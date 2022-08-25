Read full article on original website
PBL football to host Sparta at 7 p.m. Friday
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team will play its lone nonconference game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday against Sparta. “We’re definitely looking forward to playing somebody we don’t normally see and probably may never see again,” PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. “It’s really exciting for our kids just to see something different.”
PBL JH baseball loses 10-1 to Hoopeston Area
HOOPESTON –The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 10-1 to Hoopeston Area on Saturday. Gavin Kief hit 2-for-3 for PBL while Ben Strebeck had a double and an RBI and Tyler Swan scored a run. Mason Loschen had a double as well. On the mound, Mason Hazelwood allowed...
Rantoul/PBL soccer loses 2-1 to Hoopeston Area
HOOPESTON – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer team lost 2-1 to Hoopeston Area on Saturday. “We dominated the second half, but struggled with being offsides, which impacted our ability to score,” Rantoul/PBL coach Julia Bleich said. The Eagles had 30 shots on goal as Jeferson Soto scored their lone goal...
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 6-1 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm
GEORGETOWN – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 6-1Monday over Georgetown-Ridge Farm. The Bunnies (2-2) took a 5-0 halftime lead. Seth Kollross scored on a Chase Minion assist four minutes into the match. Minion scored four minutes later on a penalty kick before tallying another golf via an Isaiah Johnson assist 13 minutes into the match.
GCMS MS baseball loses 7-6 to Rantoul Eater
RANTOUL – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 7-6 to Rantoul Eater on Saturday. Graydon Leonard hit 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Jason Christensen hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound, Mike Volker allowed seven runs – two earned – on...
GCMS MS softball defeats Ridgeview 11-1
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team won 11-1 over Ridgeview on Saturday. The Falcons scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to erase a 1-0 deficit. In the second inning, they scored five runs, including one on a bunt single by Kate...
Rantoul/PBL boys golf finishes ninth in Champaign invite
SAVOY – The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team finished ninth in the Champaign Invite on Friday. The Eagles shot a 337 in the 14-team invitational. Ethan Donaldson led Rantoul/PBL with a score of 78, followed by teammates Mason Uden (82), Alex Warner (88), Justin Merrill (89), Ross Gawenda (90) and Rennick Riddle (102).
PBL High School cross country runners Trixie Johnson, Aiden Kerr earn third-place finishes at Saber Corn Classic
CHAMPAIGN – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School girls cross country team placed third among four teams in the Saber Corn Classic on Saturday with a score of 52. Trixie Johnson finished third individually with a time of 19:11.1 while Mackenzie Swan finished 12th with a time of 22:35, Grace McCoy placed 15th with a time of 23:26.6, Sydney Pickens finished 22nd with a time of 24:34.7, Kate Wilson finished 38th with a time of 26:51.7 and Elizabeth Megson finished 45th with a time of 31:39.9.
11 arrested so far in undercover sting targeting child predators
PAXTON — In the two months since the Paxton Police Department launched an undercover operation targeting child predators, 11 men have already been arrested in the sting, with warrants expected to be issued soon for the arrest of three more. Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett said the undercover operation...
