As sea levels rise, saltwater intrusion threatens Maine wells
Looking out from the wharf in downtown Stonington. The town has been trucking in water in recent months to deal with an ongoing shortage, and officials are now worried about saltwater intrusion into wells and aquifers as sea levels rise. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first...
Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever
Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
Great white shark seen devouring porpoise off Maine coast in family’s video
It was a seriously unlucky day for one porpoise in the coastal waters of New England earlier this month. A family that was boating in Casco Bay in Maine near Cliff Island around 3 p.m. on Aug. 19 spotted a juvenile great white shark feeding on the harbor porpoise, according to posts by the MA Sharks Facebook page and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which confirmed the sighting.
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
A Random Kid Found My Apple Watch @ The Bottom of a Maine Lake
I like to think that I have a perfect combination of horrible luck and also amazing luck. The weirdest and most unfortunate stuff always seems to happen to me, but then it always seems to immediately work itself out. Take for example our camping trip last week in Eustis at Cathedral Pines Campground.
Tussock Caterpillars Are Starting to Come Out Big Time Here in Maine
I think back in March, the conversations about browntail moth caterpillars began. There were all sorts of predictions about how this season was going to fare, based on conditions over the winter. It seemed like the winter was setting us up for a big-time season of misery, and "they" were right. Whoever they are.
Maine Press Association to induct three to Hall of Fame
Three new members will enter the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame on October 22. Earl Brechlin and Chris and Paula Roberts have been selected by the MPA’s Hall of Fame Committee and will be inducted during the luncheon at this year’s Fall Conference. Earl Brechlin. Earl Brechlin...
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE - If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. We have the answers whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Weather Blog: Gusty winds primary threat for Maine storms on Tuesday
MAINE, USA — A level 1 out of 5 threat for severe weather is up for a part of inland Maine on Tuesday. As a warm front lifts northward into New England, isolated to scattered thunderstorms will fire up in Maine. From Coos County, New Hampshire, through the western...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
Want to Run a Convenience Store and Restaurant? You Can With This Maine House for Sale
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are some unique houses for sale in the state of Maine, however, only some allow you to buy a home and a business. There's a home for sale on Roxbury Notch Road in Roxbury, Maine that allows you to do just that, buy a home and run your own business underneath.
25 Pictures of Some Unbelievably Bad Parking in Maine
Lazy? Privileged? Lousy driver? Whatever the reason, some of these parking jobs are super bad. For some reason, it's infuriating to see someone who just can't get that car or truck between the lines. There are actual Facebook pages dedicated to just calling out bad parking. One is Parking Turtles. It's very funny. and started by a Mainer who took his frustration one step further. He set out to help bad parkers with a little note on their window.
A Thank You to LifeFlight of Maine as They Receive Well-Deserved $1M Gift
You never think it’s going to happen to you until it does. You read headlines of horror stories, hear people talk about traumatic events that feel like lifetimes away from you, and even though you know these things happen, you just never think these types of events will touch the ones you love.
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
A Tourist Visiting Maine Is Confused About Our Italian Sandwiches
It is always funny when someone from out of state comes to Maine, and is perplexed by the way we do certain things here. I think we have all done this. I remember when I was in Minnesota, and everyone there called a carbonated beverage “pop” which we of course know as "soda."
Community College System of N.H. Awarded $5.8M to Extend ApprenticeshipNH
Concord, N.H. (August 29, 2022) – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) was awarded $5.8 million by U.S. Department of Labor through the Apprenticeship Building America (ABA) grant. This funding will be used to extend ApprenticeshipNH, a CCSNH workforce initiative, through developing a hub infrastructure in four key regions that encompass the state, for ongoing sustainability and to support and expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in new industries and occupations. CCSNH is the only organization in New Hampshire to receive funding.
This Video Will Remind You What Maine’s Funtown Splashtown Looked Like in 1990
Every once in a while when I'm browsing through YouTube I come across a gem of Maine history, and this one is no exception. A family took a video of their trip to Funtown in 1990 and it's amazing how much the park has changed since then. The video was...
2022 Maine Any-deer Permit Drawing Next Week
The names of hunters going into the 2022 deer season will be named next week. Here's how to claim your tag with the new lottery system. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing is Thursday, September 1. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length. The list of applicants awarded a tag will be posted online, via the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website.
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
