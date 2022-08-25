A Nebraska fisherman found a 90-million-year-old fossil as he took part in a fishing competition on the Missouri River.Andy Moore accidentally made the shock discovery after snagging his hook on what he thought was a rock after a “horrible cast”.He paddled over to retrieve his hook and saw what he thought was a skeleton of a dead animal. Mr Moore took a picture and went back to the competition.He later posted a picture of his discovery online and was amazed at the feedback he received.“I have a friend DM me, a couple, going, ‘Dude, did you know that’s a...

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO