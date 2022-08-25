Read full article on original website
WATCH: Dan Lanning previews Oregon vs Georgia
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as the Ducks officially kickoff their game week prep ahead of Saturday's season-opening week one game against the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Lanning serves as the Bulldog's Defensive Coordinator last year, and he spoke about the emotions of playing his former team for his first game as the head coach at Oregon, the challenges of playing a program like Georgia, and where his team's mindset is at going into the week.
Everything Dan Lanning said during his Monday press conference ahead of Georgia matchup
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning held a Monday press conference before the Ducks' week one matchup against No. 3 Georgia. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Updated betting odds for No. 11 Oregon vs. No 3 Georgia
For the second season in a row, Oregon is traveling to take on a top-5 opponent. Last season, the Ducks were victorious in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the best true road wins in program history. This year, Oregon travels to Atlanta,...
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'
The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
Dan Lanning talks Oregon's matchup versus Georgia's loaded tight end room
The game between the game on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta will be Oregon's defense matching up with the three-headed attack of Georgia's tight ends in Brock Bowers, Arik Gilbert, and Darnell Washington. Oregon's ability or inability to cover the trio of tight ends could be the deciding factor in Saturday's game.
Dan Lanning promotes Tony Washington to defensive graduate assistant
Ahead of Oregon football's season-opener against Georgia, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has promoted one of his off-field assistant coaches to a new role that allows him to gain valuable experience coaching on the field and help jumpstart his career. Lanning has moved Director of Player Personnel Tony Washington Jr...
10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season
The Oregon Ducks enter the 2022 football season with a lot of excitement and a lot of intrigue from around the country. What will the year bring the Ducks? Can they make the Pac-12 Championship for the fourth straight year and do it with a new head coach in Dan Lanning? There are a lot of expectations for this Duck program. They were picked second in the Pac-12 Media Poll, they've been ranked inside the Top 15 for both the preseason AP and preseason Coaches Polls, and they bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the football. The 2022 college football season should be a year of excitement and big plays, and it kicks off with Oregon opening up the year in Atlanta and taking on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's Week One Press Conference
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith held his first weekly press conference of the 2022 season inside the Valley Football Center media room Monday afternoon, fielding questions regarding the Beavers’ upcoming campaign opener against Boise State. BeaverBlitz was on hand to pose questions and take in all of...
