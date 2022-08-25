Bruce Alan Anderson, 77, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home early Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was a lifelong Crookston, MN resident, born on February 17, 1945, to Charles and Hannah (Hanson) Anderson. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and attended Crookston schools from Washington Elementary through Central High School, graduating with the Class of 1964. He was then employed at Yates Texaco working for Joe Yates until entering the US Navy on December 4, 1965. Much of his tour of duty during the Vietnam War, was spent aboard the USS Observation Island based out of Port Canaveral, FL. Prior to his honorable discharge on December 4, 1969, and on behalf of a grateful nation, Bruce was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, The Good Conduct Award, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He returned to Crookston and began working for the Schraeder Auto Parts Company. On August 21, 1971, Bruce was united in marriage to the love of his life, Bonita Louise Gillie. Bruce and Bonnie raised their family in a very loving home, supporting them in all their school activities and achievements. While Bonnie was employed at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, Bruce spent most of his working career in the Maintenance Department, as the Storeroom/Purchasing Clerk, for the Polk County Highway Department until his retirement in 2007. He was also a longtime member of the Crookston Volunteer Fire Department and was honored by the City of Crookston at his retirement celebration for 20 years of dedicated service.

