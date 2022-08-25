Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance
Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs
Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
Look: 1 Baker Mayfield Pass Went Viral Last Night
Baker Mayfield solidified his status as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers, completing 9-of-15 pass attempts for 89 yards with two touchdowns. One of Mayfield's passes on Friday night went viral because he managed to get it past double coverage. Whether it was lucky or not, this pass from...
Richard Sherman Reacts To Viral Russell Wilson Comment
Richard Sherman took some exception to some of Russell Wilson's recent comments on why he left Seattle. In a since deleted tweet from Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Wilson expressed that a deciding factor in coming to Denver was that he didn't feel like it was all on him for the team to win:
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are. One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the...
Saints Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Prior to the 80-man roster deadline on Tuesday, the New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Kevin White on injured reserve. Four days later, he was released from the roster. The Saints have released White from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent and can sign with another team.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season
Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue
Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
Tom Brady Revealed How He Saved His Marriage With Gisele
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have what many would consider a perfect marriage, but even for the megastars, matrimony is not always easy. In fact, the legendary NFL quarterback revealed back in 2020 what he had to do to improve on his marriage with the iconic supermodel. Brady explained to...
Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith
The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College football world blasts Marcus Freeman’s terrible Ohio State gameplan
The Ohio State Buckeyes have almost inarguably the top passing attack in all of college football with quarterback C.J. Stroud entering the season as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, Jaxon Smith-Njigba already established as one of the most accomplished receivers in program history, and an arsenal of elite young receivers recruited by Brian Hartline.
Football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s concerning health admission
Longtime college football broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit will certainly have his hands full this football season as he begins his first season of full-time NFL coverage for Thursday Night Football with Amazon along with maintaining his role at ESPN on College Gameday. Many are excited to see a ton of Herbstreit...
Dick Butkus hilariously trolls Aaron Rodgers and Packers
Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not been shy about criticizing his young crop of receivers this preseason. And now it looks like Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus is joining him in that criticism. On Saturday, the legendary middle linebacker made quite the scathing assessment of the Bears receiving corps, suggesting...
'Have two more weeks': Browns' Jacoby Brissett sees time before opener as chance to grow
CLEVELAND − Jacoby Brissett's first start as the Browns quarterback came with arguably the five best offensive players standing on the sideline. No Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt to carry the ball. No Joel Bitonio or Jack Conklin to block. No Amari Cooper to catch the ball. ...
