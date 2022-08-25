Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Dementia: The ‘sneaky’ vitamin deficiency linked to the brain condition – symptoms to spot
While there might be various underlying causes when it comes to dementia, the brain condition has also been linked to low levels of vitamin B12. Dubbed as a “sneaky” by Harvard Medical School, this vitamin deficiency could lead to “irreversible” damage if left untreated, a health portal warns.
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
Pentagon's Biggest Concerns about Space Revealed in New Report
According to the report, the U.S. must take measures to win a new space race with China, both back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
First underground radar images from Mars Perseverance Rover reveal some surprises
After a tantalizing year-and-a-half wait since the Mars Perseverance Rover touched down on our nearest planetary neighbor, new data is arriving—and bringing with it a few surprises. The rover, which is about the size of car and carries seven scientific instruments, has been probing Mars' 30-mile-wide Jezero crater, once...
Wormholes explained: How these space-time shortcuts act like time machines
Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably have to travel all the way around the mountain to visit one another. But, if they wanted to get there faster, they could dig a tunnel straight through the mountain to create a shortcut. That’s the idea behind a wormhole.
FitnessVolt.com
How to Get Wider Biceps – Best Exercises and Workout
There isn’t a bodybuilder alive who doesn’t want bigger, more muscular arms. And while there are two significant muscles that contribute to arm size, it’s the biceps that tend to get most of the attention. Ironically, the triceps are the larger of the two main arm muscles,...
The Science Behind the Best Ab Workouts
While you can't spot reduce body fat, you can exercise to target your core muscles to build strong, sculpted abs. Here's how to design the best ab workout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASA released an audio clip of a black hole, and it's pretty spooky
Black holes push waves of pressure through the galaxies around them. It can sound like a wailing alien ghost, or like beautiful music.
Stunning Nasa video reveals sharpest views ever of Andromeda Galaxy
NASA has rereleased stunning photos of our galactic neighbor, the Andromeda Galaxy. Andromeda is the next-closest galaxy to the Milky Way, and it shares many of the same properties as our home galaxy. The largest-ever image of the Andromeda Galaxy was posted to Nasa's Instagram account. "Our Milky Way galaxy...
studyfinds.org
How to build bigger biceps: A little exercise each day improves muscles more than one big weekly workout
JOONDALUP, Australia — Could the answer to getting builder muscles be quantity over quality? A new study finds just a little bit of exercise each day is better for the body than one intense workout session. Researchers from Australia and Japan have found that just doing a handful of...
MedicalXpress
What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
Imagine you've just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you're able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you're prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
Mark Zuckerberg’s dreams of building a super app are starting to come true
WhatsApp's new e-commerce service in India aligns with Zuckerberg's ambitions to turn Meta platforms into an all-in-one tool.
Scientists found an astonishing new material that behaves like nothing we’ve ever seen
Scientists have discovered a shocking fact about a material called Vanadium dioxide (VO2). According to research published in Nature Electronics, VO2 can remember previous external stimuli. It’s an interesting discovery, and one that researchers say could completely change the future of computer and storage devices. This isn’t the first...
HIIT Exercise Turns The Body Into 'Fat-Burning Machine': Study
Looking to make the most out of your exercise routine? Try doing High-intensity interval training (HIIT) as it can turn the body into a "fat burning machine," researchers have found. HIIT is the term used for exercises that involve alternating periods of short bursts of intense exercise and low-intensity recovery....
Muscular Endurance Exercises and Workout Activities to Try
Muscular endurance exercises improve your body's ability to perform work over an extended period of time. Workouts can include strength training and circuits.
ScienceBlog.com
Scientists are unravelling the mystery of the arrow of time
The flow of time from the past to the future is a central feature of how we experience the world. But precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells is a mystery—one that researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a variety of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
dailygalaxy.com
Quantum Birth of the Universe (Weekend Feature)
“In some pockets of space, far beyond the limits of our observations,” wrote cosmologist Dan Hooper at the University of Chicago in an email to The Daily Galaxy, referring to the theory of eternal inflation and the inflationary multiverse: “the laws of physics could be very different from those we find in our local universe. Different forms of matter could exist, which experience different kinds of forces. In this sense, what we call ‘the laws of physics’, instead of being a universal fact of nature, could be an environmental fact, which varies from place to place, or from time to time.”
boxrox.com
Hail Odin! How to Build Muscle Mass and Strength with The Viking Press
Welcome to the complete guide to the Viking Press. The Viking Press is an overhead pressing movement, common in strong(wo)man competitions, that is growing in popularity in strength training in general. The equipment is essentially a weighted lever that must be pressed upwards by gripping straight or parallel handles. Think...
RideApart
The NIU SQi Is A Confusing But Interesting Electric Two Wheeler
Up and coming electric two-wheeler manufacturer NIU has been making a name for itself in China and parts of Europe thanks to its affordable and accessible EVs. It recently unveiled its 2022 lineup of electric two-wheelers, and has, for the most part, been making good on its promises. As is the case with most Chinese manufacturers, new models are made available in the domestic market first, before being introduced in the global market.
CARS・
Comments / 0