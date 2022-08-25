City officials hit the redevelopment of a former Sears in Six Corners with a stop work order for the second time this year, halting the progress on the $90 million project. During an Aug. 23 inspection of the 4714 West Irving Park Road site, the Department of Buildings found that Novak Construction was performing “significant structural and mechanical work” without the necessary permits.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO