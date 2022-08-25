Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too
When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
100,000 people have now pledged not to pay bills from October
We’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis, where British citizens are finding the cost of fuel, food and energy bills have reached extortionate prices. Now, more than 100,000 people have pledged not to pay bills from October when the next price hike is expected to hit households across the nation.
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
Enough is enough: this winter I will be refusing to pay my energy bills | Christopher
Tens of thousands of Britons have made a pledge to the Don’t Pay campaign. It’s a last resort, but we’ve no other choice, says Christopher (a pseudonym)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands of households could 'disconnect' from their gas and electricity amid fears of an 80% price hike, expert warns
Thousands will be forced to disconnect themselves from gas and electricity after an expected 80 per cent increase in bills, a government adviser has warned. At the same time, charities predict as many as 8.5million households will be plunged in to fuel poverty. Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
biztoc.com
Wealthy Americans are flocking to a commonly belittled U.S. state
High-earning Americans are moving there at nearly four times the rate of other states, per a new report. Hint: it's home to a lot of flamingos and now bankers, too.
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
Microsoft, Inc. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told wealthy clients there's a chance the US is heading into 'something worse' than a recession, report says
CEO Jamie Dimon talked to some of JPMorgan's wealthy clients on a call Tuesday, Yahoo reported. He was said to have put the chances of a "harder recession" and of "something worse" at 20 to 30%. He called current risks "storm clouds," an apparent downgrade from his June "hurricane" warning.
More than 10,000 people will die this winter due to rising energy bills in ‘humanitarian crisis’, NHS boss warns
NHS Chiefs have warned that more than 10,000 Brits could die this winter as they turn off heaters because of rocketing bills. The NHS Confederation, a group representing trusts across Britain, wrote to Nadhim Zahawi today, pleading with the Chancellor to do more to tackle eye watering bills. The group...
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession
The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
Man measures every appliance in house and is astonished at electricity charge for two standby items
A man has tested the appliances in his home to work out how much they’re costing him while on standby. With prices already sky-high and set to get higher, one bloke purchased an electric usage meter and set about finding out just how much his inactive appliances were costing - and was shocked with the results.
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
Martin Lewis warns ‘people will die this winter’ as energy bill price cap soars 80%
Consumer champion Martin Lewis has warned that people will die this winter as the October energy price cap is set to soar 80 per cent. The energy price cap will increase from the current £1,971 to £3,549 from 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.Reacting to the announcement this morning, Mr Lewis said the most vulnerable will be hit hardest by soaring energy bills.“I've been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true,” Mr Lewis wrote.“Yet let me be plain, 'doom-mongering' or not.“More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this winter due...
Pensioner, 80, says she would be ‘better off dead’ than trying to cope with soaring winter energy bills
A pensioner said she would be “better off dead” than trying to cope with soaring energy bills. Sheila Correll, 80, from Lincolnshire said she showers less, washes some clothes by hand and has cut out luxuries in an attempt to save money on gas and electric bills but now says pensioners can not go on. The energy price cap will increase 80 per cent from the current £1,971 to £3,549 on 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.The pensioner, who receives £184-a-week and currently pays £96 a month on her gas bill said the coming increases will make her situation...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
BBC
Cost of living: 'Energy prices have forced us to shut the door'
Households are facing a jump in energy prices from October when the typical bill will rise to £3,549 a year. It comes after the price cap was increased by the energy regulator, but for businesses, who do not have such a cap, costs could be higher. How are they being affected?
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
BBC
Relief as toilet owners stop 433% energy bill rise
A charity facing a 433% hike in its electricity bill has received help from the Scottish government. Community Out West, which operates public toilets in Kinlochewe in Wester Ross, was told last week its annual energy costs would go up from £1,500 to £8,000. The charity was told...
LADbible
32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0