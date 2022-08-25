ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

KHQ Right Now

Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. - In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone's brakes. The fire burned...
KHQ Right Now

Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
KHQ Right Now

New bus routes launch in largest STA service overhaul in a decade

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) has rolled out their most extensive service enhancements in a decade, which officially kicked off on Sunday, Aug. 28. While service updates are carried out three times a year, this early update has included a whole host of changes, from plaza bays to extended service hours, and even four new routes.
FOX 28 Spokane

Street maintenance to close lanes on north Monroe Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Maintenance work on north Monroe Street, between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, will shut down lanes beginning the morning of Aug. 29. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. “Monroe is one of our...
KHQ Right Now

CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395

COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
KHQ Right Now

Street maintenance on north Monroe St. narrows road to one lane on Monday

Grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on north Monroe St. between Summit Ave. and Boone Ave. just north of the Monroe Street Bridge will begin the morning of Monday, Aug. 29. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. The project will be done in two phases and is expected to be complete in late October.
KHQ Right Now

Spokane city leaders speak out over recent shootings

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week. The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured. The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man dead...
KREM2

Two lanes on I-90 near Spokane International Airport closing for repairs

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near Spokane International Airport (GEG) will need to plan ahead as nightly delays are expected for a few days. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound, from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street, will be closed.
KHQ Right Now

Former Spokane council president quits charity over shelter ethics charge

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle is gratified that the local ethics complaint he filed against Ben Stuckart was found to have merit, but he is still awaiting word on the same complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “I haven’t heard...
KHQ Right Now

Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
KOMO News

Wildfire near Spokane prompts mandatory evacuations

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fast-moving wildfire prompted mandatory evacuations near Spokane, Washington, on Friday afternoon. The wildfire started just west of downtown Spokane before 4:30 p.m. Friday near Palisades Park with people in the area told to leave their homes immediately, KXLY reported. Firefighters from multiple agencies were battling the blaze and helicopters were dropping water on it.
SPOKANE, WA

