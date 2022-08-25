On August 16, 2022, the Duncanville City Council approved Ordinance 2230R, increasing the water and wastewater rates effective October 1, 2022. The charts below reflect the new water and wastewater rates for both residential and commercial customers. RESIDENTIAL WATER RATE CHANGES. RESIDENTIAL SEWER RATE CHANGES. These changes are per one...

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO