Read full article on original website
Related
WAFB.com
Shipley Do-Nuts opens third shop in BR near LSU, open 24 hours
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge just got a little bit sweeter! 🍩. Shipley Do-Nuts is opening the doors of its third shop in the Capital City on Monday, Aug. 29 near LSU’s campus. The Houston-based shop will be located at 4075 Nicholson Drive. There are also locations...
brproud.com
LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
225batonrouge.com
Where to eat when the Tigers play away
This fall, the Tiger faithful will hit the road to watch LSU take on some of its biggest rivals. The 2022 football season includes away games at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare stadium, Texas A&M’s Kyle Field and the University of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, aka The Swamp. Fans will miss what is arguably college football’s greatest tailgate scene back home. But while on the road, there are plenty of regional flavors to savor. Here are a few to try.
brproud.com
First Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s celebrates its anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of Baton Rouge’s most popular fast food chains is celebrating the opening of its very first capital area location Sunday, August 28. Over two decades ago, the Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant that started it all opened its doors to the public at 3313 Highland Road in Baton Rouge, a small building situated near the gates of LSU.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prediction: LSU Tigers to land one of nation's top uncommitted football prospects
The in-state recruiting effort for the 2023 class didn't start out as the LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly would have hoped. This summer, both Isidore Newman five-star quarterback Arch Manning and Westgate five-star safety Derek Williams committed to Texas, and it looked like LSU's local recruiting could ...
KTBS
'I'm terrified': LSU students, parents share concerns after campus kidnappings, shooting
A kidnapping, attempted kidnapping and attempted armed robbery where one person was shot occurred on LSU’s campus during the first week of the fall semester, worrying students and parents about safety around the university’s campus. LSU sent an email to students Friday addressing the crimes. “We understand that...
LSU Reveille
This Week in BR: career advice, '80s night, date night fun
Theatre Baton Rouge is holding auditions for its upcoming musical, “The Addams Family” at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at 7155 Florida Blvd. People of all ages are welcome to audition, but the website states you must be fully vaccinated to audition. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Red Stick Farmers...
2 Children Injured In A Rollover Crash On Coursey Boulevard (Baton Rouge, LA)
Baton Rouge Officials are investigating a rollover crash that injured two children. The crash happened on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue on Sunday afternoon before 3:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
225batonrouge.com
This week in Baton Rouge: a toddler art class, yoga, gardening and more
Head over to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library with your kiddos this Tuesday, Aug. 30, for an All Ages Storytime. Each 25-minute storytime includes rhymes, songs, activities and a read aloud. Enjoy a morning of fun with new stories and new friends at the library. All Ages Storytimes are...
theadvocate.com
Les Jeunes Amies debutantes honored at fall luncheon at Baton Rouge Country Club
Twenty senior members of Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie will be honored at the fall luncheon Sunday at the Baton Rouge Country Club. They will be presented during the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s Bal de la Symphonie on Nov. 26 at the Crowne Plaza. Les Jeunes Amies is...
theadvocate.com
Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
theadvocate.com
Cause for applause: BREC's low-impact aerobics class keeps seniors movin,' groovin'
At the end of every exercise, there's clapping. It's a motivating message that they're all in this together at the semi-weekly low-impact aerobics class at North Sherwood Forest Community Park. On Wednesdays and Fridays, the women (and a man or two sometimes), 55 and older, are proving that just because...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
As vote on tax renewal nears, here's a look at how Baton Rouge fights mosquitoes
Donning a respirator, knee-high boots and a backpack fogger, Harold Grier sets off for battle in yards of Baton Rouge as part of a never ending war against a tiny, but mighty, pest — the mosquito. Grier’s fogger, a piece of equipment resembling a leaf blower, unleashes a cloud...
theadvocate.com
Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight
South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
LSU Reveille
Dorm Decor: Top four indoor houseplants to spruce up your living space
As students settle into their living accommodations for the new school year, we wanted to compile a quick list of low-maintenance houseplants that can spruce up a space. I visited D’s Garden Center in Mid-City where I talked to the staff for more insight on plant types and care. All four of these options offer low maintenance but beautiful houseplants at a reasonable price point. None typically cost over $25.
brproud.com
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
brproud.com
K-9 Rush joins East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest member, K-9 Rush. EBRSO says, “Rush is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois and he will be patrolling with his partner Sgt. Cody Grace.”. So what did K-9 Rush have to go through before...
theadvocate.com
The story of Eric Dooley, Southern's new coach, who 'checked all the boxes' as a great fit
The buzz in the Southern University field house lobby last Dec. 6 wasn’t just buzzy, it was palpable. A standing-room-only crowd of fans, administration, former players and coaches and media were anticipating something big, something special, something very Southern, something not seen on the Bluff for more than 40 years.
Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend across Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge Police detectives responded to four different shootings and a stabbing from August, 27 through August, 28. Three of those shootings were deadly. Police are now asking for your help in finding the suspects responsible for...
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
Comments / 0