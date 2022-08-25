Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Man Arrested For Killing One Person, Seriously Injuring 2 After Shooting At East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting at an east Charlotte home Saturday night, according to CMPD. On January 29th around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Leigh Avenue. At the scene,...
WBTV
4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte
CLT Douglas Airport ranks No. 2 for largest price increase. This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022.
WBTV
Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
Man found fatally shot at apartments in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide in southwest Charlotte Monday afternoon. Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to an apartment complex on Sharon Road West near South Boulevard. At the scene, police found a man who had been shot. MEDIC confirmed he died at the scene. Police...
Suspect arrested after Jan. 2022 killing in Villa Heights, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — After months of investigation, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced an arrest in a suspected murder that happened earlier this year in the Villa Heights area. Officers said a home near Woodside and Leigh avenues was shot into on Jan. 29, and police got word that three gunshot...
fox46.com
South Charlotte woman who exchanged gunfire with CMPD dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The woman who was shot by CMPD officers who were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order nearly two weeks ago at a home in south Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed Monday. Brenda Donahue, 60, succumbed to her injuries Thursday, CMPD said....
WBTV
Man arrested, charged after deadly shooting at Lancaster racetrack
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022.
WCNC
Family grieving after man shot and killed at Lancaster Motor Speedway
Cunningham’s family described him as a big teddy bear who always had a smile on his face. He leaves behind six children and seven grandchildren.
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man reported missing out of east Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing Monday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 76-year-old Joseph Sailing was last seen Monday around 2 p.m. leaving his home near Scuppernong Court, which is just outside Interstate 485 in east Mecklenburg County.
WBTV
Charlotte daycare worker on leave after interactions caught on camera
This report was based on solely on the first quarter of this years looking at the average flight costs, percent of price increases, and the dollar amount for 2021 and 2022. One third of CATS bus fleet has remianed out of service for 2022.
Shooting near Taylorsville fast food restaurant under investigation, police say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A shooting that happened Monday at a fast food restaurant near a busy area of Taylorsville is under investigation, police confirmed to Channel 9. The shooting was reported just after noon at a combination Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell restaurant near the intersection of Main Ave. and Liledoun Road.
Rock Hill police search for suspect who stole a truck after deadly shooting, officials say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department said officers are searching for a 30-year-old suspect in a stolen truck after a homicide that happened Saturday night. A man was shot and killed and a woman was injured in the shooting that happened around 8:40 p.m. near a home on Deas Street, off Cherry Road.
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
WLTX.com
Manhunt leads to arrest in deadly Lancaster Motor Speedway shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County authorities announced on Sunday that they had made an arrest following an hours-long manhunt that eventually took deputies into the woods. Sheriff Barry Faile's office released a statement around noon stating that 37-year-old Bryan Terrell Mitchell of Rock Hill had been arrested and...
WBTV
Student and mother arrested at South Pointe High School after gun, marijuana found in backpack
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old student was arrested after marijuana and a firearm was found inside his backpack at South Pointe High School on Monday. His mother was also arrested for obstruction of justice after arriving at the school. According to the Rock Hill Police, around 12:15 p.m....
'I was terrified': Mom pulls daughter from Charlotte day care after troubling video on TikTok
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte day care center is facing allegations of abuse after parents shared videos on social media that they say show staff members hitting a child and slamming another on the ground. Alyssa Stillwell, who lives in Raleigh, said her 3-year-old daughter was enrolled at Tutor...
2 Stabbed after fight breaks out in Charlotte NC parking lot
A man has been arrested, and another is in the hospital after a fight led to both men getting stabbed Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Charlotte Metro Police Department.
WBTV
Missing 82-year-old Charlotte man found unharmed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a missing 82-year-old man. Alexander Allison was found safe and unharmed. He was declared missing on Saturday.
Deadly shooting during race at Lancaster Motor Speedway
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly shooting occurred during a Saturday night race at Lancaster Motor Speedway and officers are investigating it as a homicide, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Motor Speedway. A 53-year-old man was found at the front […]
