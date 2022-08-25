ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance

Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
NFL
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers reveals shocking drug use during games

While Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now a strong and vocal proponent of natural health and holistic treatments, the future Hall of Famer revealed that has not always been the case. This week, Rodgers joined the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to discuss football ahead of the start of...
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL advisor reveals terrifying Deshaun Watson concerns

It’s been over a week since the NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. But with Watson bizarrely maintaining his innocence multiple times, not every prominent person within the league is happy with the way the process turned out.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo announcement

The NFL world was pretty shocked on Monday with the news that, after months of trying to find a trade for him, the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a restructured deal with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the upcoming NFL season. Jimmy G’s revised contract that will make him the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Veteran receiver has surprising response to his potential release

With preseason games over every team across the NFL has to make their final cuts to get their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday. That leaves the New York Giants with a tough decision to make at wide receiver that could result in the team cutting veteran Darius Slayton.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Some NFL Twitter believes this caused Tom Brady’s absence

With Tom Brady gearing up for his 23rd season in the NFL, many are still speculating what exactly he was doing during his 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The most popular — or at least, intriguing — belief is that he took a break to film for the hit FOX reality singing competition, The Masked Singer.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill connect on big play

How well will third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa mesh with receiver Tyreek Hill? It’s a question that will linger throughout the 2022 season and the answer will go a long way in determining what kind of season the Miami Dolphins will have. The first play of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles will give the Dolphins and their fans reason to be optimistic.
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

New York Jets cut former key defensive back

As the NFL‘s league-wide deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53 players approaches, it looks like the New York Jets are parting ways with defensive back Javelin Guidry, who played a key role for the team throughout the 2021-22 season. According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets have...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world blasts Marcus Freeman’s terrible Ohio State gameplan

The Ohio State Buckeyes have almost inarguably the top passing attack in all of college football with quarterback C.J. Stroud entering the season as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, Jaxon Smith-Njigba already established as one of the most accomplished receivers in program history, and an arsenal of elite young receivers recruited by Brian Hartline.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady gives vague excuse for mysterious absence

When Tom Brady took a mysterious absence away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason camp earlier this month, many assumed we would learn about the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s whereabouts once he returned to the team. However, Brady is back, and he’s still not giving any real answers. Following...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Michigan’s insane quarterback update

One of college football’s biggest offseason storylines was the Michigan Wolverines’ quarterback battle between incumbent starter Cade McNamara and young star J.J. McCarthy. And now, just a week before Michigan opens its 2022 season against Colorado State, head coach Jim Harbaugh has finally made his starting quarterback announcement – kind of.
ANN ARBOR, MI

