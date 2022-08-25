ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 3

Junior Buell
4d ago

Don’t worry liberal Kate will pay for your abortion she’ll put you up in a hotel she take you out for a good dinner She will get rid of your dead baby

Reply
3
Related
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Mormons Leaving Oregon for Idaho and Utah

Last week’s tour of Portland’s most baffling vacancies (“Chasing Ghosts,” WW, Aug. 17) drew plenty of response. But one property drew the most curiosity by far: an item considering the emptying of the Portland Stake Tabernacle of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-say Saints is already WW’s second-most-read story of the year. Perhaps that’s due to the explanation the church’s bishop gave for the closure: Mormons are fleeing Oregon. The numbers support his case. The church’s membership rolls statewide declined 1.5% in the past two years. “They’re moving to Utah and Idaho,” Bishop Dave Noble says. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Idaho Government
kptv.com

On the Go at Oregon State Fair

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fair is in full swing at the fairgrounds in Salem. Complete with rides, performances, entertainment, and of course food, the Oregon State Fair is happening now through Labor Day. The Columbia Bank Concert Series includes performances by Shaggy, TLC, The Beach Boys, and...
SALEM, OR
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
kptv.com

Rum Creek Fire declared emergency, California to send add’l. crews

JOSEPHINE CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Following Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration for the Rum Creek Fire, California will be sending firefighters and resources to assist with the blaze on Monday, the Oregon State Fire Marshal announced Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County broke past an established perimeter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Brown
Person
Kate Brown
kptv.com

SW Oregon wildfire grows rapidly, destroys several structures

MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire has burned 9,500 acres...
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA
The Associated Press

Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window and Jerod Hughes helped kick open a door to allow other rioters inside while Congress was certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote, the FBI said in charging documents. The brothers later were near the front of a group that pursued a lone Capitol Police officer who was able to lead the mob away from the Senate floor, to an area where Jerod Hughes screamed at officers during a standoff in a corridor. The brothers later made their way into the Senate chamber before leaving the building. They were arrested on Feb. 1, 2021 and released on their own recognizance about two months later. The brothers face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Eight other felony counts against the men are being dropped under the plea deals with prosecutors.
EAST HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#The Sunshine Division
12 News

No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
mynews4.com

New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy