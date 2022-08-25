ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 2

Related
Phys.org

Full experimental determination of tunneling time with attosecond-scale streaking method

The question of how long a particle takes to tunnel through a potential barrier has sparked a long-standing debate since the early days of quantum mechanics. To solve this problem, scientists in China have proposed and demonstrated a novel attosecond-scale streaking method to accurately determine the tunneling time of an electron from an atom. The experimental results have shown that the tunneling time is close to zero with a precision of a few attoseconds.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoo Ink#Tattoos#Chemistry#Tattooing#Bacteria#Acs
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
ScienceAlert

Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring In Distant Space

Since the first James Webb Space Telescope images were released in July, our feeds have been flooded with mind-bogglingly gorgeous photos of space – from insanely detailed images of Jupiter to the most distant known star. Now, Webb has done it again, this time capturing an almost perfect Einstein ring whose light has traveled roughly 12 billion light-years to reach us. And we can't stop staring. You can see the colorized image, which was shared by astronomy grad student Spaceguy44 on Reddit, below. As Spaceguy44 explains on Reddit, an Einstein ring occurs when a distant galaxy has been magnified and wrapped into an almost-perfect...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Tattoo
nypressnews.com

High blood pressure warning: Nation’s favourite hot drink can cause a ‘dramatic spike’

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is commonly branded the “silent killer” because it raises your risk of heart disease without warning. High blood pressure forces your heart to work harder to pump blood around the body and this extra effort can spur on a heart attack. Luckily, your diet can provide a buffer against high blood pressure. However, there are some hidden risks.
HEALTH
IFLScience

Nile Riverbed Clues Help Explain The Mystery Of Egypt's Pyramid Construction

The construction of Egypt's great pyramids of Giza some 4,500 years ago is one of the world’s greatest achievements. Among the many questions and complexities surrounding the pyramids, however, is how their vast "building blocks" were hauled to the construction site. It turns out, we can thank a long-lost branch of the River Nile.
WORLD
The Independent

Scientists are about to discover the weirdest planets in the Universe thanks to Nasa’s Webb Telescope

Exoplanets, worlds beyond our own Solar System, are a wild bunch: some are gas giants like Jupiter, but are scorching hot due to orbiting closer to their star than Mercury does the Sun, some are frozen hulks, while others may be water worlds covered entirely by ocean, and still others may sport clouds and rain of liquid gemstones.And some of them, somewhere, could host life as we know. Or even as we don’t.Scientists have discovered thousands of these worlds since the 1990s, and exoplanet science has already changed the way scientists think about the universe, and our place within it....
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

Former NASA official on trying to stop SLS: “There was just such visible hostility”

Former NASA Deputy Administrator Lori Garver published a book earlier this year, Escaping Gravity, that tells the tale of her nearly three decades in US space policy. Garver played an important and at times controversial role in the history of NASA over the last 15 years, having served as leader of President Obama's transition team on space issues in late 2008 and early 2009, and later as deputy administrator for the space agency until 2013.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Salon

The culinary traditions of mainland Europe’s only indigenous people

The road into Huuva Hideaway narrows the closer you get to Liehittäjä — a village just south of the Arctic Circle populated almost exclusively by 22 relatives of the Huuva family. Liehittäjä is deep into Sápmi country — the cultural home of what many consider to be mainland Europe's only indigenous people, the Sámi. Tragically, the narrative of modern Sámi history mirrors that of other indigenous peoples in the Americas and Oceania.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy