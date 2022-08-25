ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Delaware County's largest school district warning closures may be in store due to teacher shortage

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County's largest school district says they don't have enough teachers. The shortage could impact whether students in Upper Darby can even go to school as they returned to classrooms Monday morning.As students head back to the classroom in Upper Darby, staffing shortages have reached crisis levels. Right now, the district is short about 40 teachers,10 bus drivers, seven bus assistants, 10 crossing guards and custodians. "I feel like that's going to be extremely tough, especially for the teachers," Jameera Brown, parent of a Charles Kelly Elementary School student, said. "It's a lot of students." Superintendent Daniel McGarry...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

‘Active threat’ prompts alert at Lehigh University

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh University is warning students to be alert after police said an ex-student made threats against a group of students Sunday night. Bethlehem police are searching for the man, identified as Muhamad Diop, whose whereabouts are currently unknown. It’s unclear what the nature of the threat was.
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Society
Allentown, PA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Allentown, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Voice

Man Killed, Another Hurt In Pottstown Double-Shooting, DA Says

A 25-year-old man was killed and another victim hurt in a double-shooting in Pottstown, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of Grant Street at Union Valley found blood stains and fired cartridge casings around 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said alongside Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
LehighValleyLive.com

Allentown woman dies after bicycle accident

An Allentown woman died Sunday morning at Cedar Crest after sustaining a cervical spine injury in a bicycle accident early this month. Dr. Lorraine Dickey was the former medical director of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Her death was ruled an accident, according to a report by Lehigh Valley coroner Daniel Buglio.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Chrin deserves praise for ambitious plan that saved historic Palmer farmhouse | Turkeys & Trophies

There’s a problem with teacher morale at Bangor Area School District and it doesn’t seem as if Superintendent William Haws wants the school board to get involved. Haws in January rebuffed a suggestion from a school board director that the district conduct a staff-wide survey to gauge employee satisfaction. He noted at the time that staff management is under his administration’s purview. The teachers union then went ahead and conducted its own survey showing 45% of respondents indicated they want to leave the Bangor Area School District in the immediate future. This is a significant number, especially considering public school teachers in Pennsylvania generally have it made compared to their peers in many other states where the unions hold less sway. We don’t doubt the accuracy of the number, but it would have been preferable coming from the school board, which is less interested than the union in demonstrating a case for contract concessions and more interested in the overall state of the district. We don’t know why Haws was remiss to get the school board involved back in January; he didn’t respond to our inquiry ahead of a story about the survey. His point that the staff falls under his purview is well taken. Good management requires a clear chain of command with no ambiguity about where the buck stops. But this isn’t a corporation; it’s a taxpayer-funded entity and the folks who pay those taxes get to elect who represents them on the school board. It’s time for those representatives to step in and work with Haws to improve staff morale. Unhappy teachers aren’t going to deliver as well as happy ones when it comes to educating our children.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wlvr.org

Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Male Guilty Of Repeatedly Stalking Woman In Bucks County

A male from Hatfield, Montgomery County Pa. was so obsessed with a Bedminster Township woman that he would park on her street and act so creepy that even the girl’s neighbors were wary of him. Andrew Gold had a trial in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas. A...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man hit by gunfire in Reading, police say

READING, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Reading over the weekend. Officials said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Hampden Boulevard. Bullets struck the victim in his right calf and bicep, officials said. No arrests have been...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy