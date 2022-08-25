ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD detective asks Supreme Court to block vaccine mandate

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police detective has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the city from firing him and other workers for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lawyers for Detective Anthony Marciano asked the court Thursday for an emergency injunction that would block the city from enforcing a rule requiring all municipal employees to get vaccinated.

Marciano, a 10-year police veteran, was among a small percentage of civil servants who refused the shots and didn’t qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

More than 1,000 New York City employees have been fired for refusing the vaccines, and others are waiting to find out whether their requests for exemptions will be approved.

Legal challenges to the rules have largely failed, but Marciano’s case is still pending in a federal appeals court. In a petition to the Supreme Court, Marciano’s lawyer asked Justice Sonia Sotomayor to block the city from enforcing its rule until that appeal is resolved.

“Each day more and more municipal workers are being fired for refusing the EUA Covid 19 mandate in a City riddled with crime, and rapidly decaying, in need of more, not less, skilled municipal workers,” wrote the lawyer, Patricia Finn.

Marciano argues in his legal filing that he has “natural immunity” to COVID-19 and the vaccines against the virus have “simply too many adverse consequences that applicant is unwilling to risk.”

Health authorities say the COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States are safe, and they recommend vaccination even among people who have acquired some immunity from previous infections.

New York’s previous mayor, Bill de Blasio, mandated that all workplaces in the city — including private businesses — only admit vaccinated workers, with certain exemptions for professional athletes and entertainers.

A police department spokesperson said the department would not comment on pending litigation. A spokesperson for the city’s law department wrote in an email, “the Supreme Court has rejected numerous attempts to take up lawsuits on the vaccine mandate and a number of other courts have upheld the mandate, recognizing that it saves lives and is a condition of employment.”

Also on Thursday, leaders of the union representing city firefighters held a news conference to discuss the status of firefighters who face termination over their refusal to get vaccinated. A message seeking comment was sent to the Fire Department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York’s Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.” The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits. New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated by the high court because of a requirement for applicants to prove they had “proper cause” for a permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats in the state Legislature took action the next week because the ruling “destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose.” The quickly adopted law, however, has led to confusion and court challenges from gun owners who say it improperly limits their constitutional rights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
The Associated Press

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Jury to decide: Did racist attack provoke bypass shooting?

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A jury began deliberating murder charges Tuesday in the trial of a biracial man who says he was trying to fend off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a pickup truck and fatally shot a 17-year-old girl riding in the back seat. Marc Wilson, 23, faces life in prison if he’s convicted of felony murder in the killing of Haley Hutcheson. Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon after prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments in Bulloch County Superior Court. Defense attorneys acknowledged that Wilson of Sharpsburg fired the shot that killed Hutcheson on a bypass circling the southeast Georgia city of Statesboro the night of June 24, 2020. But they insisted Wilson was justified in opening fire in self-defense. “Mr. Wilson did what any reasonable person would do under the circumstances” to save the lives of himself and his girlfriend, defense attorney Francys Johnson told the jury.
SHARPSBURG, GA
The Associated Press

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday. The filing from the department follows a judge’s weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team’s request for a special master who would oversee the review of documents taken during the Aug. 8 search of the Mar-a-Lago estate and ensure that any that might be protected by claims of legal privilege...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Oklahoma court reinstates 'Innocent Man' murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has reinstated the murder conviction and life sentence of a man featured in the book and television series “The Innocent Man.” The court overturned a lower court decision that said because prosecutors and police withheld evidence that could exonerate Tommy Ward, 61, of the 1984 murder of Donna Denice Haraway in Ada. The ruling, dated Friday, said the withheld evidence, which included witness interviews and police reports, had been available to Ward’s defense since 2003 and was not included in Ward’s direct appeal after his 1999 conviction. “Raising the same general categories on post-conviction that one raised on direct appeal, even if the basis is different, will result in a procedural bar,” according to the state court’s opinion.
ADA, OK
The Associated Press

Federal jury awards $100M in stun gun fall paralysis lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal jury in Atlanta has awarded $100 million to a panhandler who fell and broke his neck after a police officer shocked him with a stun gun during a foot chase, news agencies report. Jerry Blasingame now needs round-the-clock care costing $1 million a year, and has $14 million in medical bills so far, attorney Ven Johnson told jurors. Jurors found that Officer Jon Grubbs used unreasonable force against Blasingame, who was 65 years old and had been asking drivers for money on July 10, 2018. He was paralyzed from the neck down and is now 69 years old. Jurors found that the Atlanta Police Department should pay $60 million and Grubbs should pay $40 million, WXIA-TV and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Miami-Dade commissioner charged in corruption case

MIAMI (AP) — A Miami-Dade County commissioner who had been eyeing a run for sheriff surrendered Tuesday on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations. Joe Martinez, who has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000, is charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, according to an arrest warrant. Both are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each. Martinez, 64, surrendered at a county jail Tuesday and has already pledged to fight the charges. He is likely to be suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis, although no decision was immediately announced on that. Martinez is a former police lieutenant who has been considering a run for Miami-Dade sheriff in 2024. That post was created through a voter referendum; Miami-Dade is currently the only Florida county without an elected sheriff.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy