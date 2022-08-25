ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out These Incredible Cosplay Pictures From Geek’d Con 2022

The 2022 edition of Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, brought thousands of fans to Downtown Shreveport. They came from all over the region, the state, and the country. With tickets being purchased by attendees in Mississippi, Michigan, Illinois, and all over the US. Fans were flying in, driving for hours, and all converging on the Shreveport Convention Center.
