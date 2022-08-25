ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Out Indefinitely Due to Medical Issue

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely with an unspecified medical condition, the team announced Wednesday:. ESPN's Jesse Rogers initially reported the news. "We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine," bench coach Miguel Cairo, serving as the interim manager, told...
Bleacher Report

Alex Bregman, the Cardinals and MLB's Biggest Winners and Losers of August

This has been an important month in Major League Baseball as teams try to separate themselves after the trade deadline. Only one month remains to make a final impression. What teams did in August determines how desperate they are in September. There are also players either performing at their best...
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge vs. Shohei Ohtani: Handicapping the AL MVP Race Down the Stretch

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels have played some good baseball over the last two nights, yet arguably more compelling has been the anything-you-can-do-I-can-do-better contest between the American League's leading MVP contenders. First, there was reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani hitting a go-ahead home run for the Angels...
Daily Mail

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'

Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell Removes Jazz from Twitter Bio amid Knicks Trade Rumors

We may have reached the passive-aggressive chess move phase of the Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Mitchell removed any mention of the Jazz from his social media bios this week as the team continues to explore trading the All-Star guard. Here is where we make the obligatory mention that Mitchell also...
Bleacher Report

NBA Exec: No One Is Thinking About Pairing LeBron, Bronny James Together Right Now

The rest of the NBA does not appear as invested in LeBron James playing with his son Bronny as the #JamesGang. While LeBron has made it clear he wants to play his final NBA season with Bronny, who will be draft-eligible in 2024, executives who spoke to Chris Ballard of Sports Illustrated have been equally clear that the pairing is not on their mind at the moment.
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Pacers, Jazz 'Most Likely' Destinations for Russell Westbrook in Trade

The Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz have reportedly emerged as the top potential landing spots if Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is traded this offseason. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the update Tuesday on the HoopsHype podcast as rumors continue to swirl around Westbrook after LeBron James signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers.
Bleacher Report

Report: PGA Tour 'Tabling' Plans for Global Series with Purses Worth Up to $25M

The PGA is putting its plans for a global series on the backburner. Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported the tour is "tabling" the idea of having three international events with $25 million prize purses after initially announcing the initiative in June. The PGA will instead shift its focus to the...
The Associated Press

Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2

NEW YORK (AP) — For as long as Serena Williams remains in the U.S. Open bracket, there is one overwhelming question that will hang over the proceedings and help define the moment: Could this be the last chance to watch her play? The second opportunity for spectators to shower Williams with adoration — and for the 23-time major champion to enjoy that outpouring at what she has hinted, but purposely not definitively declared, will be her final tournament — began Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest arena in Grand Slam tennis. The opponent this time: No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, a 26-year-old from Estonia whose current ranking is much better than Williams’ is, but whose career resume lacks so much as one quarterfinal victory at any Slam event. Williams won the first set in a tiebreaker, closing it out with an ace to win it 7-4 and wrap up the set in 1 hour, 3 minutes.
Bleacher Report

LIV Golfers Asked Not to Wear Logos at BMW PGA Championship, Can Skip Pro-Am

The DP World Tour reportedly sent an email asking LIV golfers to not wear clothing showing their tour's logo at the upcoming BMW PGA Championship. "Out of respect for our partners, our broadcasters and your fellow competitors, we would kindly ask you to consider not wearing LIV Golf-branded apparel during your participation at Wentworth," the memo sent by CEO Keith Pelley said.
GOLF

