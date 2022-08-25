Read full article on original website
Related
Crookston Daily Times
Band Marches in State Fair, Potato Days
The Crookston High School Marching Band performed in both the Barnesville Potato Days Parade and the MN State Fair Parade this weekend. Since these parades were back to back, the band decided to make this an overnight trip, staying in St. Cloud after the Barnesville parade on Saturday. This allowed students some extra time to explore the State Fair on Sunday morning before their performance there.
Crookston Daily Times
Bruce Alan Anderson
Bruce Alan Anderson, 77, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home early Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Bruce was a lifelong Crookston, MN resident, born on February 17, 1945, to Charles and Hannah (Hanson) Anderson. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and attended Crookston schools from Washington Elementary through Central High School, graduating with the Class of 1964. He was then employed at Yates Texaco working for Joe Yates until entering the US Navy on December 4, 1965. Much of his tour of duty during the Vietnam War, was spent aboard the USS Observation Island based out of Port Canaveral, FL. Prior to his honorable discharge on December 4, 1969, and on behalf of a grateful nation, Bruce was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, The Good Conduct Award, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He returned to Crookston and began working for the Schraeder Auto Parts Company. On August 21, 1971, Bruce was united in marriage to the love of his life, Bonita Louise Gillie. Bruce and Bonnie raised their family in a very loving home, supporting them in all their school activities and achievements. While Bonnie was employed at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, Bruce spent most of his working career in the Maintenance Department, as the Storeroom/Purchasing Clerk, for the Polk County Highway Department until his retirement in 2007. He was also a longtime member of the Crookston Volunteer Fire Department and was honored by the City of Crookston at his retirement celebration for 20 years of dedicated service.
Crookston Daily Times
Kathleen Boucher
Kathleen Mae Boucher, 86, formerly of Crookston and East Grand Forks, passed away at the Pioneer Memorial Care Center in Erskine, MN early Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022. A memorial service in celebration of Mae’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston with Fr. David Baumgartner, officiating. Visitation with the family will be for one hour prior to the funeral. The service will be livestreamed by going to Mae’s obituary page at www.stenshoelhouske.com and clicking on the prompt to view. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Crookston.
Crookston Daily Times
Minnesota Crookston Soccer Lifts The Lid on 2022 with 2-1 Win Over Waldorf
CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston soccer team opened the 2022 season with a 2-1 victory over Waldorf University Sunday, August 28 at the UMN Crookston Soccer Field. The victory is the first in a season opener since a 1-0 victory September 1, 2016 over Minnesota State University Moorhead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crookston Daily Times
Arts Grants Applications have Fall Deadlines for Organizations, Schools, and Individuals–Apply Now
Warren, MN. Applications are open for arts grants to nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, individuals, and other nonprofit organizations. Applications are being accepted from our seven county Minnesota service area including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties.
Crookston Daily Times
Crookston Daily Times
Minnesota Crookston Women’s Golf Picked to Finish 12th in NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team was picked to finish 12th in the 2022-23 NSIC Women’s Golf Preseason Coaches’ Poll. The Golden Eagles garnered 36 points and were five points ahead of Minnesota State University Moorhead. Minnesota Crookston made a move in a positive direction during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Eagles shot a 350 at the EverSpring Inn & Suites Mustang Invite for their lowest round as a team since 2016. Minnesota Crookston finished 12th at the NSIC Women’s Golf Championship in 2022. They will look to build off the positive gains heading into 2022-23. The Golden Eagles return Clara Hanson (So., Grand Forks, N.D.), who shot the team’s lowest round (78) since Katie Sheetz in 2016. Minnesota Crookston also returns Abby Stender (R-Sr., Madison, Minn.), Denali Johnson (So., Grand Rapids, Minn.), Ciera Kotaska (Jr., Thief River Falls, Minn.), and Tiffany Kozojed (Jr., Hillsboro, N.D.). Minnesota Crookston adds newcomers Anaka Lysne (Fr., Wahpeton, N.D.) and Lauren Bowyer (Fr., Ivanhoe, Minn.). Lysne was named Ms. Golf North Dakota.
Times-Online
North Dakota Army National Guard Commissions New Officers
CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, N.D. — Members of the 65th Officer Candidate School (OCS) class officially joined the North Dakota Army National Guard’s officer ranks during a graduation ceremony, Aug. 20, 2022, at the 164th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI). Fifteen Soldiers were awarded diplomas for completing the intensive officer training program, which is administered by staff and cadre from the RTI’s 2nd Training Battalion (Modular) at Camp Grafton Training Center, near Devils Lake, North Dakota.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 26, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Martin Jens Pederson, 41, of Grand Forks, for Failure to Appear. Anna Marie Enlow, 20, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Lucas Allen Ostlund, 20, of East Grand Forks, for being a Fugitive from Justice from Another State. The...
kvrr.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
International Business Times
Kids Run To Stranger For Help As Father Brutally Assaults Mother, Causing Her Death
An attorney was charged with second-degree murder after he beat up his ex-wife in front of their five children in his Minnesota home. Two of the kids ran outside and flagged down a stranger for help asking them to call 911, leading to the victim being hospitalized and eventually passing away.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
MARSHALL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The young woman and mother at the center of an assault case that landed her attorney ex-husband in jail has now passed away from her injuries, according to her grandfather. 31-year-old Anders Odegaard is booked into the Marshall County Jail for assaulting his...
Crookston Daily Times
Altru Health System Receives Get with the Guidelines-Stroke GOLD PLUS Achievement Awards
Submitted Grand Forks, N.D. – Altru Health System has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement Awards.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man injured after rollover crash in Grant County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol has reported that a 39-year-old Grand Forks man had non-life threatening injuries after a rollover crash in Grant County. Elijah Belgarde, who was the passenger, was taken to the Lake Region Healthcare and he was wearing a seatbelt during the incident.
KNOX News Radio
Circle of Friends making new move
Circle of Friends Humane Society is moving its adoption center. The current location in the Grand Cities Mall will shift to the 900 block of South Washington. CEO LauraLee Tupa says the new location is larger and allows for easy access. Tupa says it will also compliment the COF Medical Center site on North Washington. “We started all these moving pieces before Covid and the timing wasn’t the greatest. Now we will be a fully operated medical center and adoption center. We will have a grand opening of both facilities for people to attend.”
Crookston Daily Times
UMC Volleyball Winless in Northern Michigan University Open
The University of Minnesota Crookston volleyball team struggled in its first games of the season in Marquette, MI. Their most competitive match came against NSIC opponent Upper Iowa University, where the Golden Eagles lost two sets to three. Match One. The Golden Eagles dropped all three sets to host Northern...
KFYR-TV
Some residents push back against Chinese company opening corn mill in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a China-based manufacturer made moves to develop a corn milling plant in Grand Forks near the US Air Force base, some North Dakota residents are pushing back. More than 300 acres of farmland in the state was owned by three local farmers and was not...
trfradio.com
Theft Reported at Casino
Pennington County Sheriff’s Officials were called to the casino Saturday on a theft report. The victim says a purse was taken from the pool area. Authorities responded to that call just after 12pm.
North Dakota community fights to stop Chinese company Fufeng from opening corn mill near US Air Force base
More than 300-acres of North Dakota farmland could soon be home to a massive corn mill, owned by the Chinese company Fufeng. Fufeng plans to invest $700 million to open the mill. But the community is weary because state and local officials said the company has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Comments / 1