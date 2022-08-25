Read full article on original website
10 Amazing Facts About Texas That Will Blow Your Mind
I learn something new every day. I was today years old when I learned some of these facts about Texas. I'm a native Texan and a couple of these still took me by surprise. That being the case, I had to share some of these with you. The Lone Star...
Thanks to Drought Newly Discovered Dinosaur Tracks Have Been Found in Texas
We learned about them in school as kids. Most little boys I know think they're the coolest. I'm talking about dinosaurs. The massive beasts who roamed the Earth millions and millions of years ago. There were plenty of them too. Almost 700 species have been named. Normally we envision dinosaurs...
8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana
We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail
When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
Postal Service Claims Texas Ranks 2nd in Dog Bite States
We've probably all seen clips of old TV shows where a dog chases the mailman away from the front yard and down the street. A laugh track is usually played underneath unless the "live studio audience" is told to laugh and clap. But dogs attacking postal service workers is a real thing and it's not just dogs that are overly reactive that can attack.
Texas Favorite Fair Food Invention to Get Permanent Food Truck in Its Birthplace
There are not many people that would turn down a corn dog. There's just something about that frank on a stick dipped in a corn meal batter and fried to perfection. Top off each bite with a squirt of mustard and you've got a satisfying treat at any fair in East Texas. Something you may not have known is that the tasty treat was invented in Texas and will finally have a permanent home in its birthplace of Dallas.
Love Is in the Airbnb With These 5 Romantic West Texas Hideaways
No, it's not even remotely close to Valentine's Day but anytime is a good time for love to be in the air. You deserve it. A lovely little weekend with you and your sweetheart sounds nice. I myself have been on a few this summer and for me, Airbnbs made all the difference. We enjoyed all the amenities you'd have in your home, plus extra perks like fire pits and more. If you're into getting the most for your money, then you'll enjoy staying in Airbnbs.
Shocking: 10 Of The Most Awful and Terrible Disasters in Texas History
Nowhere is safe from disasters. They can strike any place and at any time. That includes the great state of Texas. Our history is not just that of growth, peace, and prosperity. We've endured our share of tragedies. Awful catastrophic events. The loss of lives has been great. The cost of damages...unimaginable.
New Hunting And Fishing Regulations In Texas
Hunting season is fast approaching in Texas and hunters across the state are preparing for a new season. That means making sure they have all the right gear, firearms, ammunition, and of course firearm accessories that they need. Texas hunters will also be brushing up on some of the new regulations that have been released by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Experts Say Conditions Are Heating Up for This Year’s Dove Hunting Season
As a native Texan, I'm used to the heat in the Lone Star State, and when it comes to hunting season I know I have to be prepared because we've not only had a very hot summer but add to that a very dry summer as well. I have two...
Experience the “Upside Down” in the First Ever “Stranger Things” Store in Texas
The series "Stranger Things" has taken the world by storm so much so that it's become an instant cult classic. Music from the show, recorded decades ago, is showing up on the charts. Fashion from the 80s, in which the show is set, is coming back. Heck, people are even getting Stranger Things tattoos.
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
Your 2022-2023 Texas Hunting and Fishing Licenses Are Now Available Online
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has made it to the 21st century. For the first time in the history of hunting in Texas, you can apply for your 2022-2023 Super Combo Hunting and Fishing license online from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department now. While I'm having mixed feelings...
Viral Video Shows That American Women Had ‘Texas Hair’ in the 80s
If you've been on social media at all lately, then there's a good chance you've seen this video floating around. The video is from 1989 and is a spot-on representation of what we all looked like back in the 80s. The video is of a high school classroom as it...
Here Are the Top 5 Most Popular Used Vehicles in Texas
Last week my wife and I began looking for a new vehicle for her. She, on the one hand, is in love with her 2005 Toyota Highlander and doesn't think she needs one. However, it's got over 150,000 miles on it and I believe she needs a new vehicle. So...
This Secluded Texas Airbnb is a Converted Silo & Has Been Featured on HGTV and NBC
One thing is for sure, Texas is a big enough state to do some serious traveling. Whether you're the one that's on the road or you have guests coming to see you, the chances are you'll need a place to sleep. There's no need nowadays to overcrowd the bedroom or sleep in the living room with sleeping bags on fold-out couches.
Texas vs. California: Which State is Better According to Recent Report?
Our buddies over at Wallethub have released another report and this time it's about the best (and worst) states to live in. So, how do Texas and California stack up against each other?. Wallethub measured affordability, economy, education & health, quality of life, and safety to determine each state's respective...
A Pickers Paradise – The Top 10 Flea Markets You Can Find in Texas
I'm sure by now almost everybody has heard the phrase, everything is bigger in Texas. It's true. From the big Texas cities to the huge wide open skies at night, Texas is quite a place. The same thing goes for flea markets. They can be massive. As with many of...
Airbnb Tipi Glamping is a Real Thing Down Near San Antonio, Texas
Lately, I've been obsessed with finding unique Airbnb rentals here in Texas, and during the said search I stumbled across one that centers around tipis and it's pretty dang rad. Growing up in Bay City, my family would often visit the nearby town of Wharton where my brother and I...
Whoa – You Won’t Believe This Record Breaking 137 Pound Fish Caught in Texas
I'll be upfront, I'm not an angler by any means. It's not that I don't enjoy a lazy afternoon with a line in the water and a cold beverage. I'll sure take that. Delicious fresh fish straight from the water, cleaned, and right to the frying pan. You better believe it.
