Jay-Jay Okocha interview: Beating Oliver Kahn to score what Jurgen Klopp called the greatest-ever Bundesliga goal
Jay-Jay Okocha collects the ball from Uwe Bein with only Oliver Kahn to beat. He declines the opportunity to shoot with his left, shifting the ball to his right foot before leaving the Karlsruhe goalkeeper on the grass with an extravagant feint. Time to shoot? Not for Okocha. He darts...
Premier League
Leeds United vs Everton. Premier League. Elland RoadAttendance: Attendance36,338. L Sinisterra (55'55th minute) A Gordon (17'17th minute)
Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea defending and mentality following defeat to Southampton
Thomas Tuchel criticised his Chelsea players for "not being tough enough" and their "soft defending" after losing 2-1 at Southampton. Chelsea slumped to their second defeat of the season when Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong delivered a stunning first-half turnaround following Raheem Sterling's opener. The Blues have performed inconsistently across...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be a 'happy coach' no matter what happens in rest of transfer window
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he will be a "happy coach" after September 1, no matter what happens in the rest of the transfer window. The Blues are still being linked with a number of players, including Anthony Gordon, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Tuchel admits he would like more options among his squad.
Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he 'doesn't recognise' former driver amid McLaren exit
Christian Horner says he "doesn't recognise" Daniel Ricciardo as the same driver he was during his time with Red Bull, following the Australian's "very sad" exit from McLaren. McLaren and Ricciardo last week confirmed a 'mutual termination' of his contract at the end of the 2022 season - a year short of completing the deal he signed when joining the team in 2021, which leaves him without a drive for the 2023 campaign.
Callum Hudson-Odoi: Bayer Leverkusen agree season-long loan deal for Chelsea winger
Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season-long loan deal with Chelsea for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. Hudson-Odoi is expected to fly to Germany on Monday for a medical. The move was in danger of collapse 24 hours ago as Leverkusen wanted an option inserted in the deal, but Chelsea only wanted a straight loan. It will be the first time the forward has been loaned out by the club.
Explained: How Scott Parker left Bournemouth 26 days into new Premier League season
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club. The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat. Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back...
Wesley Fofana to Chelsea: Why did Leicester soften world-record transfer fee stance?
Leicester were adamant that they would not sell Wesley Fofana for less than the £80m world-record fee paid for a defender, when Harry Maguire was sold to Manchester United in 2019. Sky Sports News understands the final agreement with Chelsea is for £70m guaranteed cash, with a possible £5m...
Birmingham 1-2 Norwich City: Onel Hernandez snatches last-gasp winner for Canaries
Onel Hernandez was Norwich's hero as they made it four straight wins with a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Birmingham at St Andrew's. Hernandez, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Blues, swept home the winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. The 29-year-old Cuban...
Melissa Reddy on Liverpool's midfield issues: Is the transfer window the solution or something else?
In the build-up to equalling the Premier League record for the biggest-ever victory, Jurgen Klopp had admitted his public stance on not needing to solve Liverpool's midfield issues in the transfer market was incorrect. While the 9-0 annihilation of Bournemouth was most welcome, highlighting the professional pride and fight in...
Premier Sports Cup: Rangers, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle and Dundee reach quarter-finals
Scott Arfield grabbed a double as a much-changed Rangers side eased into the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Queen of the South at Ibrox. Giovanni van Bronckhorst brought in a whole new line-up for the last-16 tie against the League One outfit with 18-year-old striker Robbie Ure scoring on his debut after nine minutes, only for Lee Connelly to hit a stunning equaliser soon afterwards.
Fulham 2-1 Brighton: Aleksandar Mitrovic on target as Seagulls' unbeaten start ends
Marco Silva hailed an "unbelievable performance" from Aleksandar Mitrovic after his fifth goal of the season helped Fulham end Brighton's unbeaten start to the campaign with a 2-1 victory at Craven Cottage. Mitrovic ghosted in at the back post to break the deadlock three minutes into the second half with...
Celtic vs Rangers: Old Firm key battles analysed ahead of Celtic Park clash
Two points separate Celtic and Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership, so where could Saturday's Old Firm clash be won or lost?. Rangers make the trip to Celtic Park knowing defeat would be a dent to their title hopes even at this early stage of the season. The...
Nottingham Forest transfers: Serge Aurier close to move, advanced talks for Willy Boly plus Renan Lodi loan confirmed
Nottingham Forest's busy transfer window continues, with former Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier close to completing his move to the club. Aurier is a free agent after his contract at Villarreal expired last month. It is thought he will sign a two-year contract at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest are also...
Cardiff City 1-2 Luton Town: Hatters hold on to beat Bluebirds
Luton's habit of winning in south Wales continued as the Hatters triumphed 2-1 at Cardiff. Luke Freeman and Gabriel Osho scored second-half goals as Luton and their Rhondda-born manager Nathan Jones won in this part of the world for the fourth time since February. Romaine Sawyers gave Cardiff hope by...
Deadline Day on Sky Sports: When does the window shut? Plus key times and more
Time is running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window. Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to follow the drama with Sky Sports. On TV, online and on the go: You won't miss a moment of the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.
Liverpool considering £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Liverpool are considering a £42m offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Tottenham are in talks to sign Leeds winger Daniel James. Transfer Centre LIVE!. Summer transfer window 2022: Done deals. Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports...
Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal
West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m. The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.
QPR 3-1 Hull City: Rangers ease to victory at Loftus Road
In-form QPR beat Hull 3-1 at Loftus Road after a superb first-half display blew away the visitors. Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird and the fit-again Chris Willock scored for Mick Beale's side before half-time, as they followed up Saturday's win at Watford with another impressive victory. Tyler Smith netted a consolation...
Eddie Jones: Cohesion and planning key for England's 2023 Rugby World Cup preparations for France
Eddie Jones has stressed cohesion and planning will be central to England's 2023 Rugby World Cup tilt in France, as the squad prepare for autumn Tests with camps in London and Jersey. England begin their preparations for the Autumn Nations Series with a short training camp in October. Jones' squad...
