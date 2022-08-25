Read full article on original website
Amarilla's late goal lifts Minnesota United over Houston 2-1
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Luis Amarilla scored in the 84th minute to rally Minnesota United to a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Amarilla's ninth goal of the season for Minnesota United (14-9-5) came five minutes after an own-goal by Houston midfielder Fabrice-Jean Picault allowed Minnesota to tie the game at 1-1. Alan Benítez and Emanuel Reynoso notched assists on the match-winner.
Corbin ends Nats' starting pitcher wins drought, beats Reds
WASHINGTON (AP) — Major league losses leader Patrick Corbin ended Washington’s record 43-game drought without a starting pitcher earning a victory as the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Sunday. Corbin (5-17) allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings while striking out five. A Washington...
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
Braves fans want to send Kenley Jansen to the moon after brutal blown save
Kenley Jansen’s blown save and walk-off walk against the Cardinals had Braves fans pulling out their hair in frustration. The Braves picked up Kenley Jansen this offseason intending not to worry about their closer in 2022. They’ve gotten the opposite result because of Jansen’s occasionally erratic pitching and ill-timed...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay absolutely tore A’s stadium to shreds in broadcast
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay made it very clear he didn’t like the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. Kay wasn’t impressed to make some new furry friends (or foes) while in Oakland.
Dodgers News: All-Star Shortstop's Return to LA Remains Unknown
The All-Star shortstop was told by the Dodgers front office that no talks of a contract will be discussed during the season.
Ravens' mascot carted off at halftime with apparent injury
BALTIMORE (AP) — Injuries are often the most significant news from the NFL's preseason. Not even the mascot is safe sometimes. Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' bird mascot, was carted off at halftime Saturday night with an apparent injury. It was not clear what happened to the person wearing the Poe costume.
Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds
CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the Reds. Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with...
Michel, Sanu highlight wave of Dolphins roster cuts
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that the Miami Dolphins cut Monday. Miami has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut its roster to 53 players. Also Monday, the Dolphins signed edge rusher Trey Flowers, who spent...
Mariners face the Guardians with 2-1 series lead
Cleveland Guardians (67-58, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (69-58, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (10-8, 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -152, Guardians +129; over/under is 7 runs.
Steelers' Najee Harris reveals he's dealing with Lisfranc sprain
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris revealed he's been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain during training camp. The bell-cow back made his preseason debut against Detroit on Sunday, tallying four rushes for 10 yards, and three catches for 11 yards. Afterward, he revealed how he sustained the foot injury during the Steelers' first padded practice of the summer and was given a 4-to-6-week recovery timetable.
Orioles look to prolong win streak, take on the Astros
Baltimore Orioles (67-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-47, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (4-1, 4.73 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (16-3, 1.87 ERA, .85 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -269, Orioles +219; over/under is 7 runs.
Wilmer Flores scores thanks to Austin Slater's sac fly, Giants lead Twins, 2-0
Wilmer Flores scores thanks to Austin Slater's sac fly. The San Francisco Giants lead the Minnesota Twins, 2-0.
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros holding strong as MLB's best
The MLB playoff race is starting to shape up as we march toward September. August is probably the toughest time of the season to win on a consistent basis. The All-Star Game has come and gone, teams have played more than 100 games, and the playoff stretch hasn’t quite begun.
NFL odds: 10 betting nuggets from Vegas sources
NFL betting drives the bus on the American sports wagering roadway. So in my debut piece as a FOX Sports contributor, believe me, I’m not gonna miss that bus. But first, a little background. I’m no sharp bettor, so I’m not going to pass myself off as some kind...
