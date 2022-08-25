Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Dodgers News: Doc Provides Pregame Injury Update On Three Missing Players
As postseason quickly approaches, there’s lots of looming anxiety around the status of a few key players.Before Saturday’s game, Dave Roberts provided a little relief for LA fans:. Gavin Lux Still Missing From Lineup. The 24-year-old second baseman has yet to make an appearance since his Monday start....
Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run
The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
Dodgers Highlights: LA Downs Marlins in Extras to Win Series
Throughout his career, Craig Kimbrel has been the guy teams call on when they need a save. On Monday night, it was Kimbrel himself who needed a save as the Dodgers beat the Marlins, 3-2, in 10 innings. Kimbrel, who has struggled most of the season, pitched a dominant ninth...
Dodgers Trifecta Shares Personal Insight on the Team’s Communication and Culture
The Los Angeles Dodgers are running like a well- oiled machine and that is not by mistake. The Dodger sit at 88-38 with the best record in baseball, a 19.5 game lead in the NL west, and lead the majors in run differential with +295, the second closest is the New York Yankees with +194.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Admittedly Surprised by Success of Trayce Thompson
When the Dodgers acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers in late June, his role was pretty clear: help hold down the fort while Mookie Betts was on the injured list with a fractured rib. Trayce must not have gotten the memo, because he hasn’t been playing like a fort-holder-downer...
Dodgers: Does Walker Buehler’s Injury Mean a Big Contract for Julio Urias?
In this week’s Roundtable, the panel features Clint, Doug, and Eric this week to discuss the latest in Dodgers Nation and on the MLB news front. First up, thoughts on Walker Buehler’s injury and what it means for the 2023 starting rotation and Julio Urias’ future with the Dodgers. Plus thoughts on Chris Taylor’s struggles and Angels’ owner Arte Moreno finally, mercifully planning on selling the team.
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Heads to IL with Forearm Strain
Dodgers All-Star Tony Gonsolin was scheduled to start the series finale this afternoon in Miami, but word just came down that he won’t be making the start. Instead of starting against the Marlins, Gonsolin will be heading to the injured list with a forearm strain, retroactive to August 26. That means he’s out until at least September 10.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Made History Last Night In Miami
Mookie Betts is a Dodger. Damn that’s never going to get old. Markus Lynn Betts is currently on the third year of his 12-year, $365M extension and so far, every penny has been worth it. Ever since, Betts became a Dodger things just seemed to get better. He’s such...
Dodgers News: Red-Hot Mookie Betts Will Sit Today in Miami
Dodgers right-fielder Mookie Betts had a weekend for the ages, going 8-for-15 with two doubles, four home runs, eight runs scored, and seven RBIs in the first three games against the Marlins. The four homers put Betts at 31 on the season, just one behind the career high he set in his MVP season in 2018.
Dodgers at Marlins: Lineups, Pregame Matchup and More for August 27
The Dodgers will take on the Miami Marlins for their second of four vs Miami and their second of 7 of this road stand overall. LoanDepot was good to them last night especially in the later innings as they secured their 87th victory last night, 10-6. LA will look to...
Dodgers News: LA Prospect Leads Oklahoma City to Victory Saturday Night
Dodgers are LOADED with top prospects. MLB.com currently ranks LA’s minor league system at No. 2 behind the Baltimore Orioles who sit at fourth in their division compared to the Dodgers who have the best record in baseball. Last night, one of the Dodgers top prospects and recent participant...
Dodgers News: Doc Reacts to CT3’s Current Hitting Slump
Chris Taylor was a major keep this past off-season when he entered as a free agent. After losing utility players and fan favorites, Kike Hernandez and Joc Pederson a couple seasons ago, it was vital for the Dodgers front office to keep CT3. A playoff hero and the best hitter...
Dodgers: Watch Mookie Inch Closer to Career High Homers Per Season
Personally, I can’t remember a day this season that Mookie Betts has not made headlines about a new record or stat. During Saturday afternoon’s (or night if you’re on the East Coast) game, Betts blasted his 30th home run of the season inching even closer to breaking his personal record of home runs per season.
Dodgers News: Relievers Blake Treinen and Tommy Kahnle Rehab Update
Injuries have come left and right for the Dodgers in the 2022 season especially in the pitching department. We found out last week that Dodgers ace Walker Buehler will miss the remainder of the season and all of next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. And reliever Daniel Hudson will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL against the Atlanta Braves in a game in late June.
Dodgers News: Struggling Bats and Sixth Inning Error Costs Dodgers a 2-1 Loss
Despite securing a late inning win just the night before, the Dodgers were unable to mirror that success on Saturday afternoon. And unfortunately, the Marlins only needed 2 hours (and 17 minutes to be exact) to get the job done. The three-headed monster between Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, and Freddie...
Dodgers News: Predicted NL Cy Young Candidate Shines In the Month of August
Julio Urias is having one hell of a 2022 season. He just completed his 25th start of the season in which he threw a gem. The 26-year-old went a full 6 innings, threw for 7 K’s, 4 BB’s, with 1 hit and 1 ER. Rounding out a total of 101 pitches, he collected his 14th win of the season.
Dodgers: Urias Holds it Down on Defense While Offense Came Alive on Sunday
The Dodgers lost a tough one last night against Miami’s best pitcher and one of the best pitchers in the league, Sandy Alcantara. However, today LA had their lefty ace on the mound, Julio Urias, and he pitched like the Cy Young candidate he should be. Urias shoved against...
