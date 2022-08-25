ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When the owners of Benkyodo, the mochi and manju store that stood for 115 years in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown, announced in May 2021 that they intended to close the shop and retire, newspapers and community members decried the upcoming closure as a cornerstone of the Japanese American community lost.
Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
A lifeline that kept many San Francisco restaurants alive during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic may be there to stay but could cost business owners. Parklets, makeshift outside seating areas that popped up all over the city, allowed people to dine or shop outdoors and have now become a regular extension of some business footprints.
OAKLAND -- Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper is reporting a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay.Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-off was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.The group said it's seeing sharks, sturgeon and striped bass washing ashore, which they called "highly unusual.""In other words, we have evidence from locations across South,...
Richmond, California is a small town located on the shores of the San Francisco Bay and the San Pablo Bay. It is one of the most beautiful areas to visit and plan your next trip to the Bay Area. There are lots of attractions and things to do in Richmond, California, and we’re going to show off some of the best!
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a staple of every San Francisco vacation itinerary - a sourdough bread bowl of clam chowder at Boudin Bakery while surviving the chills on Fisherman’s Wharf. But why? And why does sourdough bread have such a strong connection with the City by...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two members of San Francisco International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 798 were attacked by someone trying to assault them, the union local posted to Twitter. According to the tweet, the person was using a stake from a tree and smashed the ambulance’s windows. “This is another ambulance out of […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
Black Knight analyst says data shows clear signs that housing-price growth “tipped from deceleration to decline” in July. For the first time in 32 months, home prices posted a month-over-month decline in July. Median home price fell by 0.77% in July, the largest single-month drop since January 2011.
