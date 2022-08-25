ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

WATCH: Dan Lanning previews Oregon vs Georgia

Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as the Ducks officially kickoff their game week prep ahead of Saturday's season-opening week one game against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Lanning serves as the Bulldog's Defensive Coordinator last year, and he spoke about the emotions of playing his former team for his first game as the head coach at Oregon, the challenges of playing a program like Georgia, and where his team's mindset is at going into the week.
Updated betting odds for No. 11 Oregon vs. No 3 Georgia

For the second season in a row, Oregon is traveling to take on a top-5 opponent. Last season, the Ducks were victorious in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the best true road wins in program history. This year, Oregon travels to Atlanta,...
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'

The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2022 football season with a lot of excitement and a lot of intrigue from around the country. What will the year bring the Ducks? Can they make the Pac-12 Championship for the fourth straight year and do it with a new head coach in Dan Lanning? There are a lot of expectations for this Duck program. They were picked second in the Pac-12 Media Poll, they've been ranked inside the Top 15 for both the preseason AP and preseason Coaches Polls, and they bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the football. The 2022 college football season should be a year of excitement and big plays, and it kicks off with Oregon opening up the year in Atlanta and taking on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's Week One Press Conference

Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith held his first weekly press conference of the 2022 season inside the Valley Football Center media room Monday afternoon, fielding questions regarding the Beavers’ upcoming campaign opener against Boise State. BeaverBlitz was on hand to pose questions and take in all of...
