Fitness

BGR.com

Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth

Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
FitnessVolt.com

How to Get Wider Biceps – Best Exercises and Workout

There isn’t a bodybuilder alive who doesn’t want bigger, more muscular arms. And while there are two significant muscles that contribute to arm size, it’s the biceps that tend to get most of the attention. Ironically, the triceps are the larger of the two main arm muscles,...
MedicalXpress

What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them

Imagine you've just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you're able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you're prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
Medical Daily

HIIT Exercise Turns The Body Into 'Fat-Burning Machine': Study

Looking to make the most out of your exercise routine? Try doing High-intensity interval training (HIIT) as it can turn the body into a "fat burning machine," researchers have found. HIIT is the term used for exercises that involve alternating periods of short bursts of intense exercise and low-intensity recovery....
ScienceBlog.com

Scientists are unravelling the mystery of the arrow of time

The flow of time from the past to the future is a central feature of how we experience the world. But precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells is a mystery—one that researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a variety of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
dailygalaxy.com

Quantum Birth of the Universe (Weekend Feature)

“In some pockets of space, far beyond the limits of our observations,” wrote cosmologist Dan Hooper at the University of Chicago in an email to The Daily Galaxy, referring to the theory of eternal inflation and the inflationary multiverse: “the laws of physics could be very different from those we find in our local universe. Different forms of matter could exist, which experience different kinds of forces. In this sense, what we call ‘the laws of physics’, instead of being a universal fact of nature, could be an environmental fact, which varies from place to place, or from time to time.”
boxrox.com

Hail Odin! How to Build Muscle Mass and Strength with The Viking Press

Welcome to the complete guide to the Viking Press. The Viking Press is an overhead pressing movement, common in strong(wo)man competitions, that is growing in popularity in strength training in general. The equipment is essentially a weighted lever that must be pressed upwards by gripping straight or parallel handles. Think...
RideApart

The NIU SQi Is A Confusing But Interesting Electric Two Wheeler

Up and coming electric two-wheeler manufacturer NIU has been making a name for itself in China and parts of Europe thanks to its affordable and accessible EVs. It recently unveiled its 2022 lineup of electric two-wheelers, and has, for the most part, been making good on its promises. As is the case with most Chinese manufacturers, new models are made available in the domestic market first, before being introduced in the global market.
