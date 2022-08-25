ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

kjzz.org

Arizona still short more than 1,000 teachers, district official says

Although many school districts in Arizona have returned to school already, the state continues to see an ongoing shortage of teachers. Justin Wing is the assistant superintendent of human resources for Mesa Public Schools. He estimates Arizona has 1,200 to 1,500 teacher vacancies statewide. "The teacher shortage is impacting urban,...
ARIZONA STATE

