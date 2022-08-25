Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.org
Arizona still short more than 1,000 teachers, district official says
Although many school districts in Arizona have returned to school already, the state continues to see an ongoing shortage of teachers. Justin Wing is the assistant superintendent of human resources for Mesa Public Schools. He estimates Arizona has 1,200 to 1,500 teacher vacancies statewide. "The teacher shortage is impacting urban,...
kjzz.org
University of Arizona researchers studying memory in younger people with Down syndrome
University of Arizona researchers are studying memory and brain development in young people living with Down syndrome. The research is geared towards individuals ages 11 to 20 with Down syndrome. "So, my lab has been working on Down Syndrome and with individuals with Down syndrome for about 20 years, and...
kjzz.org
These Arizona residents are in danger of being cut off from their water supply
The Rio Verde Foothills is a hike, literally and figuratively. Winding through dirt roads and nestled between the mountains, it’s about an hour northeast of downtown Phoenix. The nearest grocery store is a 30 minutes away. Meredith DeAngelis moved here from Scottsdale. “It’s very different living up here. So...
Comments / 0