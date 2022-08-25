Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
Philip Champion (aka Hot Sauce) Starred on the AND1 Mixtape Tour –– What's His Net Worth?
A lot of NBA players credit the AND1 Mixtape Tour players like Philip Champion, aka Hot Sauce, for inspiring the ways basketball is played on courts today by professionals. AND1 certainly influenced the overall NBA since tons of players who are currently on pro teams grew up watching the tour when they were younger.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
Watch A Famous Rapper Give James Harden $250,000 In Cash For His Birthday
Lil Baby gave Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden $250,000 in cash for his birthday. Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the 2022 NBA Trading Deadline.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
Lil Baby Delivers Expensive Birthday Gift to James Harden
Recording artist Lil Baby gifts Sixers guard James Harden a ton of cash for 33rd birthday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" Coming Soon: New Details
There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Panama Sandal Puts Luxury Footwear in Sport Mode
Following the release of its playful $2,280 USD James Ping Pong Set earlier this week,. has returned with a sporty new footwear delivery: the Panama Sandal. Constructed with a breathable, open-toe design, the head-turning sandal fronts a bicolor upper composed of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole made with flexible micro. Adjustable velcro straps tie the piece together and decorate the top of the lightweight offering with Monogram-Flower motifs in stand-out tones. Meanwhile, the back strap proudly hosts the statement-making Louis Vuitton signature.
hypebeast.com
CLOT's Latest Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration Does Its Best "Flint" Impersonation
Only a select amount of brands have the luxury of having ongoing partnerships with Jordan Brand, and one of those is Edisen Chen‘s CLOT. The Hong Kong-based company has a rich history with MJ’s sportswear imprint having worked on models like the Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 14 Low, Air Jordan 35 and more, and this season that duo has reunited to push out a new CLOT x Jordan Delta 2 “Flint” makeup. As you can probably guess by its nickname, this latest project draws inspiration from the ever-classic Air Jordan 13 “Flint” colorway.
LeBron James Shares Message for Manti Te’o After Recent Documentary
The NBA star shared a message of support for the linebacker.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Gets New Release Date
One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 4. It is a classic silhouette that dropped all the way back in 1989, and since that time, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways. Every single year, Jumpman comes through with more new offerings, and in 2022 specifically, they have been able to bring the heat. In fact, fans are anticipating a new colorway called "Midnight Navy" which has received a ton of nice teasers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos
The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
HipHopDX.com
King Von Fan Roasted For Her ‘Awful’ Tattoo Of Late Rapper
A King Von fan is getting roasted online for commemorating the late Chicago rapper with a bizarre shin tattoo. A viral video taken by a group of displeased Von supporters shows a young woman with a fresh inking of Von’s face on the front of her shin, only many fans were quick to clown the quality of the new tat.
The Adidas Yeezy 450 ‘Stone Flax’ Gets a First Look
The Adidas Yeezy line will continue to introduce new colorways of its ever-popular Yeezy 450 sneaker. After delivering the “Utility Black” iteration of the shoe this summer, images of an unreleased “Stone Flax” makeup of the popular Yeezy sneaker have emerged courtesy of @Yeezyinfluence on Instagram. The images reveal that the shoe will don a tonal tan color scheme, with the hue dressing the entirety of the Primeknit upper but the shoelaces wear a slightly darker shade. The shoe also comes with a hangtag that confirmed, which revealed that the shoe was created through Adidas’ ongoing “End Plastic Waste” initiative including parts...
hypebeast.com
The Jordan Granville Pro is Jordan Brand's Newest Lifestyle Sneaker
While a key part of Jordan Brand is introducing new and classic looks to its Air Jordan line, the label also continues to broaden its catalog with an array of lifestyle models. Recently, this expansion has included experimental designs such as the Jordan System.23 clog and is now supported by the Jordan Granville Pro.
Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Air Jordans During Game
CeeDee Lamb wore Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat' sneakers during the preseason game on Friday night. Everything fans must know about the retro basketball shoes.
NFL・
hypebeast.com
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts Invite You to the Crazy Good Skate Jam at The Berrics
Hypebeast and Pop-Tarts have teamed up to bring the Crazy Good Skate Jam to The Berrics. Transforming The Berrics into an immersive Pop-Tarts experience, the one-night event includes a competitive skate contest, sampling opportunities and an exclusive chance to grab Proper Gnar’s merch capsule that’s inspired by the bold flavors of Pop-Tarts.
