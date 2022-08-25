LAS VEGAS — Somewhere in the belly of Allegiant Stadium, the Death Star arena that might be visible from outer space, Charlie Ragle looked content. He was open about the circumstances around this game, his first as ISU’s head man: Compared to his club, UNLV has more money, more scholarships, better facilities, everything. In those ways, it will shock nobody to read that on Saturday afternoon, UNLV clobbered Idaho State, 52-21. The Bengals made things interesting early, but their defense produced exactly zero stops in...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO