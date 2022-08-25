Read full article on original website
Related
Crookston Daily Times
Arts Grants Applications have Fall Deadlines for Organizations, Schools, and Individuals–Apply Now
Warren, MN. Applications are open for arts grants to nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, individuals, and other nonprofit organizations. Applications are being accepted from our seven county Minnesota service area including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties.
Crookston Daily Times
Bruce Alan Anderson
Bruce Alan Anderson, 77, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home early Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was a lifelong Crookston, MN resident, born on February 17, 1945, to Charles and Hannah (Hanson) Anderson. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and attended Crookston schools from Washington Elementary through Central High School, graduating with the Class of 1964. He was then employed at Yates Texaco working for Joe Yates until entering the US Navy on December 4, 1965. Much of his tour of duty during the Vietnam War, was spent aboard the USS Observation Island based out of Port Canaveral, FL. Prior to his honorable discharge on December 4, 1969, and on behalf of a grateful nation, Bruce was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, The Good Conduct Award, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He returned to Crookston and began working for the Schraeder Auto Parts Company. On August 21, 1971, Bruce was united in marriage to the love of his life, Bonita Louise Gillie. Bruce and Bonnie raised their family in a very loving home, supporting them in all their school activities and achievements. While Bonnie was employed at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, Bruce spent most of his working career in the Maintenance Department, as the Storeroom/Purchasing Clerk, for the Polk County Highway Department until his retirement in 2007. He was also a longtime member of the Crookston Volunteer Fire Department and was honored by the City of Crookston at his retirement celebration for 20 years of dedicated service.
Crookston Daily Times
Band Marches in State Fair, Potato Days
The Crookston High School Marching Band performed in both the Barnesville Potato Days Parade and the MN State Fair Parade this weekend. Since these parades were back to back, the band decided to make this an overnight trip, staying in St. Cloud after the Barnesville parade on Saturday. This allowed students some extra time to explore the State Fair on Sunday morning before their performance there.
Crookston Daily Times
Minnesota Crookston Women’s Golf Picked to Finish 12th in NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team was picked to finish 12th in the 2022-23 NSIC Women’s Golf Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Golden Eagles garnered 36 points and were five points ahead of Minnesota State University Moorhead. Minnesota Crookston made a move in a positive direction during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles shot a 350 at the EverSpring Inn & Suites Mustang Invite for their lowest round as a team since 2016. Minnesota Crookston finished 12th at the NSIC Women’s Golf Championship in 2022. They will look to build off the positive gains heading into 2022-23. The Golden Eagles return Clara Hanson (So., Grand Forks, N.D.), who shot the team’s lowest round (78) since Katie Sheetz in 2016. Minnesota Crookston also returns Abby Stender (R-Sr., Madison, Minn.), Denali Johnson (So., Grand Rapids, Minn.), Ciera Kotaska (Jr., Thief River Falls, Minn.), and Tiffany Kozojed (Jr., Hillsboro, N.D.). Minnesota Crookston adds newcomers Anaka Lysne (Fr., Wahpeton, N.D.) and Lauren Bowyer (Fr., Ivanhoe, Minn.). Lysne was named Ms. Golf North Dakota.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crookston Daily Times
‘I Just Wanted to Come Home to Crookston’
“They said I almost died three different times,” Mark Hoiland recalls quietly, as he recounted his fierce battle with COVID-19. In late October of 2021, he entered the hospital, sick, with difficulty breathing, and was placed on a ventilator the very next day.
Crookston Daily Times
Clauson and Fee Win No. 2 Doubles Bracket, Crookston Second Overall
The Crookston Pirate girls’ tennis team hosted an invite with seven other teams participating, including East Grand Forks, Detroit Lakes, Hibbing, Moorhead, New London Spicer, Perham and Wadena Deer Creek on Saturday, August 27. As a team, the Pirates scored 22 points, claiming second place. Hibbing won the invitational...
Crookston Daily Times
Crookston Daily Times
Crookston Grabs First Set from Bagley, Falls 1-3
The Crookston Pirate girls’ volleyball team opened the 2022 season against rival Bagley on Thursday, August 25. Last season, the two teams went into a five-set thriller, with Crookston coming out on top. The Flyers and Pirates competed in another highly contested, four-set match, but Crookston fell 1-3. Set...
Comments / 0