kitco.com

CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures

According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
kitco.com

A full audit of Tether’s reserves is still months away, says company’s CTO

The revelation came from the project's chief technology officer Paolo Ardonio during an interview on Friday in which...
Zircon
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
kitco.com

Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh 20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro, which was supported by growing expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes. The dollar index ,...
