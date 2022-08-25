Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
The West Coast’s Legacy Mochi Shops Persevere
When the owners of Benkyodo, the mochi and manju store that stood for 115 years in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown, announced in May 2021 that they intended to close the shop and retire, newspapers and community members decried the upcoming closure as a cornerstone of the Japanese American community lost.
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in California
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in America is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area
Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
The Future of Parklets in San Francisco
A lifeline that kept many San Francisco restaurants alive during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may be there to stay but could cost business owners. Parklets, makeshift outside seating areas that popped up all over the city, allowed people to dine or shop outdoors and have now become a regular extension of some business footprints.
Widespread fish die-offs seen around the Bay Area
OAKLAND -- Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper is reporting a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay.Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-off was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.The group said it's seeing sharks, sturgeon and striped bass washing ashore, which they called "highly unusual.""In other words, we have evidence from locations across South,...
14 Fun & Best Things To Do In Richmond, California
Richmond, California is a small town located on the shores of the San Francisco Bay and the San Pablo Bay. It is one of the most beautiful areas to visit and plan your next trip to the Bay Area. There are lots of attractions and things to do in Richmond, California, and we’re going to show off some of the best!
It's not your imagination: It's smoky in the Bay Area right now
"Smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present."
How San Francisco became synonymous with sourdough
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a staple of every San Francisco vacation itinerary - a sourdough bread bowl of clam chowder at Boudin Bakery while surviving the chills on Fisherman’s Wharf. But why? And why does sourdough bread have such a strong connection with the City by...
New Millennium Tower Fix Approved by San Francisco Will (Hopefully) Stop and Reverse Tilt
Scaled down from the original plan, the revised fix relies on 18 piles — instead of the initially proposed 52 — to anchor the 645-foot high-rise to bedrock on the two sides where it's leaned and tilted the most, helping both prevent future tilt and straighten the building.
SF ambulance attacked, windows smashed
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two members of San Francisco International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 798 were attacked by someone trying to assault them, the union local posted to Twitter. According to the tweet, the person was using a stake from a tree and smashed the ambulance’s windows. “This is another ambulance out of […]
Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50K operation to help patient 'smile again'
SMILE AGAIN: One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident missing all or most of their teeth.
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Thousands expected to attend Silicon Valley Pride parade, festival over weekend
As Silicon Valley Pride leaders continue to prepare for the weekend's events, they say their goal is for the spirit of Pride to last a lot longer, not just through events but in hearts across the community.
"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California
SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62.
Housing Market At 'An Inflection Point'
Black Knight analyst says data shows clear signs that housing-price growth “tipped from deceleration to decline” in July. For the first time in 32 months, home prices posted a month-over-month decline in July. Median home price fell by 0.77% in July, the largest single-month drop since January 2011.
The Best Neighborhoods In The Bay Area To Buy A Home
The Bay Area is one of the most sought after regions in the country. Though living there isn't cheap, these are the best places in the Bay Area to buy a home.
SF food truck Satay by the Bay sells 1000s of chicken skewers with thick peanut sauce every week
"The satay sandwich reminds me of San Francisco and Singapore mixed together."
Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26 | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oakland California Arrest Woman and Man Near 9031 Hillside St in Oakland, California 8/26. East Oakland....
