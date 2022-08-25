ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Bringing Upcoming Tour to Capital Region

A popular music group will be bringing its upcoming tour to the Capital Region later this year. The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is going to be performing at the MVP Arena in Albany on Wednesday, November 30th at 7:00 pm. Presale tickets will be available to fan club members on September 8th and 9th. Seats for the general public will go on sale September 16th.
ALBANY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

A walk through Ticonderoga’s past

Two centuries ago the pristine water of Lake George, at its northern end, tipped over a rock ledge into a thrilling Adirondacks sight. French trappers called it Riviere LaChute: a cascade dropping 220 feet in a three-mile dash to Lake Champlain. Within 100 years much of the river had been...
TICONDEROGA, NY
WRGB

The Capital Region heads back to school!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Storm damage in Saratoga County

Early afternoon storms on Tuesday left quite an impression in the town of Hadley. People walking out of their homes saw scattered trees all over their yard, but the worst appeared to be a home tucked away near the Bend of the River Golf Club. The home was was struck by lightning, which caused a small electrical fire. The property owner tells NewsChannel 13 officials deemed the home unlivable.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Rash of vandalism hits Saratoga County

People that live in the area are still in disbelief that this even happened. NewsChannel 13 drove around the neighborhood and saw some cars with the windows completely shattered. According to the messages we received, windows were smashed out using concrete paving blocks. This all happened in the villages of...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hadley golf club closed due to storm damage

Bend of the River Golf Club in Hadley is closed until further notice due to unrooted trees from Tuesday's storm. President Bob Grant said they are very fortunate that no one was injured as there was a league out on the course.
HADLEY, NY
NewsBreak
104.5 The Team

New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region

Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
AMSTERDAM, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Finance Commissioner Sanghvi: $13,000.00 for New Furniture and a New Executive Assistant but MIA for the Start of Budget Season

Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi has been in office for eight months. She does not yet seem to understand what the city’s consent agenda that she votes on at every meeting is all about nor her role in developing the city’s budget. She has, however, been granted a new position for an executive assistant in her office without any explanation of what this person would do and a $10,000 addition to her budget to buy furniture for her office, which was just completely redone two years ago.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

