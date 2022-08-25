Read full article on original website
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
Tripadvisor's Viator Adds Fig as Creative AOR in Hopes of Becoming a Household Name
Viator, the experiences marketplace that is a part of Tripadvisor, is scaling its marketing this fall with the help of two...
Inside Audi's 15-Year Relationship With VB&P
When Venables Bell and Partners fought to win over Audi 15 years ago, competing shops had years of automotive experience. VB&P had none.
Tricia Melton, CMO of Kids, Young Adults and Classics, Warner Brothers Discovery – Leveraging Legendary IP for Memorable Campaigns
Tricia Melton affectionately refers to her CMO role as being "a kid in a candy shop" and, considering the brands under her umbrella, the...
TheoremOne Announces Addition of Chief Transformation Officer and President
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- TheoremOne®, a leader in agile, full-stack innovation, engineering, and design that helps major enterprises achieve strategic digital transformation, today announced its founder, Will Jessup, will become its first-ever Chief Transformation Officer. Stepping into Will’s former role as Head of Services will be Yoav Cohen, who has been named President of TheoremOne. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005344/en/ TheoremOne recently announced its combination with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), a technology-led digital advertising and marketing services company. The merger will accelerate S4Capital’s transition into a technology and innovation firm and bring unique and innovative agencies into TheoremOne’s orbit, including Media.Monks — a leader in branded digital experiences, content, and marketing data. As an innovation and engineering partner to the Global 1000, TheoremOne will play a critical role in S4Capital’s evolution. (Photo: TheoremOne)
Essence Alum Jill Metcalf Will Lead Dentsu Media's Strategy
Dentsu has hired Jill Metcalf as its new chief of business strategy and transformation for Dentsu Media in the Americas. Her appointment reflects Dentsu Media's desire to execute on its lauded strategic vision, and Metcalf will draw on her consulting background to do that, she told Adweek.
