Two De Queen men died in car accident Sunday
DE QUEEN, Ark. – Two men from De Queen, Ark., died in a car accident in Sevier County just before 7 a.m. on Sunday. According to Arkansas State Police, Brandon Pitts, 39, was driving a 2006 Mercury Marquis south on North Fourth Street in De Queen when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at the intersection of Janssen Street.
Raceway gas station in Texarkana shooting suspect arrested
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The shooting suspect at a Raceway gas station in Texarkana was arrested on Thursday. Timothy Noble, 22, from Texarkana, Ark. was arrested around 5:10 p.m.for aggravated assault, terroristic act, criminal mischief in the first degree and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.
Prescott-Nevada Counties offering free or reduced rate meals for qualified children, adults
HOPE, Ark. – The Prescott-Nevada County Special Services and Rainbow of Challenges announced on Wed. their participation in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). CACFP is a federal program providing nutritious meals and snacks to eligible children and adults who are...
