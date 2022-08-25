ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme...
WISCONSIN STATE
Lebanon-Express

Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence, the airline said. Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Flight 394 was transporting 143 passengers and six crew members when it experienced mild turbulence Friday afternoon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lebanon-Express

Defending 6A champs 1-2 in Texas prep poll after Week 1 wins

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 1, distributed by The Associated Press. 1 Austin Westlake (1-0) W: Fort Bend Ridge Point, 44-14 1. 2 Galena Park North Shore (1-0) W: The Woodlands, 49-21 2. 3 Southlake Carroll (1-0) W: EP Eastwood, 66-14 3.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy