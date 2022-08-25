Read full article on original website
Opening day at the Schaghticoke Fair
The 2022 Schaghticoke Fair officially opens for its 203rd year on Wednesday. The fair runs from August 31 to September 5.
iheart.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Bringing Upcoming Tour to Capital Region
A popular music group will be bringing its upcoming tour to the Capital Region later this year. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is going to be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Wednesday, November 30th at 7:00 pm. Presale tickets will be available to fan club members on September 8th and 9th. Seats for the general public will go on sale September 16th.
Photos released of Saratoga Springs smash-and-grab suspect
The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released photos of the suspect and suspect car involved in several smash-and-grabs in the city. The suspect is accused of smashing car windows and stealing purses, wallets, and other valuable items.
Saratoga Springs PD investigating smash-and-grabs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating two smash-and-grab incidents in the area. Police said the suspect(s) smashed the car windows and stole purses, wallets, and other valuable items.
A walk through Ticonderoga’s past
Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
WRGB
The Capital Region heads back to school!
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
localsyr.com
Meet the trooper who coordinates the New York State Police vintage car exhibit
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People used to seeing state troopers in a regal stance with their Stetson hats might be surprised to see one out of uniform scrubbing a police cruiser — especially in a downpour. “If you were home washing your car in the rain, your...
Beloved Schenectady Tavern Closing Its Doors After 48 Years In Business
A popular tavern and sandwich spot will be closing its doors permanently in September. There is just something about your favorite neighborhood restaurant and watering hole. Maybe it's the suds and the great eats. More importantly, maybe it's the good times with great people that helps you develop an affinity for your favorite pub and eatery.
Police investigating stabbing in Saratoga Springs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near Phila Street on Sunday. Police said the victim, who has not been named, was found in the parking lot of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.
2 accused of crashing into police car in Glenmont
Two men have been arrested after allegedly crashing into a police car while fleeing police in Glenmont. The Bethlehem Police Department said Bishop Fraser, 19, of Albany, and Jaquan Johnson, 19, of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident.
WNYT
Storm damage in Saratoga County
Early afternoon storms on Tuesday left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells NewsChannel 13 officials deemed the home unlivable.
Canoeist dies after capsizing on Johnstown lake
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a canoeist in the Town of Johnstown. Police said the 71-year-old man died shortly after his canoe capsized on Mountain Lake on Sunday evening.
WNYT
Rash of vandalism hits Saratoga County
People that live in the area are still in disbelief that this even happened. NewsChannel 13 drove around the neighborhood and saw some cars with the windows completely shattered. According to the messages we received, windows were smashed out using concrete paving blocks. This all happened in the villages of...
2004 Columbia HS shooter identified as Albany sword attack victim
According to Albany City Criminal Court documents, the victim of the sword attack on Sheridan Avenue in Albany on August 29 was Jon Romano. The 34-year-old was the gunman in the 2004 Columbia High School shooting.
NYSP: Pair arrested for shoplifting in Queensbury
New York State Police have arrested two people in connection to a shoplifting incident earlier this year. Brandon W. Flint, 28, of Hornell, was arrested on August 22 and Shyla S. Stafford, 27, of Dresden, was arrested on August 28.
Hadley golf club closed due to storm damage
Bend of the River Golf Club in Hadley is closed until further notice due to unrooted trees from Tuesday's storm. President Bob Grant said they are very fortunate that no one was injured as there was a league out on the course.
Part of Route 5 in Amsterdam to close for construction
Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Route 5 will be closed between Pearl Street and Church Street in Amsterdam.
New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region
Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Finance Commissioner Sanghvi: $13,000.00 for New Furniture and a New Executive Assistant but MIA for the Start of Budget Season
Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi has been in office for eight months. She does not yet seem to understand what the city’s consent agenda that she votes on at every meeting is all about nor her role in developing the city’s budget. She has, however, been granted a new position for an executive assistant in her office without any explanation of what this person would do and a $10,000 addition to her budget to buy furniture for her office, which was just completely redone two years ago.
NY Couple Arrested! Accused of Stealing from Walmart in Queensbury!
Earlier this year it was reported that New York State Police were attempting to locate 2 individuals that they suspected had stolen nearly $2000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Queensbury. That incident allegedly took place in February and now, 6 months later, the suspects have been arrested. On...
