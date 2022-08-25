ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too

When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Brits#Housing Prices#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Uk Finance#The Bank Of England#Hamptons#Greater London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Mortgages
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns ‘people will die this winter’ as energy bill price cap soars 80%

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has warned that people will die this winter as the October energy price cap is set to soar 80 per cent. The energy price cap will increase from the current £1,971 to £3,549 from 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.Reacting to the announcement this morning, Mr Lewis said the most vulnerable will be hit hardest by soaring energy bills.“I've been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true,” Mr Lewis wrote.“Yet let me be plain, 'doom-mongering' or not.“More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this winter due...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Pensioner, 80, says she would be ‘better off dead’ than trying to cope with soaring winter energy bills

A pensioner said she would be “better off dead” than trying to cope with soaring energy bills. Sheila Correll, 80, from Lincolnshire said she showers less, washes some clothes by hand and has cut out luxuries in an attempt to save money on gas and electric bills but now says pensioners can not go on. The energy price cap will increase 80 per cent from the current £1,971 to £3,549 on 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.The pensioner, who receives £184-a-week and currently pays £96 a month on her gas bill said the coming increases will make her situation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Relief as toilet owners stop 433% energy bill rise

A charity facing a 433% hike in its electricity bill has received help from the Scottish government. Community Out West, which operates public toilets in Kinlochewe in Wester Ross, was told last week its annual energy costs would go up from £1,500 to £8,000. The charity was told...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LADbible

LADbible

32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy