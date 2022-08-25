Read full article on original website
Popculture
Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled
Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
United Front: Miranda Lambert Seems Happy With Husband Brendan McLoughlin At ACM Honors Despite Marital Woes
Miranda Lambert seemed as cheerful as can be while standing beside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at the 15h Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday, August 24. The dynamic duo's happiness was almost radiating as bright as Lambert's neon orange Alex Perry blazer suit and dress set while she accepted ACM's Triple Crown Award. (The star-studded award show is set to air on Fox on Tuesday, September 13.)
Kelsea Ballerini Announces ‘Difficult’ Split From Husband Morgan Evans: ‘We Are Both Fragile’
It's over. Country music star Kelsea Ballerini announced that she and husband Morgan Evans are calling it quits after nearly five years of marriage. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my...
Dolly Parton ‘Almost Wrecked’ Her Car When She Heard Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’
How did Dolly Parton react to Whitney Houston's reimagined version of her song "I Will Always Love You"? The "Jolene" singer weighs in.
Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note
Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
'The Voice' Fans Are Speechless Over Gwen Stefani's Pink PVC Dress In The Latest Video Promo—It's On Another Level!
Gwen Stefani helped celebrate the upcoming season of The Voice in style! The No Doubt icon, 52, rocked a skintight, bubblegum pink PVC dress while promoting the talent competition along with her husband Blake Shelton, fellow coach John Legend and new addition, Camila Cabello in the show’s promo video.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022
Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
Demi Lovato Fans Are ‘Freaking Out’ About How Much Her New Boyfriend Looks Like This Popular Musician
Demi Lovato has new boyfriend Jute$ collaborated with her on her latest album, and fans can’t get over how strongly he resembles another famous musician.
Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday
A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
Dolly Parton Wishes She Could Have Performed With This Late Icon
Dolly Parton, a legend in her own right, wishes she had the chance to perform with powerhouse singer, Whitney Houston. In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live, the country songstress was asked if "there were ever any plans to perform 'I Will Always Love You' with Whitney [Houston]."
AOL Corp
Miranda Lambert Embraces Statement Color in Orange Minidress at ACM Honors 2022
Miranda Lambert went with a bright orange look for the 2022 ACM Honors. The country singer wore an orange matching set from Alex Perry at the awards show hosted in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lambert’s look was a fitted blazer jacket worn over a matching minidress. She paired the look with a clutch by Ahikoza. Lambert’s look was styled by Tiffany Gifford.
This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’
Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie”
Brittany responds… I kinda feel like I’m stuck in an episode of Desperate Housewives with this country music drama going on right now, but honestly, at every awards show, whether it’s the CMAs or the ACMs, artists love to drop this line: “It’s so great to be here, country music is one big family…” And it’s not exactly true There’s plenty of people in the industry that don’t get along, don’t care for each other, or just don’t talk at […] The post Brittany Aldean Responds To Maren Morris’ “Insurrection Barbie” Comment: “Karen Morris, Thanks For Calling Me Barbie” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Morgan Evans Breaks Silence on Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: ‘I Wish It Were Otherwise But Sadly It Is Not’
Speaking out. Morgan Evans broke his silence hours after Kelsea Ballerini confirmed they are getting a divorce following nearly five years of marriage. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the musician, 37, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, August 29.
