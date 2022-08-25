Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
everythingsouthcity.com
Come Support South City High School – Mr. Softee at the High School This Week
On Tuesday August 30th from 5-8 a Mr Softee ice cream truck will be parked in the South City High parking lot. The music program at SSFHS is hosting this fundraiser to raise money and awareness for their programs. We would love to see community members come out and support...
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
'Foul play was involved': San Francisco restaurant Baia temporarily closes after trash fire spread to building
This was not the only fire to take place in the area that morning.
Beloved daughter of UC Berkeley falcon family found dead on campus
Lindsay, the daughter of beloved couple Annie and Grinnell, was found dead on the west edge of campus. She hadn’t been seen in the last couple weeks, the last sighting was the first week of August by the Campanile.
7x7.com
7 Classic Diners in San Francisco
Diners have a special place in the American psyche. Divey enough to come as we are, hearty enough to cure what ails us, they are as comforting as they are nourishing. And even though San Francisco has never had the same frenzied love affair with the greasy spoon as L.A. or New York, a good diner still draws a crowd morning, noon, or in the wee hours of the night.
Decomposing body found on NorCal couch with daughter living upstairs in 'uninhabitable' home
PETALUMA, Calif. (TCD) -- Police conducting a welfare check this week reportedly found a woman’s body on a couch and her daughter, alive, living upstairs. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10:52 a.m., Petaluma Police Department officers went to the 200 block of Windsor Drive to conduct a welfare check because the resident had not been seen "for several weeks" and boxes were piling up on her porch. Neighbors reportedly went to check in on the resident, but the knocks went unanswered.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Taco Bell Customer Attacks Employee
A Taco Bell customer in Santa Rosa has been arrested after assaulting an employee. Yesterday evening, police were sent to the Taco Bell on Stony Point Road after reports of a customer refusing to leave and throwing items at employees. Officers arrived and were approached by two bloodied individuals, one of which was an employee who had a head injury that required medical attention. The other was the suspect, Erik Garcia Santibanez, who was detained by officers. Santibanez was reportedly asked multiple times to leave the restaurant but became confrontational with the male employee and struck him over the head with a glass bottle, resulting in an injury. Officers booked Santibanez into jail on three charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.
Stunning 84-acre Bay Area estate by the coast hits market at $6.75 million
It took 5 years to obtain the permits at this eco-friendly property, designed by an award-winning architect.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
Stolen bulldog reunited with owner in San Jose; man arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to stealing an American bulldog back on Aug. 3, the San Jose Police Department announced in a press release. Police said the dog has been reunited with its owner. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Johnny Chagolla who was also arrested for vehicle […]
KTVU FOX 2
35-year-old San Francisco man allegedly struck and killed while walking in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Thursday. Police were called to West MacArthur Blvd and Piedmont Avenue around 4 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a driver who fled the scene. When police arrived they reportedly found an...
The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened
I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasant Hill 14-year-old girl found safe after a week
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - A 14-year-old student at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill who had been missing since last weekend has been found safe, the school announced Friday. Lila Petrik had been missing since Saturday and Pleasant Hill police had said she may have left her house with...
California woman dead for over a year found in home with woman claiming to be daughter
Police in California are investigating a "suspicious death" after a deceased woman, believed to have been dead for over a year, was found in a Petaluma home with another adult woman who identified herself as the deceased's daughter.
news24-680.com
Injury Accident Closes Bollinger Canyon Road In San Ramon Thursday
An early morning crash closed Bollinger Canyon Road between Chantarella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard early Thursday as police investigated the cause. The incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Two drivers were transferred to a local trauma center with undetermined injuries after the collision.
Mountain View PD find meth serving warrant
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — While serving a search warrant on Wednesday, the Mountain View Police Department and Mountain View Fire Department found methamphetamine and paraphernalia that is used to manufacture meth, MVPD said in a press release. The warrant was related to a fraud case involving 37-year-old North Bay resident Kevin Johansen. Officers served […]
vallejosun.com
Benicia officer not disciplined after accidental release of dog that mauled man
BENICIA – A Benicia police officer was not disciplined after he left a hatch open in his patrol car, allowing his police dog to escape and maul a man who was detained last year, despite the findings of an outside investigator that the officer had violated department policy. City...
Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
Man arrested after over $20K worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and […]
