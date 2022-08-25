Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Full experimental determination of tunneling time with attosecond-scale streaking method
The question of how long a particle takes to tunnel through a potential barrier has sparked a long-standing debate since the early days of quantum mechanics. To solve this problem, scientists in China have proposed and demonstrated a novel attosecond-scale streaking method to accurately determine the tunneling time of an electron from an atom. The experimental results have shown that the tunneling time is close to zero with a precision of a few attoseconds.
nypressnews.com
Dementia: The ‘sneaky’ vitamin deficiency linked to the brain condition – symptoms to spot
While there might be various underlying causes when it comes to dementia, the brain condition has also been linked to low levels of vitamin B12. Dubbed as a “sneaky” by Harvard Medical School, this vitamin deficiency could lead to “irreversible” damage if left untreated, a health portal warns.
Pentagon's Biggest Concerns about Space Revealed in New Report
According to the report, the U.S. must take measures to win a new space race with China, both back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
IN THIS ARTICLE
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring In Distant Space
Since the first James Webb Space Telescope images were released in July, our feeds have been flooded with mind-bogglingly gorgeous photos of space – from insanely detailed images of Jupiter to the most distant known star. Now, Webb has done it again, this time capturing an almost perfect Einstein ring whose light has traveled roughly 12 billion light-years to reach us. And we can't stop staring. You can see the colorized image, which was shared by astronomy grad student Spaceguy44 on Reddit, below. As Spaceguy44 explains on Reddit, an Einstein ring occurs when a distant galaxy has been magnified and wrapped into an almost-perfect...
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
First underground radar images from Mars Perseverance Rover reveal some surprises
After a tantalizing year-and-a-half wait since the Mars Perseverance Rover touched down on our nearest planetary neighbor, new data is arriving—and bringing with it a few surprises. The rover, which is about the size of car and carries seven scientific instruments, has been probing Mars' 30-mile-wide Jezero crater, once...
Wormholes explained: How these space-time shortcuts act like time machines
Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably have to travel all the way around the mountain to visit one another. But, if they wanted to get there faster, they could dig a tunnel straight through the mountain to create a shortcut. That’s the idea behind a wormhole.
BBC
Dinosaurs: Scientists discover second asteroid that may have caused extinction
Scientists are investigating whether dinosaurs were wiped off our planet not by one asteroid strike, but by two!. They've discovered a huge new crater below the seabed off the coast of west Africa. It is of a similar age to the crater in the Gulf of Mexico, caused by the...
nypressnews.com
High blood pressure warning: Nation’s favourite hot drink can cause a ‘dramatic spike’
High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is commonly branded the “silent killer” because it raises your risk of heart disease without warning. High blood pressure forces your heart to work harder to pump blood around the body and this extra effort can spur on a heart attack. Luckily, your diet can provide a buffer against high blood pressure. However, there are some hidden risks.
Who were the Denisovans?
Here are Denisovan facts about their discovery, where and when they lived and what we know about their appearance, genetics and culture.
IFLScience
Nile Riverbed Clues Help Explain The Mystery Of Egypt's Pyramid Construction
The construction of Egypt's great pyramids of Giza some 4,500 years ago is one of the world’s greatest achievements. Among the many questions and complexities surrounding the pyramids, however, is how their vast "building blocks" were hauled to the construction site. It turns out, we can thank a long-lost branch of the River Nile.
Scientists are about to discover the weirdest planets in the Universe thanks to Nasa’s Webb Telescope
Exoplanets, worlds beyond our own Solar System, are a wild bunch: some are gas giants like Jupiter, but are scorching hot due to orbiting closer to their star than Mercury does the Sun, some are frozen hulks, while others may be water worlds covered entirely by ocean, and still others may sport clouds and rain of liquid gemstones.And some of them, somewhere, could host life as we know. Or even as we don’t.Scientists have discovered thousands of these worlds since the 1990s, and exoplanet science has already changed the way scientists think about the universe, and our place within it....
Stunning Nasa video reveals sharpest views ever of Andromeda Galaxy
NASA has rereleased stunning photos of our galactic neighbor, the Andromeda Galaxy. Andromeda is the next-closest galaxy to the Milky Way, and it shares many of the same properties as our home galaxy. The largest-ever image of the Andromeda Galaxy was posted to Nasa's Instagram account. "Our Milky Way galaxy...
Ars Technica
Former NASA official on trying to stop SLS: “There was just such visible hostility”
Former NASA Deputy Administrator Lori Garver published a book earlier this year, Escaping Gravity, that tells the tale of her nearly three decades in US space policy. Garver played an important and at times controversial role in the history of NASA over the last 15 years, having served as leader of President Obama's transition team on space issues in late 2008 and early 2009, and later as deputy administrator for the space agency until 2013.
Nothing In History Compares To China's Brutal Heat Wave, Weather Historian Says
“This combines the most extreme intensity with the most extreme length with an incredibly huge area all at the same time,” the climatologist told New Scientist.
The culinary traditions of mainland Europe’s only indigenous people
The road into Huuva Hideaway narrows the closer you get to Liehittäjä — a village just south of the Arctic Circle populated almost exclusively by 22 relatives of the Huuva family. Liehittäjä is deep into Sápmi country — the cultural home of what many consider to be mainland Europe's only indigenous people, the Sámi. Tragically, the narrative of modern Sámi history mirrors that of other indigenous peoples in the Americas and Oceania.
Scientists found an astonishing new material that behaves like nothing we’ve ever seen
Scientists have discovered a shocking fact about a material called Vanadium dioxide (VO2). According to research published in Nature Electronics, VO2 can remember previous external stimuli. It’s an interesting discovery, and one that researchers say could completely change the future of computer and storage devices. This isn’t the first...
