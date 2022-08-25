Read full article on original website
Southern Tea Cakes
It’s sad to think about, but tea cakes are a dessert that I may have missed out on entirely if I hadn’t grown up in Dallas. In fact, I can’t recall ever meeting someone who wasn’t from the South who knew what tea cakes were — what a shame! To me, these soft, buttery, cake-like cookies are like a warm hug. For all of you sweet-but-not-too-sweet dessert-lovers out there, I’m telling you that tea cakes are your calling. They are the perfect bite when you want something to satisfy a sugar craving but don’t want the sugar rush (or the subsequent sugar crash).
Easy Chicken and Dumplings
This satisfying one-pot meal of silky chicken and tender dumplings starts with searing chicken thighs to render fat to cook the mirepoix in, building a flavorful base for this classic dish. Self-rising flour, buttermilk, and butter are the only ingredients in the pillowy dumplings, which come together in the final minutes, cooking right in the creamy soup. This recipe was inspired by Clara Klein, sommelier at Sunday Vinyl in Denver, who likes to pair chicken and dumplings with a glass of Chardonnay. "Chicken and Chardonnay is a match made in heaven," she says. "It's basically a warm hug from your grandma. That little whisper of tang and richness from the wine is like adding a dollop of crème fraîche to the final bowl." Of course, there's no reason you can't have both.
Milk Chocolate Buttercream Frosting (10-Minute Recipe)
If you are a fan of creamy and chocolate cakes then this delicious Italian chocolate hazelnut cake is just for you! So, if you like what you see on the photo of this recipe then giving it a try! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 6 large eggs,...
Yams vs. Sweet Potatoes: What's the Difference?
Yams and sweet potatoes are the same thing, right? Wrong! It's likely that what you might have referred to as yams (as in candied yams) is most likely is a sweet potato! Even some supermarkets will refer to them interchangeably (and incorrectly label them), but the truth is that an actual yam looks and tastes quite different than sweet potatoes. Read on to learn about yams versus sweet potatoes, and the differences between them.
Slow Cooker Dr Pepper Pulled Pork
The secret to tender, flavorful pulled pork. Every time. Pulled Pork is one of the most crowd-pleasing dinners out there. Slap it on a bun or on a baked sweet potato (one of my family’s favorites) and dinner is done, and it’s a darn good dinner. I love a recipe where the slow cooker does all of the work for you and that’s what we’ve got for you here, but the magic isn’t just in the cooking method, it’s also in the secret ingredient — a can of Dr Pepper. That little can of soda somehow makes for some of the most flavorful, tender pulled pork out there, so give this a try!
Grilled cheese sandwiches
Yes, I couldn't wait to take a bite out of one of those gorgeous grilled cheese sandwiches! The bread turned out crispy on the outside, but stayed soft on the inside and the cheese… OMG! That thick gooey cheese was absolutely mouthwatering!
How To Make The Perfect Pan-Seared Steak
Pan Seared Steak has that juicy and melt-in-your-mouth texture with lots of meaty and buttery flavors! With this recipe, you don’t need to fire up the grill and you’ll get that perfect pan-seared steak each and every time. This recipe can be prepared and cooked in 30 minutes!...
6 best corn recipes for anyone and everyone
A friend of mine, who happens to be an elementary school teacher, sent me a video the other day alongside a text that read: "Future food writer?" The clip was from Recess Therapy, a web series in which host Julian Shapiro-Barnum interviews children between the ages of two and nine years old in New York. What I appreciate about Shapiro-Barnum's conversations is that they truly reflect the weird, single-minded obsessions that only young kids can have. Thus far, these have included komodo dragons, splashing in the pool, and in the video my friend sent me, corn.
Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
A long simmer in the slow cooker creates the tastiest broth for chicken noodle soup and is a more hands-off way to enjoy this classic comfort food. It also results in an extra-big batch that can be stored in the fridge or freezer for a rainy day. Chicken soup starts...
