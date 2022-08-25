Read full article on original website
Taxes and the special session
On Thursday, the Idaho State Legislature will reconvene for a special session at the governor’s request. Their purpose? To “address the impact of 40-year high inflation on Idaho families and schools.” The solution? Pass a giant tax refund, change Idaho’s income tax system to a flat tax of 5.8 percent, and give schools an additional $400 million-plus per year in funding, increased each year by 3 percent. Idaho has a huge surplus and we have to spend it, right?
Southwest Idaho woman gets jail, fines for Medicaid fraud
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A southwestern Idaho woman who pleaded guilty to defrauding the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Medicaid program by falsely claiming services to participants with developmental disabilities has been sentenced to 180 days in the Ada County Jail and must repay more than $146,000 in criminal restitution.
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho. Most of the people in the room were Afghan refugees or military veterans — or both. ...
Idaho health care provider sentenced to jail for defrauding state Medicaid program
BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack
HELENA, Montana (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window and Jerod Hughes helped kick open a door to allow other rioters inside while Congress was certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote, the FBI said in charging documents. ...
Affordable housing situation is ‘dire’ for Idahoans
Housing advocates across Idaho say the need for housing is dire, with many individuals living in cars and being evicted or priced out of their homes on a daily basis, and they are calling on Idaho’s Congressional delegation to take action at the federal level to increase affordable housing support. The Idaho Asset Building Network held a press conference on Thursday morning to highlight its efforts to urge federal and state policymakers to enact long-term housing solutions. Representatives from Saint Alphonsus Health System, the Idaho...
Campgrounds, bridges, boat ramps: Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho
Originally published Aug. 29 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.
Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency
MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, authorities said Sunday, as the threat of more blazes prompted the governor to sign a statewide emergency declaration. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres...
Idaho has a tool in place to prevent school tragedies
With the school year upon us and in light of recent events in Texas and elsewhere, I want to raise awareness of parents and school leaders about a tool to help keep our students safe. Offered by the Idaho State Board of Education’s School Safety and Security Program, See Tell...
Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different. Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings over Curacao.
ISU/UNLV gamer
LAS VEGAS — Somewhere in the belly of Allegiant Stadium, the Death Star arena that might be visible from outer space, Charlie Ragle looked content. He was open about the circumstances around this game, his first as ISU’s head man: Compared to his club, UNLV has more money, more scholarships, better facilities, everything. In those ways, it will shock nobody to read that on Saturday afternoon, UNLV clobbered Idaho State, 52-21. The Bengals made things interesting early, but their defense produced exactly zero stops in...
