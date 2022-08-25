Morning routines may seem extra important for coffee shop owners, but for Drew Kelso, they've become the most difficult thing to develop since starting The Slow Down Coffee Co. in Highland Park.In 2020, he left the corporate world to start Slow Down with his wife, Kara. Then the pandemic started, forcing them to be flexible and stray away from any routines.These days, flexibility remains key for Kelso. His typical mornings center around Highland Park, chatting with his neighbors, and just being present in the shop for whatever may come up."We weren't anticipating giant spikes in inflation or COVID lasting into three years and all the supply chain issues with that," Kelso said. "So it just feels like there's always something new every day."⏰ Wake up: 7am — around the time the shop opens. He swapped a car for an e-bike and commutes to the shop everyday.🍳 Breakfast: Kelso waits until he gets to the shop before grabbing coffee and eating a blueberry muffin. "I've been hooked on our Red Eyes lately."📱 What he's reading: Social media, emails and local news. "I just have been pretty much locally focused."

