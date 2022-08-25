Read full article on original website
Related
Inc.com
Warren Buffett Offers Up 3 of the Best Career Tips You Will Hear Today
Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about wealth investing. The Oracle of Omaha also knows plenty about building a successful career and living a more successful life. Here are three useful tips to consider for your own personal and professional development:. 1. Do the thing you love. Buffett once...
10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home
The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more...
JOBS・
CNBC
'I work just 5 hours a week': This 39-year-old makes $160,000 a month in passive income—a look at his typical day
I never was the entrepreneurial type. But after losing my job as an audio engineer in 2009, I had to get creative to make ends meet. Thirteen years later, at age 39, I've built two online businesses that earns me a combined $160,000 a month in passive income. I also recently published a book, "How to Get Paid for What You Know."
Meet the Black Woman Entrepreneur Who Quit a $40K Corporate Job and Made $100K in Less Than 6 Months
Patrice Stewart is an experienced professional with over 18 years in the accounting, banking, and tax industries. In 2008, while still working a corporate job, she started a tax and business consulting firm called P Stewart & Associates Inc., a boutique-style consulting firm specializing in tax preparation, business planning and strategy, and business coaching. In 2013, after being laid off, she decided to step out on faith and ditch climbing the corporate ladder for full-time entrepreneurship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet the Black Entrepreneur Teaching Children How to Invest and Manage Money
Diligence: From Poverty to Prosperity is the latest publication by author, Derek White, that teaches good financial habits to children through an engaging story. The book chronicles the story of a 13-year-old African American boy named Lamont who initially wanted to take his extra cash and splurge on worthless liabilities, such as expensive sneakers. Instead, his father implores him to invest one hundred dollars a month. As a result of this consistent investment, by the time he is 35, Lamont becomes a multi-millionaire.
KIDS・
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Never Say During a Venture Capital Pitch, According to 2 VCs
Fundraising for a startup is never easy, but getting investors to write you a check is particularly brutal at the moment. CNBC has called the current situation "the hardest fundraising climate in more than a decade," noting that "the shutdown of the IPO market has resulted in a virtual freeze in pre-IPO rounds, and the dramatic contraction of software multiples has stalled private deal flows." While there are plenty of companies still having success raising money, at the moment there is little to no margin for error for founders.
Managers freaking out over 'quiet quitting' shows some bosses are out of touch and have always expected their employees to work extra
Workers are "quiet quitting" — which just means doing their jobs as written. And yet, it's caused huge pushback.
Inc.com
Elon Musk Says This Is a 'Terrible Habit.' What Science Says You Should Do Instead
In a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, Elon Musk revealed what he says is a terrible habit. "I have a bad habit -- which I suspect a lot of people do -- of immediately checking my phone," Musk said. "It's a terrible habit, actually." Musk is referring to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Want the biggest pay rise? Then become a 'boomerang' worker and go back to your old employer
New research claims that workers can increase their salaries by as much as 28% if they take a job with a former employer.
Inc.com
Trust In The Workplace: Why It Matters and How It's Built
Trust in the workplace refers to psychological safety, mutual respect, and open communication between employees and management. As interpersonal challenges and conflict naturally arise, building trust improves problem-solving and comfort in the workplace. Trust in the workplace may seem like a broad concept at first glance, but it's vital for...
Inc.com
Use the 'Letter Grade Rule' to Choose the Best Business Goals Every Quarter
I've found that setting goals with my team has been one of the most beneficial activities in my business. In fact, I've often said that if I were to only spend one week out of the year working on my business, I would spend it all on setting goals with my team.
Inc.com
You Think Your Business is Successful Due to Your Efforts Alone? You're Wrong
Socrates was quoted as saying "to find yourself, think for yourself." There is a wealth of information across science, religion, and philosophy that speaks to how actions are driven by thought. Many recommend avoiding negative self-talk and focusing on the possibility that you can create beyond what you currently see. As an entrepreneur, I often hear how others feel they achieved success entirely on their own. Experience has taught me that often those who feel this way are likely relying on their belief in themselves when others didn't show it. Your success should be based in your independent belief of what you can accomplish despite the opinions of others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inc.com
Why you should not lead by example, & what you should do insteadDraft 1661771496
Why you should not lead by example, & what you should do instead. Brutal lessons from the lockdown that show why you should not lead by example. They say that you should lead by example. Work how you want others to work. Set the tone. Inspire others. But by its very definition, leadership is not the same as management and management is not the same as operations, so I've always thought that while this might be the case in sports, it is not really correct for business.
Inc.com
Entering a New Market? Harness the Power of Familiarity
When AACo hired me as an advisor, they had a big problem to solve: no one in the US had interest in their product, Australian Wagyu beef, even though they were the world's largest producer of the delicacy and had won some very prestigious global competitions with it. That unfamiliarity...
Inc.com
How Should I Reject a Job Applicant for Being Rude?
Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues -- everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. Here's a roundup of answers to four questions. 1. How can I tell a job applicant we...
Fast Company
Three high-level metrics startups should track to grow
Growing a startup is a risky task. Why? Because startups have a high rate of failure. As statistics show, only 80% of startups survive after one year. And that is quite a disappointing number. Especially nowadays, with global inflation and labor shortages, making a profitable startup that could be of interest to investors and won’t fail in the long run has become an even bigger challenge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ceoworld.biz
How too many options can make or break business success
Have you ever found yourself perusing a long menu in a restaurant, with a plethora of fabulous choices and found yourself incapable of making a choice for your meal? In fact, after looking at all these fabulous choices you’re not even hungry anymore. It’s not you, it’s them!
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Address Internal Resistance to Open Innovation
Open innovation, which involves knowledge sharing and collaboration beyond a company’s four walls, has proven to help organizations externally source ideas and forge fruitful partnerships with others. In times of disruption, open innovation can help organizations to find new ways of working that make the business more resilient and responsive to customers (commonly known as operational innovation) or to develop new products and services that are feasible within existing constraints (product/service innovation). Even in relatively unchallenging times, open innovation can be a source of both iterative improvements and large, transformative breakthroughs.
People Who Majored In Something "Useless" In College, What Do You Do Now?
Let's hear all about it!
Inc.com
There's a Difference Between Doubting Yourself and Accepting Failure: The Navy SEAL Approach to Persistence, Resilience, and Success
Success never comes down to just one thing. Intelligence, talent, experience, education, and even luck all play their part. But often what separates success from failure is perseverance. Keep going and you still have a chance to succeed; quit, and all hope of success is lost. Even so, when things...
JOBS・
Comments / 0