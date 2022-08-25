Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Bitcoin price holds support at $20K as the crypto market struggles to gain momentum
Data from TradingView shows that bulls managed to claw their way back above support at $20,000 during the...
kitco.com
CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
kitco.com
A full audit of Tether’s reserves is still months away, says company’s CTO
The revelation came from the project's chief technology officer Paolo Ardonio during an interview on Friday in which...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
kitco.com
Meta announces that select U.S-users can now share NFTs, but has the bubble already popped?
This announcement comes less than a month after first introducing a digital wallet integration as the company looks...
kitco.com
Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus
NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The dollar index ,...
Russia's Gazprom is cutting gas supply to a top French utility after France's leader warns of rationing
France is grappling with an energy crisis that has forced the government to urge French citizens and businesses to cut consumption.
Over 100K Pledge to Stop Paying Surging Energy Bills in Britain
A campaign called "Don't Pay" is urging people to join a mass boycott in an effort to pressure companies to reduce bills to an affordable level.
Worried About a Recession? 6 Things to Do Today
An upcoming recession does not mean the sky is falling.
