Thousands To Package Meals In Des Moines This Week
(Des Moines, IA) -- Nearly 10-thousand people are expected to volunteer this week for Meals from the Heartland. The non-profit organization's 15th Annual Hunger Fight is this week at Hy-Vee Hall, downtown Des Moines. Things get started Tuesday at 5 p.m. when employees of nine local companies will compete in...
Ingersoll Becoming Westbound-Only Starting September 6th
(Des Moines, IA) -- Part of Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines is transitioning to a one-way street because of construction. The city says Ingersoll will be westbound only from Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to 28th Street starting September 6th and lasting into late October. Eastbound traffic will be closed and detoured to Grand Avenue. All businesses along Ingersoll will remain open during construction. More information on the closure is available at theavenuesdsm.com.
Sista Soul Fest held in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 60 vendors filled Evelyn K. Davis Park on Sunday for the third annual Sista Soul Fest, a Des Moines event aimed at lifting up Black, female-owned businesses. Businesses sold everything from food to flowers to clothing and jewelry. The event provides an opportunity...
Des Moines area gets 1 to 2.5 inches of rain overnight MAP TOTALS
(Des Moines, IA) -- Heavy rain overnight in Des Moines should help with drought conditions. The most recent Drought Monitor map put Des Moines and most of Polk County in Moderate Drought. Des Moines and Windsor Heights measured a little over 2.0 inches of rain. Waukee got 2.4 inches, Polk...
A Des Moines metro book ban update
No book ban requests have been made in Des Moines and the metro’s four other largest public school districts since at least February, school officials from each district told Axios last week.That includes Ankeny, West Des Moines, Waukee and Urbandale. Why it matters: Efforts to remove books is part of a larger cultural war that has been playing out in schools across the nation, Axios’ Russell Contreras reported in January.The recent reprieve in local requests is an indication that content controversies have settled down — at least for now. Catch up fast: About a half dozen or so books have...
Police: West Des Moines man stabbed cat to death
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man stabbed a cat to death after he said God spoke to him and told him to do it, according to police. Thirty-five-year-old Travis Allessi is charged with animal abuse. The crime was allegedly committed on June 3. According to...
2 found dead at Waukee home
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Waukee home on Monday. Police were dispatched to the home, located in the 2600 block of Abbott Drive, for an unknown problem. A neighbor confirmed to KCCI that two bodies were removed from the home.
Iowa Man Stabs Cat, “God Told Me To Do it”
I'm a Christian. I believe in divine intervention. Crazy, beautiful, miraculous things happen in this world, and sometimes, there's no logical explanation for it all. I also believe that drugs make people do and say really stupid, awful things from time to time. This time around, I'm definitely going with the latter as the explanation.
Teen injured in Des Moines shooting Sunday night
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police now say a 17-year-old was shot on Sunday night in Des Moines’ southeast side. The shooting happened following a fight at a home in the 800 block of Philip, said Sgt. Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The people involved in the fight left the home in two vehicles. […]
Morning routine: The Slow Down Coffee Co. in Des Moines
Morning routines may seem extra important for coffee shop owners, but for Drew Kelso, they've become the most difficult thing to develop since starting The Slow Down Coffee Co. in Highland Park.In 2020, he left the corporate world to start Slow Down with his wife, Kara. Then the pandemic started, forcing them to be flexible and stray away from any routines.These days, flexibility remains key for Kelso. His typical mornings center around Highland Park, chatting with his neighbors, and just being present in the shop for whatever may come up."We weren't anticipating giant spikes in inflation or COVID lasting into three years and all the supply chain issues with that," Kelso said. "So it just feels like there's always something new every day."⏰ Wake up: 7am — around the time the shop opens. He swapped a car for an e-bike and commutes to the shop everyday.🍳 Breakfast: Kelso waits until he gets to the shop before grabbing coffee and eating a blueberry muffin. "I've been hooked on our Red Eyes lately."📱 What he's reading: Social media, emails and local news. "I just have been pretty much locally focused."
West Des Moines man crashes car in park, blames deer
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after crashing his car in a park while allegedly high on Xanax. Joshua Andrew Kleinhans, 36, of 204 S. 64th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense OWI and failure to maintain control. The incident began about 2 a.m. Monday...
Central Iowa rainfall totals from Saturday night's storms
Strong storms moved through the middle of Iowa on Saturday night bringing periods of torrential rain, lightning, thunder, and occasional gusty winds and hail. The National Weather Service in Des Moines issued a few severe thunderstorm warnings for storms producing severe hail or severe wind gusts of 60+ mph. As...
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
Des Moines car wreck leaves ‘tornado-like’ destruction
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind ‘tornado-like’ destruction and blocked off parts of the road Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police they appeared to […]
Street racing crash scene spans an entire block, causes thousands of dollars in damage
DES MOINES, Iowa — A quiet Sunday morning turned into chaos when street racers lost control of their cars and crashed into homes on East 14th Street between Guthrie and Thompson Avenues. "It sounded like a great big huge rumble of thunder," said Donna Ludlow, whose home was damaged...
KCCI Archive: Garbage truck police chase in Des Moines
When two capitol police officers take up the chase, a big green garbage truck with four police cars behind it heads right for them. See the resolution to that chase in the video above. Click below to see more KCCI Archives:. TOP STORIES FROM KCCI:. READ THE FULL STORY:KCCI Archive:...
Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
Is There A Treasure Trove of Gold To Be Found In Iowa?
Those commercials recommending gold as a good investment are EVERYWHERE. These days, everyone is searching for the (real or proverbial) pot o' gold. In an era of insane inflation, everyone is looking for a way to protect their money and make more. For one group of treasure hunters in Iowa this weekend, the search was on, near Albion in Marshall County.
A Real-Life Fast & Furious Unfolded Sunday in Des Moines [PHOTOS]
*The car shown above is a stock photo and is not one involved in this story. There was no Vin Diesel, but amazingly, there were also no injuries reported. According to the Des Moines Police Department on their Facebook page, two hit-and-run drivers left a "block-long trail of destruction" and while, amazingly, no injuries have been reported, there has been at least one family displaced.
Farm Progress Show Site 2.3″ of Rain Overnight
BOONE, Iowa—Matt Jungmann, events director for the 2022 Farm Progress Show reported the grounds received 2.3″ of rain overnight Saturday to Sunday morning. He noted the grounds handled the water very well and only delayed setup on grass sites until midday Sunday. Various amounts have been reported around Boone County, with several 3″ reports. Nominal stream flow increases were report on Beaver Creek at Woodward and on Bluff Creek at Pilot Mound with a bigger increase in Ioway Creek at Ames.
