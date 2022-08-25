ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA
South San Francisco, CA
South San Francisco, CA
South San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
7x7.com

7 Classic Diners in San Francisco

Diners have a special place in the American psyche. Divey enough to come as we are, hearty enough to cure what ails us, they are as comforting as they are nourishing. And even though San Francisco has never had the same frenzied love affair with the greasy spoon as L.A. or New York, a good diner still draws a crowd morning, noon, or in the wee hours of the night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
truecrimedaily

Decomposing body found on NorCal couch with daughter living upstairs in 'uninhabitable' home

PETALUMA, Calif. (TCD) -- Police conducting a welfare check this week reportedly found a woman’s body on a couch and her daughter, alive, living upstairs. According to a statement, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10:52 a.m., Petaluma Police Department officers went to the 200 block of Windsor Drive to conduct a welfare check because the resident had not been seen "for several weeks" and boxes were piling up on her porch. Neighbors reportedly went to check in on the resident, but the knocks went unanswered.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Taco Bell Customer Attacks Employee

A Taco Bell customer in Santa Rosa has been arrested after assaulting an employee. Yesterday evening, police were sent to the Taco Bell on Stony Point Road after reports of a customer refusing to leave and throwing items at employees. Officers arrived and were approached by two bloodied individuals, one of which was an employee who had a head injury that required medical attention. The other was the suspect, Erik Garcia Santibanez, who was detained by officers. Santibanez was reportedly asked multiple times to leave the restaurant but became confrontational with the male employee and struck him over the head with a glass bottle, resulting in an injury. Officers booked Santibanez into jail on three charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.
SANTA ROSA, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo targets private property owners to remove homeless people

VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo is suing a property owner to remove people experiencing homelessness from an encampment, one of several similar legal fights the city has escalated to remove people living on private property. The lawsuit, which has not yet been accepted in Solano County Superior Court,...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Stolen bulldog reunited with owner in San Jose; man arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to stealing an American bulldog back on Aug. 3, the San Jose Police Department announced in a press release. Police said the dog has been reunited with its owner. The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Johnny Chagolla who was also arrested for vehicle […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The shame of San Francisco: A man spent years screaming for help. Nobody listened

I heard him most every day around noon, yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs in the alley below my office window. It was "F this" and "F that" and other choice words, a stream of profanity spilling forth from his troubled mind. He was clearly in need of help, wandering the Financial District and North Beach for years, self-medicating and telling all the world of his dire need for mental health services. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pleasant Hill 14-year-old girl found safe after a week

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - A 14-year-old student at College Park High School in Pleasant Hill who had been missing since last weekend has been found safe, the school announced Friday. Lila Petrik had been missing since Saturday and Pleasant Hill police had said she may have left her house with...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
news24-680.com

Injury Accident Closes Bollinger Canyon Road In San Ramon Thursday

An early morning crash closed Bollinger Canyon Road between Chantarella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard early Thursday as police investigated the cause. The incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Two drivers were transferred to a local trauma center with undetermined injuries after the collision.
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain View PD find meth serving warrant

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — While serving a search warrant on Wednesday, the Mountain View Police Department and Mountain View Fire Department found methamphetamine and paraphernalia that is used to manufacture meth, MVPD said in a press release. The warrant was related to a fraud case involving 37-year-old North Bay resident Kevin Johansen. Officers served […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
The Richmond Standard

San Pablo police arrest two suspects in carjacking at casino

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a carjacking at the San Pablo Lytton Casino earlier this month, according to the San Pablo Police Department. Early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 10, two men in ski masks approached a victim sleeping in a car and pulled a gun on him, police said. They ordered him to drive, then left him in a nearby neighborhood and drove off with his vehicle.
SAN PABLO, CA

