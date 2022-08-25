Read full article on original website
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
See Hocus Pocus Like Never Before on a Four-Story Screen in Kentucky
Did you know that Kentucky was home to a four-story movie theater screen??. Summer is winding down and spooky season is winding up and I am so excited for all of the movies coming out this Fall. In September we've got the much anticipated Rob Zombie's The Munsters movie coming out as well as the sequel to Hocus Pocus.
wdrb.com
Community-wide potluck in Louisville returning to Iroquois Park on Sept. 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is holding a potluck dinner on Sept. 11 for the first time since 2019. The Big Table, an event focused on bringing people from all backgrounds together, is led by Mayor Greg Fischer. It goes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second Sunday in September.
wdrb.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do In Louisville Under $10 This Week (8/29)
All skill levels are welcome to this community slacklining event. There will be multiple slacklines setup of varying difficulty. You can find them to the left of the Big Four Walking Bridge, next to Acro Yoga Louisville. This is a great opportunity for the more curious of you to try both.
Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular
Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
wdrb.com
Sept. 1 is deadline to participate in survey about planned Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public has a few more days to give feedback on a new hospital planned for west Louisville. A survey, which has been open since May, is scheduled to close at midnight Sept. 1. Earlier this year, Norton announced the plans for Norton West Louisville Hospital,...
wdrb.com
Radcliff, Ky. movie theater, Showtime Cinemas, closing Sunday after decades in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A staple for entertainment in Radcliff, Ky. is shutting down on Sunday. Showtime Cinemas has been bringing the latest and greatest movies to Radcliff for decades, but after this weekend, its seats will remain empty. Some loyal customers are disappointed that the movie theater is closing for good.
msn.com
What Exactly Is A 'Hot Brown' Sandwich?
If you've never heard of the famous "Hot Brown" sandwich, you're in for a real treat — this late-night snack is one for the history books. Also known as the "Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich," this open-faced, melty sammie was born about 100 years ago at The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky. The "Hot Brown" is the creation of the hotel's chef, Fred Schmidt, in the 1920s. It was his attempt to satisfy the tastebuds of The Brown Hotel's nightly 1,200+ worn-out dinner dance guests — they often stumbled around in the early morning hours with grumbling tummies after a night of kicking up their heels. Schmidt was said to have been inspired to give the people more than just a traditional ham and egg sandwich. In turn, he created an open-faced sandwich for the ages, smothered in a creamy French sauce and topped with crisp bacon. It's no wonder people have been coming from all over the world for decades to experience this critically acclaimed Kentucky treasure.
spectrumnews1.com
New 'Village Market' food hall coming to Paristown neighborhood in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Louisville, a new food hall concept will provide a different type of dining experience while addressing some issues like high prices and staffing shortages for small restaurant owners. The Village Market will be a new destination food spot in Louisville’s Paristown neighborhood. What You...
Ironton Tribune
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history
Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
wdrb.com
Louisville Fire joins Neighbors app linking doorbell cameras to law enforcement nationwide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plenty of people have Ring or other security cameras installed at their home. Now, fire and police departments in Kentucky and Indiana are using that to their advantage. Ring's Neighbors app is something anybody can use, whether they have a Ring camera or not. It's a...
WHAS 11
Jack Harlow wins big at VMA Awards
Louisville's own Jack Harlow had the honor of co-hosting the MTV Video Music Awards. He won a total of four VMA awards, including, Best Collaboration with Lil Nas X.
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
WHAS 11
Louisville's Jack Harlow walks away with multiple MTV Video Music Awards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapper Jack Harlow is having a great year and has added more trophies to his collection. The Louisville native took home four MTV Video Music Awards during Sunday night’s telecast where he also served as a co-host. He opened up the show performing his hit...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for donations to help with 'critical shortage'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is making a call for donations as it reaches a critically low level of blood supply ahead of the holiday weekend. Officials said Monday that while the blood supply always suffers over the summer, it has reached critical levels for many blood types.
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Company wraps up flooding recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company wrapped up its flooding response in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding. For the past three weeks, a team with Louisville Water helped repair damage to the main water system in Hazard. Their work included installing new sections of water main, repairing pipes and locating valves to restore water to thousands of residents, according to a news release.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville now has a collective -- 502 Circle launches to support NIL efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Name, Image and Likeness efforts of athletes at the University of Louisville are now being supported by a third-party collective. At midnight, 502 Circle went live with a website and app that will allow fans and businesses to contract with athletes on various services, or donate to their NIL enterprises.
