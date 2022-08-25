ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

4-year-old child seriously injured after being shot in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating shooting in east Charlotte that

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in east Charlotte on Monday night. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. on Wallace Road, police say. More information will be provided when available.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

South Charlotte woman who exchanged gunfire with CMPD dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The woman who was shot by CMPD officers who were attempting to serve an involuntary commitment order nearly two weeks ago at a home in south Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed Monday. Brenda Donahue, 60, succumbed to her injuries Thursday, CMPD said....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested, charged after deadly shooting at Lancaster racetrack

LANCASTER, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
WLTX.com

Manhunt leads to arrest in deadly Lancaster Motor Speedway shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County authorities announced on Sunday that they had made an arrest following an hours-long manhunt that eventually took deputies into the woods. Sheriff Barry Faile's office released a statement around noon stating that 37-year-old Bryan Terrell Mitchell of Rock Hill had been arrested and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly shooting during race at Lancaster Motor Speedway

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A deadly shooting occurred during a Saturday night race at Lancaster Motor Speedway and officers are investigating it as a homicide, Lancaster Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Motor Speedway. A 53-year-old man was found at the front […]
LANCASTER, SC

