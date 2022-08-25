Read full article on original website
Related
Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station
A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
Man who farted in police officer's face jailed for 34 months
A man who farted in a police officer's face has been sent down for 34 months. Matthew Hapgood was nicked for shoplifting on 21 March, but during the course of the arrest he guffed in an officer's face. The 41-year-old had made off with £33-worth of beer and cider from...
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Black pastor was watering his neighbor's flowers. Then the police showed up
Attorneys representing Michael Jennings said the release of the body camera video will clear the way for "legal action against the officers and more."
Comments / 0