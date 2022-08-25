A pensioner said she would be “better off dead” than trying to cope with soaring energy bills. Sheila Correll, 80, from Lincolnshire said she showers less, washes some clothes by hand and has cut out luxuries in an attempt to save money on gas and electric bills but now says pensioners can not go on. The energy price cap will increase 80 per cent from the current £1,971 to £3,549 on 1 October, regulator Ofgem has announced.The pensioner, who receives £184-a-week and currently pays £96 a month on her gas bill said the coming increases will make her situation...

