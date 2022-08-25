ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Sheet Pan Broccoli-and-Chicken Casserole

If the crunchy top of a casserole is your favorite part, this one's for you. By baking this casserole on a sheet pan, you not only cut down on the cooking time, but also maximize the amount of crisp topping in every serving. We use butter, sharp white Cheddar cheese, and panko breadcrumbs to make the toasted topping. We also call for rotisserie chicken, but leftover chicken from another meal works beautifully as well.
RECIPES
My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Butter Garlic Chicken

Butter garlic chicken is one of the most flavorful recipes in Indian cuisine. You can have it as an appetizer or as a main dish with rice. The preparation is so easy and with only a few ingredients. Unlike other recipes we’re not going to add a lot of masala into it. You can adjust it to your own taste for spices. The combination of garlic & butter gives you an excellent aromatic smell which makes you want to eat more & more for sure.
Mashed

How A Muffin Tin Can Help Make Meatloaf In Half The Time

If you're the type of person who loves to cook, there's a good chance you've collected quite a few pieces of kitchen gear over the years, from specialty devices with just one use (hello, cherry pitter) to staples like your well-worn baking sheets. And, if you like to bake in particular, you've probably amassed a few more kitchen items, including loaf pans and muffin tins.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne The Green#Green Beans#Ed Green#Garlic#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu

KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
RESTAURANTS
Simplemost

Krispy Kreme Is Selling Special Doughnuts For Dogs For A Very Limited Time

Krispy Kreme is serving doughnuts for dogs for a very special occasion. The chain will start serving these treats on Aug. 26 in celebration of National Dog Day!. Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts are doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based company that makes artisan-baked pet treats. The biscuit flavors are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, but made with all-natural ingredients, like carob, a pup-friendly substitute for chocolate.
PETS
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy