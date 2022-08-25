ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FOX Sports

Amarilla's late goal lifts Minnesota United over Houston 2-1

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Luis Amarilla scored in the 84th minute to rally Minnesota United to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Amarilla's ninth goal of the season for Minnesota United (14-9-5) came five minutes after an own-goal by Houston midfielder Fabrice-Jean Picault allowed Minnesota to tie the game at 1-1. Alan Benítez and Emanuel Reynoso notched assists on the match-winner.
FOX Sports

Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday. Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings while striking out five. A Washington...
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
FOX Sports

Ravens' mascot carted off at halftime with apparent injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — Injuries are often the most significant news from the NFL's preseason. Not even the mascot is safe sometimes. Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' bird mascot, was carted off at halftime Saturday night with an apparent injury. It was not clear what happened to the person wearing the Poe costume.
FOX Sports

Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the Reds. Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with...
FOX Sports

Michel, Sanu highlight wave of Dolphins roster cuts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that the Miami Dolphins cut Monday. Miami has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut its roster to 53 players. Also Monday, the Dolphins signed edge rusher Trey Flowers, who spent...
FOX Sports

Mariners face the Guardians with 2-1 series lead

Cleveland Guardians (67-58, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (69-58, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (10-8, 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -152, Guardians +129; over/under is 7 runs.
FOX Sports

Steelers' Najee Harris reveals he's dealing with Lisfranc sprain

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris revealed he's been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain during training camp. The bell-cow back made his preseason debut against Detroit on Sunday, tallying four rushes for 10 yards, and three catches for 11 yards. Afterward, he revealed how he sustained the foot injury during the Steelers' first padded practice of the summer and was given a 4-to-6-week recovery timetable.
FOX Sports

Orioles look to prolong win streak, take on the Astros

Baltimore Orioles (67-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-47, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (4-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (16-3, 1.87 ERA, .85 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -269, Orioles +219; over/under is 7 runs.
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best

The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
FOX Sports

