play away

This fall, the Tiger faithful will hit the road to watch LSU take on some of its biggest rivals. The 2022 football season includes away games at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare stadium, Texas A&M’s Kyle Field and the University of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, aka The Swamp. Fans will miss what is arguably college football’s greatest tailgate scene back home. But while on the road, there are plenty of regional flavors to savor. Here are a few to try.
brproud.com

First Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s celebrates its anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of Baton Rouge’s most popular fast food chains is celebrating the opening of its very first capital area location Sunday, August 28. Over two decades ago, the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant that started it all opened its doors to the public at 3313 Highland Road in Baton Rouge, a small building situated near the gates of LSU.
LSU Reveille

This Week in BR: career advice, '80s night, date night fun

Theatre Baton Rouge is holding auditions for its upcoming musical, “The Addams Family” at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at 7155 Florida Blvd. People of all ages are welcome to audition, but the website states you must be fully vaccinated to audition. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Red Stick Farmers...
theadvocate.com

Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
theadvocate.com

Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight

South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
LSU Reveille

Dorm Decor: Top four indoor houseplants to spruce up your living space

As students settle into their living accommodations for the new school year, we wanted to compile a quick list of low-maintenance houseplants that can spruce up a space. I visited D’s Garden Center in Mid-City where I talked to the staff for more insight on plant types and care. All four of these options offer low maintenance but beautiful houseplants at a reasonable price point. None typically cost over $25.
brproud.com

Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
brproud.com

K-9 Rush joins East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest member, K-9 Rush. EBRSO says, “Rush is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois and he will be patrolling with his partner Sgt. Cody Grace.”. So what did K-9 Rush have to go through before...
WAFB

Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend across Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge Police detectives responded to four different shootings and a stabbing from August, 27 through August, 28. Three of those shootings were deadly. Police are now asking for your help in finding the suspects responsible for...
KLFY News 10

Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]

