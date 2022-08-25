Read full article on original website
Can You Hike The M Trail In Missoula At Night?
Missoula's best-known trail up Mt Sentinel is one of the most iconic in the State of Montana. The summit of "The M" offers a great view of the University of Montana, the City Of Missoula, and both mountain ranges (the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges) I even liked my first trip up The M so much I documented it for posterity:
NBCMontana
Continental Divide Trail hikers rerouted as wildfire burns on Wisdom District
MISSOULA, Mont. — Travelers on the Continental Divide Trail are being asked to detour in the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest's Wisdom District, due to a small wildfire. The Trail Ridge Fire is burning about a quarter mile from the CDT, between Gibbons Pass and the Hogan Trail, 4.5 miles north of the Hogan Cabin. The fire was measured at 13.5 acres on Monday.
explorebigsky.com
Several grizzly bears reported in northern Bitterroot Valley in August
MISSOULA – Several grizzly bears are spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month, with verified sightings of two bears most recently on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and edges of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo. Although grizzly bears don’t inhabit...
Western Montana Fair attendance tops 100,000
Organizers report that for the first time in recent years, attendance topped 100,000 at the Western Montana Fair.
Removal of Missoula properties; airport deconstructing old terminal
The Missoula Airport Authority is planning to deconstruct the old airport terminal as work to begin Phase 2 construction begins.
NBCMontana
Accident on Reserve St. in Missoula backs up traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are on the scene of an injury accident on Reserve Street and River Road. An ambulance is on scene. Traffic is backed up and drivers can expect delays. NBC Montana will let you know when we have more information.
Fairfield Sun Times
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Missoula
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Missoula, MT using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBCMontana
City of Missoula to commit $1.5 million for South Ave. improvements
MISSOULA, Mont. — The City of Missoula will commit $1.5 million to improvements for South Avenue. City Council members approved the expenditure Monday. That's what they'll chip in as matching funds for the federal Safe Streets for All funding. The City is joining Missoula County and applying for up...
NBCMontana
Record heat, slight chance for thunderstorms
Today will feature sunny skies and highs mainly into the 90s. Over the next several days, we'll be around 15-20 degrees above average and could potentially break daily temperature records. Tomorrow will be one of the hottest, with Missoula expected to hit 100. A weak disturbance will bring a few...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Missoula, Montana
One of my favorite activities in my hometown of Missoula is dining out at our multitude of fantastic restaurants. From steak at fine-dining establishments to local craft beer and tacos in a laid-back setting, the restaurants of Missoula satisfy everyone’s tastes. I love to try all the restaurants in town, but here are a handful, in no particular order, that I keep returning to for great food, and great service.
montanarightnow.com
How gas prices have changed in Missoula in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Missoula using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Missoula City Council selects 6 candidates for mayoral interviews
Of the 18 applicants who met the filing deadline and job requirements, only six were nominated by a council member to move on to interviews.
U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art
A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula city council nominates mayoral candidates
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council has a thirty day timeline to fulfill the new mayor position after Engen's passing. The council is steadfast in their decisions on selecting the next mayor as they go through multiple meetings, first nominating candidates and then going through an interview process. The...
Crash caused delays on Highway 93 south of Missoula
An accident at the intersection of US Highway 93 South and Blue Mountain Road near Missoula is causing delays.
montanasports.com
Montana Grizzlies release depth chart ahead of season opener against Northwestern State
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies released their two-deep depth chart on Tuesday afternoon, just a few days before their season opener against Northwestern State. San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson, a redshirt senior, was officially listed as the starter at quarterback for the Grizzlies ahead of redshirt sophomore Kris Brown.
Investigation continues into fatal Missoula shooting involving law enforcement
A person was shot and killed by law enforcement at the Missoula Smokjumper Center on August 27, 2022.
406mtsports.com
New-look Northwestern State makes season-opening preparation more 'unnerving' for Montana
MISSOULA — The Monday leading up to a college football team’s first game is almost always when coaches release their depth chart or two-deep, whichever they prefer to call it. It’s a chance to see who made the biggest strides to move into starting roles or find a...
Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl
On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
Suspects sought in recent Stevensville vandalism case
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office reports a Stevensville resident reported significant vandalism of his home and several vehicles on August 19.
