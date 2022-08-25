ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run

The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Does Walker Buehler’s Injury Mean a Big Contract for Julio Urias?

In this week’s Roundtable, the panel features Clint, Doug, and Eric this week to discuss the latest in Dodgers Nation and on the MLB news front. First up, thoughts on Walker Buehler’s injury and what it means for the 2023 starting rotation and Julio Urias’ future with the Dodgers. Plus thoughts on Chris Taylor’s struggles and Angels’ owner Arte Moreno finally, mercifully planning on selling the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Heads to IL with Forearm Strain

Dodgers All-Star Tony Gonsolin was scheduled to start the series finale this afternoon in Miami, but word just came down that he won’t be making the start. Instead of starting against the Marlins, Gonsolin will be heading to the injured list with a forearm strain, retroactive to August 26. That means he’s out until at least September 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasiel Puig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Rockies#Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Relievers Blake Treinen and Tommy Kahnle Rehab Update

Injuries have come left and right for the Dodgers in the 2022 season especially in the pitching department. We found out last week that Dodgers ace Walker Buehler will miss the remainder of the season and all of next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. And reliever Daniel Hudson will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL against the Atlanta Braves in a game in late June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy