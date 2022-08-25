Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Related
therealdeal.com
Demolition underway for Oak Forest redevelopment
Demolition work is underway for multiple projects near Oak Forest’s Metra station. Chicago’s Deshe Real Estate plans to build 15 row houses and a 75-unit apartment building at the intersection of Cicero Avenue and 157th Street, the Daily Southtown reported. Another project is set to bring senior housing to the area.
therealdeal.com
Ravenswood apartment building sells for $9.7M after three days
A 44-unit courtyard apartment building in Ravenswood sold for $9.72 million after three days on the market, reflecting the submarket’s strength as Chicago rents rise. Kiser Group’s Lee Kiser, Andy Friedman and Jake Parker brokered the sale of 5017 North Wolcott Avenue, which sold for $220,000 above the listing price, the firm said in a statement. Horizon Realty Group sold the property to an undisclosed buyer.
therealdeal.com
Receiver named for condos near O’Hare Airport
A Cook County judge named a receiver to take over 185 condominiums in a Northwest Side housing complex that never rebounded from the market’s collapse 15 years ago. A venture led by Chicago architect Guido Neri has been stuck with the condos at the 498-unit Catherine Courts Condominiums, just east of O’Hare International Airport, Crain’s reported. It filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019.
therealdeal.com
John Buck hires JLL to sell 3Eleven apartment building
John Buck has hired JLL to sell a second apartment building in River North, taking advantage of rising rents even as the market remains sluggish. The Chicago developer firm is seeking to sell the 25-story, 245-unit 3Eleven apartment building at 311 West Illinois Street, Crain’s reported. Buck has already secured a buyer for its 42-story, 402-unit Mila Chicago tower at 201 North Garland Court, though it isn’t clear when that sale will close.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Stop work order halts redevelopment of former Sears in Six Corners
City officials hit the redevelopment of a former Sears in Six Corners with a stop work order for the second time this year, halting the progress on the $90 million project. During an Aug. 23 inspection of the 4714 West Irving Park Road site, the Department of Buildings found that Novak Construction was performing “significant structural and mechanical work” without the necessary permits.
therealdeal.com
Logistics Property gets $150M for warehouse project near Goose Island
Chicago’s Logistics Property secured $150 million in financing to build the city’s first multistory warehouse. The firm got the construction loan from Wells Fargo, Inland Bank and Trust and Associated Bank for its planned 1.2-million-square-foot, two-story logistics facility on an 11.5-acre site at the intersection of Division Street and Elston Avenue, near Goose Island.
therealdeal.com
Double or nothing: Industrial players make bank
Call it real estate gymnastics: Sellers of Chicago-area industrial assets are flipping properties and stretching their money as the sector’s strong performance rolls into the fall. Some of the most notable industrial deals this year involved sellers who more than doubled their investments compared to prices they paid in...
therealdeal.com
FL company buys three suburban offices in $1.1B deal
Three suburban Chicago office buildings were part of the $1.1 billion deal struck last week by Florida’s Workspace Property and Singapore’s GIC. Thomas Rizk and Roger Thomas, founders of Boca Raton, Fla.-based Workspace said they acquired about 8 million square feet of Class A office space across 53 buildings from Griffin Realty Trust, the Chicago Business Journal reported. The deal included a total of 41 properties and was concentrated around Atlanta, Dallas and San Francisco.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Chicago Bulls’ Vucevic drops $5M on Lincoln Park home
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic bought a Lincoln Park mansion, just over a year after he joined the team. Vucevic, traded from the Orlando Magic in early 2021, paid $4.75 million in June for the 5,345-square-foot, six-bedroom home on Deming Place, the Chicago Tribune reported. The property was listed for $4.9 million in April.
Comments / 0