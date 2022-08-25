PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team will play its lone nonconference game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday against Sparta. “We’re definitely looking forward to playing somebody we don’t normally see and probably may never see again,” PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. “It’s really exciting for our kids just to see something different.”

