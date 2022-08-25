Read full article on original website
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. - In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone's brakes. The fire burned...
Deep Wood Fire update: evacuations lifted near Airway Heights, Highway 2 back open
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — All evacuations have been lifted for the Deep Wood Fire burning near Highway 2 in Airway Heights. Spokane County Emergency Management posted the update just before 2;30 a.m. on Monday. Two structures have been lost in the fire that started on Sunday evening. The fire...
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
New bus routes launch in largest STA service overhaul in a decade
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) has rolled out their most extensive service enhancements in a decade, which officially kicked off on Sunday, Aug. 28. While service updates are carried out three times a year, this early update has included a whole host of changes, from plaza bays to extended service hours, and even four new routes.
Brush fire west of Airway Heights burns estimated 109 acres, some evacuations lowered as crews establish perimeter
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to most recent estimates, the Deep Wood fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, has covered 109 acres west of Airway Heights. Firefighters have worked hard to control the brush fire and now report the perimeter is 98 percent lined, with the fire itself zero percent contained.
Street maintenance to close lanes on north Monroe Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Maintenance work on north Monroe Street, between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, will shut down lanes beginning the morning of Aug. 29. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. “Monroe is one of our...
Brush fire west of Airway Heights 90% contained, all evacuations lifted
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Deep Wood Fire is now 90 percent contained, and all evacuation orders have been lifted, according to an update from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR said the fire is still about 109 acres, and they will have five engines and a ten-person crew on...
CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395
COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
Street maintenance on north Monroe St. narrows road to one lane on Monday
Grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on north Monroe St. between Summit Ave. and Boone Ave. just north of the Monroe Street Bridge will begin the morning of Monday, Aug. 29. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. The project will be done in two phases and is expected to be complete in late October.
Spokane city leaders speak out over recent shootings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week. The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured. The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man dead...
Two lanes on I-90 near Spokane International Airport closing for repairs
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near Spokane International Airport (GEG) will need to plan ahead as nightly delays are expected for a few days. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound, from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street, will be closed.
Former Spokane council president quits charity over shelter ethics charge
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle is gratified that the local ethics complaint he filed against Ben Stuckart was found to have merit, but he is still awaiting word on the same complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “I haven’t heard...
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - More brush trucks are coming in Saturday to battle the difficult terrain and flames in the Palisades Park area just west of downtown Spokane.
Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
Crews hold Palisade Fire to 41.5 acres
Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. Crews plan to bring in additional brush trucks today.
Spokane council member Cathcart preparing letter to Department of Commerce regarding Trent homeless shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmember Michael Cathcart is preparing to send a letter to Secretary Lisa Brown of the Washington State Department of Commerce regarding the siting of homeless services in West Spokane. The draft letter was found in the City's public safety and community health agendas for...
Wildfire near Spokane prompts mandatory evacuations
SPOKANE, Wash. — A fast-moving wildfire prompted mandatory evacuations near Spokane, Washington, on Friday afternoon. The wildfire started just west of downtown Spokane before 4:30 p.m. Friday near Palisades Park with people in the area told to leave their homes immediately, KXLY reported. Firefighters from multiple agencies were battling the blaze and helicopters were dropping water on it.
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
Four shot at Franklin Park in north Spokane, one dead
Spokane Police say the shooting took place near the playground at Franklin Park. Officers arrived to find four people shot, including one man who was dead.
