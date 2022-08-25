Read full article on original website
New Toyota Problem This Experienced Mechanic Has Never Seen Before!
Here’s the latest on a new problem you might find with your Toyota or Lexus vehicle that you can head off with a simple inspection to avoid a sudden and expensive repair. Plus, some common expensive Lexus LS430 problems you will want to be aware of before considering buying a used one.
Will 2023 Toyota Crown be Popular? (With Video)
2023 Toyota Crown is sleek, sporty, and luxury all in one. But will people want it?. One of the newest Toyota new vehicle launches I have been following very closely is the 2023 Crown. In fact, I have wondered if this could potentially be my next future ride (maybe a Limited with Advanced Technology Package?).
Elon Musk Drops Epic Hint
Elon Musk drops an epic hint about Tesla's future of manufacturing, even in a recession and we see that Tesla continues to execute and will break all records this year. In 2009, Tesla had $73 million of revenue for the entire year. In 2021, Tesla's total revenue was $53.82 billion. This is a 500 times amount of revenue from 2009. Tesla is accelerating faster and faster.
Parking Garage Solutions for Every Budget
Many homeowners do not have garages that literally fit the type and number of cars they own. Because of this, cars are open to not just damage from the elements, but theft as well. Here are some parking garage solutions you could outfit your home with including one that is a DIY project that works and is applicable to older neighborhood homes where the garage is workshop sized.
New Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted With A Broken Windshield, Lidar Sensors & Unusual Wheels
Tesla is currently in the process of getting ready to launch the Cybertruck. And today, we got a glimpse into that process as a new Cybertruck prototype was spotted which appeared to have been off-road testing. This Cybertruck prototype had a broken windshield, several scratches all over the body, bolted-on Lidar sensors, and a new unconventional wheel design.
Chrysler is Now Selling the Perfect Gift for the Driver of a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Minivan
Chrysler is revving up the athletic wear market! It is selling athleisure inspired by one of its designers. Athleisure is all the rage. No matter where you go you see someone wearing workout leggings or a hoody. Chrysler is now selling the perfect gift for the mom who loves her 2022 Pacifica minivan or the guy who cherishes his 2022 Chrysler 300.
Tesla Premium Brand With Highest Loyalty Among Customers
Tesla is positioned as the premium vehicle brand that has the most loyalty from its customers worldwide; but what could be the reason for this decline in more classic, legacy car companies? Different studies help analyze the situation. Historically, customers of premium or luxury brands have shown high levels of...
Tesla Just Showed The Updated Semi, Then We Saw These Changes
Tesla shares new photos of the Tesla Semi and virtually every image is new. Then we saw these changes in the production-ready Tesla Semi. Johnna Cridern on Teslarati noted that yesterday on Twitter, members of the Tesla community found new photos of the Semi that Tesla quietly uploaded to its website. @Tesla_Adri pointed out that Tesla added some new Tesla Semi press photos and that almost every image is new.
