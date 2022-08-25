This fall, the Tiger faithful will hit the road to watch LSU take on some of its biggest rivals. The 2022 football season includes away games at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare stadium, Texas A&M’s Kyle Field and the University of Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, aka The Swamp. Fans will miss what is arguably college football’s greatest tailgate scene back home. But while on the road, there are plenty of regional flavors to savor. Here are a few to try.

